Coming to Netflix in September 2022

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of September 2022. Highlights this month include Cobra Kai: Season 5, Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2, In the Dark: Season 4, and Blonde — NETFLIX FILM.

Coming Soon

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 🇯🇵– NETFLIX ANIME

The Great British Baking Show: Collection 10 🇬🇧 — NETFLIX SERIES

— NETFLIX SERIES Plan A Plan B 🇮🇳 — NETFLIX FILM

— NETFLIX FILM Who Likes My Follower? 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX SERIES

September 1

A Cinderella Story

A Clockwork Orange

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy

A Knight’s Tale

A Little Princess

American Beauty

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Barbie Mermaid Power

Clueless

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Dolphin Tale 2

Fenced In 🇧🇷– NETFLIX FILM

Friday After Next

He’s Just Not That Into You

I Survived a Crime: Season 1

If Beale Street Could Talk

John Q

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN Episodes 13-24 — NETFLIX ANIME

Just Friends

Liss Pereira: Adulting — NETFLIX COMEDY

Little Nicky

Love in the Villa — NETFLIX FILM

Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet

Next Friday

Off the Hook 🇫🇷– NETFLIX SERIES

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Retribution

Road House

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Save the Last Dance

Scarface

Snow White & the Huntsman

Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1

The Bridges of Madison County

The Italian Job

The Notebook

This Is 40

September 2

Buy My House — NETFLIX SERIES

Dated and Related 🇬🇧 — NETFLIX SERIES

— NETFLIX SERIES Devil in Ohio — NETFLIX SERIES

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2 🇮🇳 — NETFLIX SERIES

— NETFLIX SERIES Fakes 🇨🇦 — NETFLIX SERIES

— NETFLIX SERIES The Festival of Troubadours 🇹🇷 — NETFLIX FILM

— NETFLIX FILM Ivy + Bean — NETFLIX FAMILY

Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go — NETFLIX FAMILY

Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance — NETFLIX FAMILY

You’re Nothing Special 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX SERIES

September 3

Little Women 🇰🇷 — NETFLIX SERIES

September 5

Call the Midwife: Series 11

Cocomelon: Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Once Upon a Small Town 🇰🇷– NETFLIX SERIES

Vampire Academy

September 6

Bee and PuppyCat — NETFLIX FAMILY

Get Smart With Money — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth 🇧🇷 — NETFLIX COMEDY

— NETFLIX COMEDY Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy — NETFLIX COMEDY

Untold: The Race of the Century — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 7

Chef’s Table: Pizza — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer 🇮🇳 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 8

Entrapped 🇮🇸 — NETFLIX SERIES

— NETFLIX SERIES Diorama 🇸🇪 — NETFLIX FILM

September 9

Cobra Kai: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

End of the Road — NETFLIX FILM

Merlí. Sapere Aude: Season 2 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX SERIES

— NETFLIX SERIES No Limit 🇫🇷 — NETFLIX FILM

— NETFLIX FILM Narco-Saints 🇰🇷 — NETFLIX SERIES

September 12

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

September 13

Colette

Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum — NETFLIX COMEDY

In the Dark: Season 4

September 14

Broad Peak 🇵🇱– NETFLIX FILM

The Catholic School — NETFLIX FILM

El Rey, Vicente Fernández 🇲🇽 — NETFLIX SERIES

— NETFLIX SERIES Heartbreak High 🇦🇺 — NETFLIX SERIES

— NETFLIX SERIES The Lørenskog Disappearance 🇳🇴 — NETFLIX SERIES

— NETFLIX SERIES Sins of Our Mother — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 15

Dogs in Space: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Intervention: Season 21

Terim 🇹🇷 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 16

The Brave Ones 🇿🇦 — NETFLIX SERIES

— NETFLIX SERIES Do Revenge — NETFLIX FILM

Drifting Home 🇯🇵 — NETFLIX ANIME

— NETFLIX ANIME Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance 🇦🇺 — NETFLIX FAMILY

— NETFLIX FAMILY I Used to Be Famous 🇬🇧 — NETFLIX FILM

— NETFLIX FILM Jogi 🇮🇳– NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Mirror, Mirror 🇪🇸– NETFLIX FILM

Santo 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX SERIES

— NETFLIX SERIES Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard 🇬🇧 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

— NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY This Is the End

September 19

Go Dog Go: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

September 20

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream — NETFLIX COMEDY

September 21

Designing Miami — NETFLIX SERIES

Fortune Seller: A TV Scam 🇮🇹 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

— NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Iron Chef Mexico 🇲🇽 — NETFLIX SERIES

— NETFLIX SERIES The Perfumier 🇩🇪 — NETFLIX FILM

— NETFLIX FILM The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 22

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone 🇦🇺 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

— NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Karma’s World: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Snabba Cash: Season 2 🇸🇪 — NETFLIX SERIES

— NETFLIX SERIES Thai Cave Rescue — NETFLIX SERIES

September 23

A Jazzman’s Blues — NETFLIX FILM

ATHENA 🇫🇷 — NETFLIX FILM

— NETFLIX FILM The Girls at the Back 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX SERIES

— NETFLIX SERIES Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2 🇮🇳 — NETFLIX SERIES

— NETFLIX SERIES Lou — NETFLIX FILM

Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles 🇯🇵 — NETFLIX FAMILY

September 24

Dynasty: Season 5

Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy 🇯🇵– NETFLIX FILM

September 26

A Trip to Infinity — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

September 27

Elysium

The Munsters

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy — NETFLIX COMEDY

September 28

Blonde — NETFLIX FILM

Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Inheritance

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 6 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Season 2 🇧🇷– NETFLIX SERIES

September 29

The Empress 🇩🇪 — NETFLIX SERIES

September 30