Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of November 2020. Highlights this month include new Christmas movies like The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two, Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square, and more. The Crown Season 4 premieres on November 15.

November 1

  • 60 Days In season 5
  • A Clockwork Orange
  • Boyz n the Hood
  • Casper
  • Christmas Break-In
  • Dawson’s Creek seasons 1-6
  • Easy A
  • Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale
  • Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
  • Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
  • Forged in Fire season 6
  • Jumping the Broom
  • Knock Knock
  • Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath seasons 1-3
  • Little Monsters (1989)
  • Mile 22
  • Ocean’s Eleven
  • Paul Blart: Mall Cop
  • Piercing
  • Platoon
  • School Daze
  • Snowden
  • The Garfield Show season 3
  • The Impossible
  • The Indian in the Cupboard
  • The Next Karate Kid
  • Wheels of Fortune
  • Yes Man

November 2

  • Prospect
  • Can You Hear Me season 2

November 3

  • Felix Lobrecht: Hype
  • Mother

November 4

  • A Christmas Catch
  • Christmas With A Prince
  • Love and Anarchy

November 5

  • Alone Together
  • Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?
  • Midnight at the Magnolia
  • Operation Christmas Drop
  • Paranormal

November 6

  • Citation
  • Country Ever After
  • La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench
  • The Late Bloomer

November 9

  • Undercover season 2

November 10

  • Dash and Lily
  • A Lion in the House
  • Trash Truck

November 11

  • Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun
  • The Liberator
  • Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen is Born
  • What We Wanted

November 12

  • Yo, Adolescente
  • Fruitvale Station
  • Graceful Friends
  • Ludo
  • Prom Night

November 13

  • American Horror Story: 1984
  • Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
  • The Life Ahead
  • The Minions of Midas

November 15

  • A Very Country Christmas
  • America’s Next Top Model seasons 19 & 20
  • Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
  • The Crown season 4
  • Hometown Holiday
  • Survivor seasons 20 & 28
  • V for Vendetta
  • November 16
  • Loving
  • Whose Streets?

November 17

  • The Boss Baby: Back in Business season 4
  • We Are the Champions

November 18

  • El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies season 2
  • Holiday Makeover with Mr. Christmas

November 19

  • The Princess Switch: Switched Again

November 20

  • Alien Xmas
  • Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine
  • If Anything Happens I Love You
  • Voices of Fire

November 22

  • Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
  • Machete Kills

November 23

  • Hillbilly Elegy
  • Shawn Mendes: In Wonder

November 25

  • Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday
  • El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son
  • Wonderoos

November 25

  • The Christmas Chronicles 2
  • Great Pretender season 2

November 26

  • Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated
  • Mosul

November 27

  • A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas
  • The Call
  • Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker
  • Don’t Listen
  • Sugar Rush Christmas season 2
  • Überweihnachten / Over Christmas
  • Virgin River season 2
  • La Belva / The Beast

November 28

  • The Uncanny Counter

November 29

  • Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!

November 30

  • The 2nd
  • A Love So Beautiful
  • Finding Agnes
  • RUST CREEK
  • Spookley and the Christmas Kittens


