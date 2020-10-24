Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of November 2020. Highlights this month include new Christmas movies like The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two, Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square, and more. The Crown Season 4 premieres on November 15.

November 1

60 Days In season 5

A Clockwork Orange

Boyz n the Hood

Casper

Christmas Break-In

Dawson’s Creek seasons 1-6

Easy A

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Forged in Fire season 6

Jumping the Broom

Knock Knock

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath seasons 1-3

Little Monsters (1989)

Mile 22

Ocean’s Eleven

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Piercing

Platoon

School Daze

Snowden

The Garfield Show season 3

The Impossible

The Indian in the Cupboard

The Next Karate Kid

Wheels of Fortune

Yes Man

November 2

Prospect

Can You Hear Me season 2

November 3

Felix Lobrecht: Hype

Mother

November 4

A Christmas Catch

Christmas With A Prince

Love and Anarchy

November 5

Alone Together

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?

Midnight at the Magnolia

Operation Christmas Drop

Paranormal

November 6

Citation

Country Ever After

La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench

The Late Bloomer

November 9

Undercover season 2

November 10

Dash and Lily

A Lion in the House

Trash Truck

November 11

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun

The Liberator

Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen is Born

What We Wanted

November 12

Yo, Adolescente

Fruitvale Station

Graceful Friends

Ludo

Prom Night

November 13

American Horror Story: 1984

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

The Life Ahead

The Minions of Midas

November 15

A Very Country Christmas

America’s Next Top Model seasons 19 & 20

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

The Crown season 4

Hometown Holiday

Survivor seasons 20 & 28

V for Vendetta

November 16

Loving

Whose Streets?

November 17

The Boss Baby: Back in Business season 4

We Are the Champions

November 18

El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies season 2

Holiday Makeover with Mr. Christmas

November 19

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

November 20

Alien Xmas

Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine

If Anything Happens I Love You

Voices of Fire

November 22

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Machete Kills

November 23

Hillbilly Elegy

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder

November 25

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday

El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son

Hillbilly Elegy

Wonderoos

November 25

The Christmas Chronicles 2

Great Pretender season 2

November 26

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated

Mosul

November 27

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas

The Call

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

Don’t Listen

Sugar Rush Christmas season 2

Überweihnachten / Over Christmas

Virgin River season 2

La Belva / The Beast

November 28

The Uncanny Counter

November 29

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!

November 30