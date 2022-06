Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of July 2022. Highlights this month include Stranger Things 4: Volume 2, King of Stonks, and more.

Coming Soon

Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi 🇮🇳– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Masaba Masaba: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

June 1

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

A Call to Spy

Big Daddy

Blue Jasmine

Boogie Nights

Catch Me If You Can

Deliverance

Falls Around Her

Final Score

GoodFellas

I Am Legend

Insidious

LOL

Mean Girls

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Natural Born Killers

Old School

Police Academy

Semi-Pro

Seven

Snatch

The Dark Knight Rises

The Dirty Dozen

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Terminal

Vampires

Wyatt Earp

Zero Dark Thirty

July 3

Blair Witch (2016)

July 4

Leave No Trace

July 6

Control Z: Season 3 🇲🇽 — NETFLIX SERIES

— NETFLIX SERIES Girl in the Picture — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between — NETFLIX FILM

King of Stonks 🇩🇪 — NETFLIX SERIES

— NETFLIX SERIES Uncle from Another World 🇯🇵 — NETFLIX ANIME

July 7

The Flash: Season 8

Karma’s World: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

VINLAND SAGA: Season 1

July 8

Boo, Bitch — NETFLIX SERIES

Capitani: Season 2 🇱🇺– NETFLIX SERIES

Dangerous Liaisons 🇫🇷– NETFLIX FILM

How To Build a Sex Room — NETFLIX SERIES

Incantation 🇹🇼– NETFLIX FILM

Jewel 🇿🇦– NETFLIX FILM

The Longest Night 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES

Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls 🇮🇳– NETFLIX FILM

The Sea Beast — NETFLIX FILM

July 10

12 Strong

July 11

For Jojo 🇩🇪 — NETFLIX FILM

— NETFLIX FILM Valley of the Dead 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX FILM

July 12

Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks — NETFLIX COMEDY

How to Change Your Mind — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

My Daughter’s Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

July 13

Big Timber: Season 2 🇨🇦 — NETFLIX SERIES

— NETFLIX SERIES D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Hurts Like Hell 🇹🇭 — NETFLIX SERIES

— NETFLIX SERIES Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Sintonia: Season 3 🇧🇷 — NETFLIX SERIES

— NETFLIX SERIES Under the Amalfi Sun 🇮🇹 — NETFLIX FILM

July 14

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight — NETFLIX FAMILY

Resident Evil — NETFLIX SERIES

July 15

Alba 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX SERIES

— NETFLIX SERIES Country Queen 🇰🇪 — NETFLIX SERIES

— NETFLIX SERIES Farzar — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Goals (Jaadugar) 🇮🇳 — NETFLIX FILM

— NETFLIX FILM Mom, Don’t Do That! 🇹🇼 — NETFLIX SERIES

— NETFLIX SERIES Persuasion — NETFLIX FILM

Remarriage & Desires 🇰🇷 — NETFLIX SERIES

— NETFLIX SERIES Uncharted

July 16

Umma

July 18

Live is Life 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX FILM

— NETFLIX FILM My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along — NETFLIX FAMILY

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read — NETFLIX FAMILY

Too Old for Fairy Tales 🇵🇱 — NETFLIX FILM

July 19

David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For the Weak — NETFLIX COMEDY

July 20

Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2 🇵🇱 — NETFLIX SERIES

— NETFLIX SERIES Virgin River: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

July 21

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

July 22

Blown Away: Season 3 🇨🇦 — NETFLIX SERIES

— NETFLIX SERIES The Gray Man — NETFLIX FILM

ONE PIECE: New Episodes

July 25

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

July 26

August: Osage County

DI4RIES 🇮🇹 — NETFLIX SERIES

— NETFLIX SERIES Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl

Street Food: USA — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

July 27

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Dream Home Makeover: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Most Hated Man on the Internet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Pipa 🇦🇷– NETFLIX FILM

Rebelde: Season 2 🇲🇽– NETFLIX SERIES

July 28

A Cut Above 🇧🇷– NETFLIX FILM

Another Self 🇹🇷 — NETFLIX SERIES

— NETFLIX SERIES Keep Breathing — NETFLIX SERIES

Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation 🇫🇷 — NETFLIX FAMILY

July 29

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 🇮🇱 — NETFLIX SERIES

— NETFLIX SERIES Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time 🇯🇵 — NETFLIX ANIME

— NETFLIX ANIME The Entitled 🇵🇭 — NETFLIX FILM

— NETFLIX FILM Fanático 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX SERIES

— NETFLIX SERIES Purple Hearts — NETFLIX FILM

Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series — NETFLIX FAMILY

Uncoupled — NETFLIX SERIES

July 31