Coming to Netflix in December 2021

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of December 2021. Highlights this month include Cobra Kai: Season 4, The Witcher: Season 2, Lost in Space: Season 3, and Don’t Look Up.

Coming Soon

Decoupled 🇮🇳 — NETFLIX SERIES

December 1

Are You The One: Season 3

Blood and Bone

Body of Lies

Bordertown: Mural Murders

Chloe

Chocolat

Closer

Death at a Funeral

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Fool’s Gold

Ink Master: Season 3

Ink Master: Season 4

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN 🇯🇵 — NETFLIX ANIME

Kayko and Kokosh 🇵🇱 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2 🇵🇱 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Knight Rider 2000

Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4

Law Abiding Citizen

Life

Looper

Lost in Space: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Minority Report

Pet Sematary (1989)

Premonition

Sabrina (1995)

Soul Surfer

Stepmom

Stuart Little 2

Sucker Punch

The Final Destination

The Fourth Kind

The Legend of Zorro

The Mask of Zorro

The Power of the Dog — NETFLIX FILM

Think Like a Man

Tremors

We Were Soldiers

Wild Things

Wyatt Earp

December 2

The Alpinist

Coyotes 🇧🇪​​ — NETFLIX SERIES

Escalona: Season 1

🎁 SINGLE ALL THE WAY — NETFLIX FILM

The Whole Truth 🇹🇭 — NETFLIX FILM

December 3

Cobalt Blue 🇮🇳 — NETFLIX FILM

Coming Out Colton — NETFLIX SERIES

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX SERIES

🎁 The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4 🇬🇧 — NETFLIX SERIES

Mixtape — NETFLIX FILM

Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

🎁 Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas 🇬🇧 — NETFLIX FAMILY

December 5

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)

December 6

🎁 David and the Elves 🇵🇱 — NETFLIX FILM

Voir — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

December 7

Centaurworld: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Go Dog Go: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) — NETFLIX COMEDY

December 8

🎁 Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special 🇩🇪 — NETFLIX COMEDY

December 9

Asakusa Kid 🇯🇵 — NETFLIX FILM

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Bonus Family: Season 4 🇸🇪 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos 🇧🇷 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

December 10

Anonymously Yours 🇲🇽 — NETFLIX FILM

Aranyak 🇮🇳 — NETFLIX SERIES

Back to the Outback — NETFLIX FILM

🎁 How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral — NETFLIX SERIES

Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties) — NETFLIX SERIES

Saturday Morning All Star Hits! — NETFLIX SERIES

The Shack

Still Out of My League 🇮🇹 — NETFLIX FILM

Two 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX FILM

The Unforgivable — NETFLIX FILM

December 11

Fast Color

The Hungry and the Hairy 🇰🇷 — NETFLIX SERIES

December 12

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9)

December 13

Eye in the Sky

December 14

The Future Diary 🇯🇵 — NETFLIX SERIES

Russell Howard: Lubricant 🇬🇧 — NETFLIX COMEDY

🎁 StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year 🇨🇦 — NETFLIX FAMILY

December 15

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4

The Challenge: Season 12

The Challenge: Season 25

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Giver

The Hand of God 🇮🇹 — NETFLIX FILM

Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2

Masha and the Bear: Season 5

Selling Tampa — NETFLIX SERIES

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4

December 16

🎁 A California Christmas: City Lights — NETFLIX FILM

🎁 A Naija Christmas 🇳🇬 — NETFLIX FILM

Aggretsuko: Season 4 🇯🇵 — NETFLIX ANIME

Darkest Hour

Puff: Wonders of the Reef — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

December 17

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Witcher: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

December 18

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls 🇰🇷 — NETFLIX SERIES

Oldboy

December 19

What Happened in Oslo 🇳🇴 — NETFLIX SERIES

December 20

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX SERIES

December 21

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster — NETFLIX COMEDY

🎁 Grumpy Christmas 🇲🇽 — NETFLIX FILM

December 22

Emily in Paris: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

December 23

Elite Short Stories: Patrick 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX SERIES

December 24

🎁 1000 Miles from Christmas — NETFLIX FILM

Don’t Look Up — NETFLIX FILM

Minnal Murali 🇮🇳 — NETFLIX FILM

The Silent Sea 🇰🇷 — NETFLIX SERIES

STAND BY ME Doraemon 2 🇯🇵 — NETFLIX FILM

Vicky and Her Mystery 🇫🇷 — NETFLIX FILM

Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous

December 25

Single’s Inferno 🇰🇷 — NETFLIX SERIES

Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material — NETFLIX COMEDY

Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

December 26

Lulli 🇧🇷 — NETFLIX FILM

December 28

Word Party Presents: Math! — NETFLIX FAMILY

December 29

Anxious People — NETFLIX SERIES

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

December 30

Kitz 🇩🇪 — NETFLIX SERIES

Hilda and the Mountain King 🇬🇧 — NETFLIX FILM

December 31