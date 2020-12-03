Coming to Netflix in December 2020

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of December 2020. Highlights this month include E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, The Happytime Murders, Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas, and The Holiday Movies That Made Us.

December 1

Angela’s Christmas Wish

The Holiday Movies That Made Us

Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show

3 Days to Kill

50 First Dates

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate

Angels & Demons

Are You The One: Seasons 1-2

Chef

The Da Vinci Code

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Effie Gray

Gormiti: Season 1

The Happytime Murders

Ink Master: Seasons 1-2

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Kung Fu Panda 2

Little Nicky

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Monster House

Peppermint

Quigley Down Under

Runaway Bride

Super Wings: Season 3

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family

Why Did I Get Married?

December 2

Alien Worlds

Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic

Fierce

Hazel Brugger: Tropical

December 3

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday

Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem

Break

December 4

Selena: The Series

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays season 3

Christmas Crossfire

Leyla Everlasting

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas

Mank

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag

Bombay Rose

Kings of Joburg: Season 1

December 5

Detention

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas

December 7

Ava

Manhunt: Deadly Games

December 8

Mr. Iglesias

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers

Bobbleheads The Movie

Emicida: AmarElo – É Tudo Para Ontem

Lovestruck in the City

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure

Triple 9

December 9

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas

The Big Show Show: Christmas

Rose Island (L’Incredibile storia dell’Isola Delle Rose)

The Surgeon’s Cut

December 10

Alice in Borderland

December 11

The Prom

A Trash Truck Christmas

Canvas

Giving Voice

The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas)

December 14

Tiny Pretty Things

Hilda season 2

A California Christmas

December 15

Teen Mom 2: Season 1-2

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2

The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13

Grizzlies

The Professor and the Madman

Pup Academy: Season 2

Song Exploder: Volume 2

December 16

Anitta: Made in Honorio

BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America

How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Nocturnal Animals

The Ripper

Run On

Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special

December 17

Braven

December 18

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Home for Christmas season 2

Jeopardy! Champion Run V

Jeopardy! Champion Run VI

Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament

Jeopardy! College Championship

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions

Guest House

Sweet Home

December 20

Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum

December 21

The Con Is On

December 22

After We Collided

London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas

Timmy Time: Season 2

December 23

The Midnight Sky

Your Name Engraved Herein

December 25

Bridgerton

December 26

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)

DNA

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3

The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone

December 27

Sakho & Mangane: Season 1

December 28

Cops and Robbers

Rango

December 29

Dare Me: Season 1

December 30

Best Leftovers Ever!

Equinox

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise

December 31

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4

What’s Leaving Netflix in December 2020

December 1

Heartbreakers

The Lobster

December 4

Cabin Fever

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

December 5

The Rum Diary

December 6

The Secret

December 7

Berlin, I Love You

The Art of the Steal

December 8

Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3

December 10

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2

December 14

Hart of Dixie: Seasons 1-4

December 17

Ip Man 3

December 22

The Little Hours

December 24

The West Wing: Seasons 1-7

December 25

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

December 27

Fifty

December 28

Lawless

December 29

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

December 30

Dexter: Seasons 1-8

Hell on Wheels: Seasons 1-5

Ip Man

Ip Man 2

Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7

December 31