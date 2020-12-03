Coming to Netflix in December 2020

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of December 2020. Highlights this month include E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, The Happytime Murders, Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas, and The Holiday Movies That Made Us.

December 1

  • Angela’s Christmas Wish
  • The Holiday Movies That Made Us
  • Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show
  • 3 Days to Kill
  • 50 First Dates
  • A Thin Line Between Love & Hate
  • Angels & Demons
  • Are You The One: Seasons 1-2
  • Chef
  • The Da Vinci Code
  • E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
  • Effie Gray
  • Gormiti: Season 1
  • The Happytime Murders
  • Ink Master: Seasons 1-2
  • Jurassic Park
  • Jurassic Park III
  • Kung Fu Panda 2
  • Little Nicky
  • The Lost World: Jurassic Park
  • Monster House
  • Peppermint
  • Quigley Down Under
  • Runaway Bride
  • Super Wings: Season 3
  • Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10
  • Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2
  • Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
  • Why Did I Get Married?

December 2

  • Alien Worlds
  • Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic
  • Fierce
  • Hazel Brugger: Tropical

December 3

  • Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday
  • Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem
  • Break

December 4

  • Selena: The Series
  • The Great British Baking Show: Holidays season 3
  • Christmas Crossfire
  • Leyla Everlasting
  • Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas
  • Mank
  • Bhaag Beanie Bhaag
  • Bombay Rose
  • Kings of Joburg: Season 1

December 5

  • Detention
  • Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas

December 7

  • Ava
  • Manhunt: Deadly Games

December 8

  • Mr. Iglesias
  • Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers
  • Bobbleheads The Movie
  • Emicida: AmarElo – É Tudo Para Ontem
  • Lovestruck in the City
  • Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure
  • Triple 9

December 9

  • Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas
  • The Big Show Show: Christmas
  • Rose Island (L’Incredibile storia dell’Isola Delle Rose)
  • The Surgeon’s Cut

December 10

  • Alice in Borderland

December 11

  • The Prom
  • A Trash Truck Christmas
  • Canvas
  • Giving Voice
  • The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas)

December 14

  • Tiny Pretty Things
  • Hilda season 2
  • A California Christmas

December 15

  • Teen Mom 2: Season 1-2
  • Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2
  • The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13
  • Grizzlies
  • The Professor and the Madman
  • Pup Academy: Season 2
  • Song Exploder: Volume 2

December 16

  • Anitta: Made in Honorio
  • BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America
  • How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding
  • Lee Daniels’ The Butler
  • Nocturnal Animals
  • The Ripper
  • Run On
  • Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special

December 17

  • Braven

December 18

  • Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Home for Christmas season 2
  • Jeopardy! Champion Run V
  • Jeopardy! Champion Run VI
  • Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament
  • Jeopardy! College Championship
  • Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
  • Guest House
  • Sweet Home

December 20

  • Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum

December 21

  • The Con Is On

December 22

  • After We Collided
  • London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck
  • Rhyme Time Town Singalongs
  • Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas
  • Timmy Time: Season 2

December 23

  • The Midnight Sky
  • Your Name Engraved Herein

December 25

  • Bridgerton

December 26

  • Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)
  • DNA
  • Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara
  • Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3
  • The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone

December 27

  • Sakho & Mangane: Season 1

December 28

  • Cops and Robbers
  • Rango

December 29

  • Dare Me: Season 1

December 30

  • Best Leftovers Ever!
  • Equinox
  • Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise

December 31

  • Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4

What’s Leaving Netflix in December 2020

December 1

  • Heartbreakers
  • The Lobster

December 4

  • Cabin Fever
  • Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

December 5

  • The Rum Diary

December 6

  • The Secret

December 7

  • Berlin, I Love You
  • The Art of the Steal

December 8

  • Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3

December 10

  • Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2

December 14

  • Hart of Dixie: Seasons 1-4

December 17

  • Ip Man 3

December 22

  • The Little Hours

December 24

  • The West Wing: Seasons 1-7

December 25

  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

December 27

  • Fifty

December 28

  • Lawless

December 29

  • The Autopsy of Jane Doe

December 30

  • Dexter: Seasons 1-8
  • Hell on Wheels: Seasons 1-5
  • Ip Man
  • Ip Man 2
  • Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7

December 31

  • Airplane!
  • An Education
  • Anna Karenina
  • Baby Mama
  • Back to the Future
  • Back to the Future Part II
  • Back to the Future Part III
  • Bad Teacher
  • Barbershop
  • Being John Malkovich
  • Cape Fear
  • Casper
  • Charlie St. Cloud
  • Coneheads
  • Definitely, Maybe
  • Dennis the Menace
  • Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
  • The Dukes of Hazzard
  • Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
  • Fargo
  • For Love or Money
  • Frida
  • Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6
  • Grand Hotel: Seasons 1-3
  • Her
  • How the Grinch Stole Christmas
  • The Inbetweeners: Seasons 1-3
  • Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
  • Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
  • Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
  • Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
  • The Interview
  • Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
  • Nacho Libre
  • Not Another Teen Movie
  • The Notebook
  • Octonauts: Seasons 1-3
  • The Office: Seasons 1-9
  • Poltergeist
  • Pride & Prejudice
  • Session 9
  • Splice
  • Starsky & Hutch
  • Superman Returns
  • The Town
  • Troy
  • WarGames
  • The Witches


