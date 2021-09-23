hulu

From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in October 2021.

October 1

  • Big Sky: Season 2 Premiere
  • Cake: Season 5 Premiere
  • Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18 Premiere
  • Station 19: Season 5 Premiere
  • The Bachelorette: Complete Season 13
  • A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)
  • Air Force One (1997)
  • Ali (2001)
  • Blippi’s Spooky Spells Halloween (2021)
  • Boxcar Bertha (1972)
  • Cedar Rapids (2009)
  • Chasing Papi (2003)
  • Class (1983)
  • Clifford (1994)
  • Clockstoppers (2002)
  • Code 46 (2004)
  • Crimson Tide (1995)
  • Date Night (2010)
  • Dead of Winter (1987)
  • Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)
  • Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)
  • Dr. No (1962)
  • Edge of the World (2021)
  • Escape from Alcatraz (1979)
  • Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)
  • The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave (2000)
  • Flatliners (1990)
  • From Russia with Love (1964)
  • Goldeneye (1995)
  • Goldfinger (1964)
  • Happy Feet (2006)
  • Happy Feet Two (2011)
  • The Holiday (2006)
  • House of Games (1987)
  • The Hunger Games (2012)
  • The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)
  • The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014)
  • The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)
  • Hunt for the Skinwalker (2018)
  • Intersection (1994)
  • Licence to Kill (1989)
  • Light It Up (1999)
  • Lost In Space (1998)
  • The Love Guru (2008)
  • Mad Max (1980)
  • Madhouse (2004)
  • The Mask of Zorro (1998)
  • Maze (2017)
  • Mean Creek (2004)
  • Meet The Spartans (2008)
  • My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
  • The Offence (1973)
  • Peeples (2013)
  • The Perfect Holiday (2007)
  • Queen of the Damned (2002)
  • Racing with the Moon (1984)
  • The Recruit (2003)
  • Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins (1985)
  • Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)
  • Road Trip (2000)
  • Rushmore (1999)
  • The Saint (1997)
  • Signs (2002)
  • Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)
  • Sleepless In Seattle (1993)
  • Snatch (2000)
  • Species (1995)
  • Species II (1998)
  • Species III (2004)
  • Species: The Awakening (2007)
  • The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
  • Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)
  • Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
  • Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)
  • Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)
  • Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)
  • Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)
  • Star Trek: First Contact (1996)
  • Star Trek: Generations (1994)
  • Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)
  • Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)
  • Still (2018)
  • Sweet Home Alabama (2002)
  • Sweet Land (2006)
  • The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)
  • Teen Wolf (1985)
  • Theater of Blood (1973)
  • Tooth Fairy (2010)
  • Total Recall (2012)
  • The Untouchables (1987)
  • Victor Frankenstein (2015)
  • Vigilante Force (1976)
  • The Village (2004)
  • The Vow (2012)
  • Waitress (2007)
  • What About Bob? (1991)
  • When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)
  • Within (2016)
  • Wolves at the Door (2016)
  • Wrong Turn 2 (2007)

October 2

  • The Bachelorette: Season 18 Premiere

October 3

  • Saturday Night Live: Season 47 Premiere
  • Finding Your Feet (2018)
  • The Rocky Horror Picture Show (2016)

October 4

  • America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 32 Premiere
  • Maggie’s Plan (2015)
  • The Program (1993)
  • Unfaithful (2002)

October 6

  • Castle: Complete Series

October 7

  • Baker’s Dozen: Complete Season 1

October 8

  • Jacinta (2021)
  • Cannabis Evolution (2019)

October 9

  • Shark Tank: Season 13 Premiere

October 10

  • G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013)
  • Rogue Hostage (2021)

October 11

  • Gunda (2020)
  • Madonna and the Breakfast Club (2019)

October 12

  • Champaign, ILL: Complete Season 1
  • The Loneliest Whale (2021)

October 13

  • Dopesick: Series Premiere
  • CHiPS (2017)

October 14

  • Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 15
  • Censor (2021)
  • Out of Death (2020)

October 15

  • America’s Book of Secrets: Complete Season 2
  • Beyond Oak Island: Complete Season 1
  • Beyond Scared Straight: Complete Seasons 4, 5, 6
  • Hoarders: Complete Season 3
  • Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1, 2
  • Married at First Sight: Couples Cam: Complete Season 10
  • Marrying Millions: Complete Season 2
  • Nightwatch: Complete Season 1
  • Seven Year Switch: Complete Season 3
  • Swamp People: Complete Seasons 1, 2
  • A Murder to Remember (2020)
  • Cheer Camp Killer (2020)
  • Miss India America (2015)
  • Sleepwalker (2017)

October 16

  • Home Sweet Home: Series Premiere

October 18

  • Dream Horse (2020)

October 20

  • Queens: Series Premiere

October 21

  • The Next Thing You Eat: Complete Season 1
  • The Evil Next Door (2021)

October 22

  • Gaia (2020)

October 23

  • The Marksman (2021)
  • Silent Night (2021)

October 25

  • Come Away (2020)

October 26

  • Maybe Next Year (2020)

October 27

  • For Madmen Only (2021)

October 28

  • First Date (2021)

October 30

  • Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8D

October 31

  • Spirit Untamed (2021)

