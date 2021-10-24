hulu

From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in November 2021.

November 1

The Informant: Fear and Faith in the Heartland: Original Documentary Film

  • 10,000 BC (2008)
  • A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011)
  • A Nanny For Christmas (2010)
  • All the Right Moves (1983)
  • Apache Uprising (1965)
  • The Babysitter (1995)
  • The Beach (2000)
  • Beatriz at Dinner (2017)
  • Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)
  • Black Dynamite (2009)
  • Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan (2006)
  • Boys Don’t Cry (1999)
  • Boyz N’ The Hood (1991)
  • Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo (1984)
  • Breaking News in Yuba County (2021)
  • Buffalo Bill and The Indians (1976)
  • China Moon (1994)
  • Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (2009)
  • The Comedian (2017)
  • Conspiracy Theory (1997)
  • Cutter’s Way (1981)
  • Dark Angel (1990)
  • Dark Shadows (2012)
  • Doc (1971)
  • Dr. Phibes Rises Again! (1972)
  • Elektra (2005)
  • Enter the Ninja (1981)
  • Eye for An Eye (1996)
  • Eye of the Needle (1981)
  • Fargo (1996)
  • The Fifth Element (1997)
  • The Fighter (2010)
  • Flesh and Bone (1993)
  • The Fly (1986)
  • How to Beat the High Cost of Living (1980)
  • The Hunted (2003)
  • I Escaped From Devil’s Island (1973)
  • I, Tonya (2017)
  • In Secret (2014)
  • Inception (2010)
  • Killers (2010)
  • King Arthur (2004)
  • The Legend of Zorro (2005)
  • Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
  • London Mitchell’s Christmas (2018)
  • Love Potion No. 9 (1992)
  • Maggie (2015)
  • The Matrix (1999)
  • The Matrix Reloaded (2003)
  • The Matrix Revolutions (2003)
  • Michael Clayton (2007)
  • Minority Report (2002)
  • The Mistle-Tones (2012)
  • Modern Girls (1986)
  • Moneyball (2011)
  • Monuments (2020)
  • Never Been Kissed (1999)
  • Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)
  • The Outsider (1980)
  • Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010)
  • The Prestige (2006)
  • The Quiet Man (1952)
  • Real Men (1987)
  • Resident Evil (2002)
  • Revenge of the Ninja (1983)
  • Rush Hour (1998)
  • Rush Hour 2 (2001)
  • Rush Hour 3 (2007)
  • The Shootist (1976)
  • Single White Female (1992)
  • Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)
  • Sleepless in Seattle (1993)
  • Soapdish (1991)
  • The Soloist (2009)
  • Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
  • Texas Chainsaw Massacre II (1986)
  • That Thing You Do! (1996)
  • Troll 2 (1991)
  • True Grit (1969)
  • Universal Soldier (1992)
  • Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)
  • The War of the Worlds (1953)
  • XXX (2002)
  • XXX: State Of The Union (2005)
  • Yes Man (2008)

November 2

  • Prospect (2018)

November 3

  • Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots: Complete Season 8

November 4

  • Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Holiday Edition
  • Playing God (2021)

November 5

  • Animaniacs: Complete Season 2
  • Being Blago: Complete Season 1

November 7

  • Pain & Gain (2013)

November 8

  • Emperor (2012)

November 11

  • Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 5
  • 3212 Un-Redacted: Original Documentary Film

November 14

  • Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)

November 15

  • 12 Dog Days Till Christmas (2014)
  • A Christmas Kiss II (2014)
  • A Christmas Switch (2018)
  • A Christmas Tree Miracle (2013)
  • A Cinderella Christmas (2016)
  • A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale (2015)
  • A Puppy For Christmas (2016)
  • Angels In The Snow (2015)
  • Back To Christmas (2014)
  • The Boss Baby 2 (2021)
  • Christmas Belle (2013)
  • The Christmas Calendar (2017)
  • Christmas In The Heartland (2018)
  • Christmas With the Andersons (2016)
  • Deadpool (2016)
  • Deadpool 2 (2018)
  • Girlfriends of Christmas Past (2014)
  • Holly’s Holiday (2012)
  • The March Sisters at Christmas (2012)
  • Married by Christmas (2016)
  • My Dad is Scrooge (2014)
  • My Santa (2013)
  • Naughty & Nice (2014)
  • Rock N’ Roll Christmas (2019)
  • Rodeo & Juliet (2015)
  • Second Chance Christmas (2017)
  • The Secret of the Nutcracker (2007)
  • The Truth About Christmas (2018)
  • Winter Wedding (2017)

November 16

  • The Master (2012)

November 17

  • Marvel’s Hit Monkey: Complete Season 1
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016)

November 18

  • The Curse of Von Dutch: Original Docuseries
  • Mandibles (2021)

November 19

  • The Great: Complete Season 2

November 22

  • Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

November 23

  • Holly Hobbie: Complete Season 3
  • Ape Star (2021)

November 25

  • Ride the Eagle (2021)

November 26

  • Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase (2021)
  • Pig (2021)

November 28

  • Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 11

November 29

  • All Light, Everywhere (2021)

November 30

  • Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)

