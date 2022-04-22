From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in May 2022.
May 1
- A Beautiful Mind (2001)
- A Raisin In The Sun (2008)
- The Adjustment Bureau (2011)
- After Everything (2018)
- The Angriest Man In Brooklyn (2014)
- The A-team (2010)
- The Big Year (2010)
- Billy Madison (1995)
- The Bounty Hunter (2010)
- The Breakfast Club (1985)
- Busco Novio Para Mi Mujer (2016)
- Cyrus (2010)
- Dazed And Confused (1993)
- Despicable Me (2010)
- Despicable Me 2 (2013)
- Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)
- Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)
- Drag Me To Hell (2009)
- Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)
- Easy A (2010)
- Equity (2016)
- Escape From Pretoria (2020)
- Fever Pitch (2005)
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
- Fun With Dick And Jane (2005)
- Funny People (2009)
- Gone (2012)
- Grandma (2015)
- Hot Fuzz (2007)
- How I Live Now (2013)
- The Karate Kid (2010)
- The Legend Of Zorro (2005)
- Marie Antoinette (2006)
- Me, Myself And Irene (2000)
- Mo’ Money (1992)
- November Criminals (2017)
- Nowhere To Run (1993)
- Once Upon A Time In America (1984)
- Ong Bak (2003)
- Ong Bak 2 (2008)
- Ong Bak 3 (2010)
- Open Season 2 (2009)
- Person To Person (2017)
- Pleasantville (1998)
- The Polar Express (2004)
- Pretty Woman (1990)
- The Program (1993)
- Resident Evil (2002)
- Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)
- Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)
- Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)
- Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)
- Rock Of Ages (2012)
- Saving Face (2004)
- Saving Private Perez (2011)
- Seven Years In Tibet (1997)
- Still Alice (2014)
- Stuart Little (1999)
- Stuart Little 2 (2002)
- Stuart Little 3: Call Of The Wild (2006)
- Superhero Movie (2008)
- Take This Waltz (2011)
- Taken (2009)
- The Vow (2012)
- We Own The Night (2007)
- White Bird In A Blizzard (2014)
- White Men Can’t Jump (1992)
- The Wolfman (2010)
- The Young Victoria (2009)
- Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)
May 2
- Duncanville: Season 3 Premiere
- Daytime Divas: Complete Series
May 4
- The Chase: Season 3 Premiere
- Holey Moley: Fore-ever: Season 4 Premiere
- Who Do You Believe?: Series Premeire
- Real Housewives Of New York City: Complete Season 13
May 5
- Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 2
- Last Survivors (2022)
May 6
- Hatching (2022)
May 9
- Candy: Limited Series Premiere
May 10
- Breeders: Season 3 Premiere
May 12
- Italian Studies (2021)
May 15
- Conversations With Friends: Complete Limited Series
- Catfish: The Tv Show: Complete Season 8e
- The Brass Teapot (2012)
- Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room (2005)
- The Mountain Between Us (2017)
- One Last Thing (2005)
May 16
- Queen Sugar: Complete Season 6
May 17
- Sundown (2021)
May 18
- Demons: Complete Series
- Helix: Complete Series
May 19
- The Deep End: Series Premiere
- So You Think You Can Dance: Season 17 Premiere
May 20
- The Valet (2022)
- American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story (2021)
May 23
- 227: Complete Series
- My Hero Academia: Complete Season 5 (dubbed)
May 24
- Beat Shazam: Season 5 Premiere
- Don’t Forget The Lyrics: Series Premiere
May 26
- Look At Me: Xxxtentacion (2022)
- The Great American Tag Sale With Martha Stewart: Series Premiere
- Masterchef: Season 12 Premiere
- A Taste Of Hunger (2021)
May 27
- Shoresy: Series Premiere
May 29
- Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba: Entertainment District Arc: Complete Season 1 (dubbed)
- Intrigo: Death Of An Author (2018)
May 31
- Pistol: Complete Limited Series
- Gamestop: Rise Of The Players (2022)