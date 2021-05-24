From current episodes and original series to kids shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in June 2021.
June 1
- American Ninja Warrior: Season 13 Premiere
- Housebroken: Series Premiere
- Small Fortune: Series Premiere
- 50/50 (2011)
- A Most Wanted Man (2014)
- A Perfect Day (2006)
- A Prayer For The Dying (1987)
- The Adventures of Tintin (2011)
- Across The Universe (2007)
- Alive (1993)
- Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)
- Anaconda 3: Offspring (2008)
- Anacondas: Trail Of Blood (2009)
- Arachnophobia (1990)
- Batman Begins (2005)
- The Big Chill (1983)
- The Birdcage (1997)
- Black And White (2000)
- The Blair Witch Project (1999)
- The Blair Witch Project: Book of Shadows (2000)
- Bloody Sunday (2002)
- Blue Streak (1999)
- The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)
- Bucky Larson: Born To Be A Star (2011)
- Charlotte’s Web (1973)
- The Company You Keep (2013)
- Conviction (2010)
- Convicts (1991)
- Convoy (1978)
- The Cookout (2004)
- The Dark Knight (2008)
- Desperate Measures (1998)
- Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)
- Dragonfly (2002)
- Driven (2001)
- El Dorado (1967)
- Face/Off (1997)
- The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
- The Full Monty (1997)
- Fun in Acapulco (1963)
- Gamer (2009)
- Get Smart (2008)
- Hanging Up (2000)
- Hud (1963)
- The Hustler (1961)
- Jennifer 8 (1992)
- Jennifer’s Body (2009)
- Just Wright (2009)
- Kick-Ass (2010)
- Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2000)
- Last Chance Harvey (2008)
- The Last House on the Left (2009)
- Little Women (1994)
- The Long Goodbye (1973)
- The Love Letter (1999)
- The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)
- Once Upon A Crime… (1992)
- Ordinary People (1980)
- Places In The Heart (1984)
- Primary Colors (1998)
- Revolutionary Road (2008)
- Richie Rich (1994)
- Rules of Engagement (2000)
- Sabrina (1995)
- Savage State (2021)
- Saving Silverman (2001)
- Scorpio (1973)
- Silence (2016)
- Slumdog Millionaire (2008)
- The Soloist (2009)
- Some Girls (1988)
- Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
- Soul Survivors (2001)
- Still Waiting (2009)
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
- Switchback (1997)
- The Time Machine (2002)
- To Die For (1995)
- The Upside (2017)
- Vanity Fair (2004)
- Waiting… (2005)
- Walking Tall (1973)
- Wayne’s World 2 (1993)
- Weekend at Bernie’s (1989)
- Wilde (1998)
- Wings Of Courage (1995)
- Witless Protection (2008)
- Young Adult (2011)
June 2
- America’s Got Talent: Season 16 Premiere
June 3
- MasterChef: Season 11 Premiere
- A Glitch in the Matrix (2020)
- Night of the Kings (2021)
June 4
- The New York Times Presents: New Episode
- Beat Shazam: Season 4 Premiere
June 5
- Emergency Call: Season 2 Premiere
- Rams (2021)
June 7
- Celebrity Family Feud: Season 7 Premiere
- The Chase: Season 2 Premiere
- To Tell the Truth: Season 7 Premiere
June 8
- The Bachelorette: Season 17 Premiere
- Legion Of Brothers (2017)
June 9
- The Croods: A New Age (2020)
June 10
- Card Sharks: Season 3 Premiere
- Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 3
- Trust (2021)
- Two of Us (2019)
June 11
- Love, Victor: Season 2 Premiere
- Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 5
- Come True (2021)
June 13
- Dragonheart (1996)
- Dragonheart: A New Beginning (2000)
- Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer’S Curse (2014)
- Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire (2017)
- Not Fade Away (2012)
- Willy’s Wonderland (2021)
June 14
- Rurangi: Complete Season 1
June 15
- Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 1
- Alone: Complete Season 7
- Alone: The Beast: Complete Season 1
- America Our Defining Hours: Complete Season 1
- The Celebrity Dating Game: Complete Season 1
- Dance Moms: Complete Season 8
- Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 3
- Forged in Fire: Complete Season 7
- Hoarders: Complete Season 11
- Married at First Sight: Complete Season 11
- Mountain Men: Complete Season 6
- Swamp People: Complete Season 11
- The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 1B
- Born to Play (2020)
- Gone Girl (2014)
- Her Deadly Sugar Daddy (2020)
- Her Name Is Chef (2020)
- Michael Smerconish: Things I Wish I Knew Before I Started Talking (2020)
- Nasrin (2020)
- The Obituary of Tunde Johnson (2020)
- The Outside Story (2021)
- Secret Life of a Celebrity Surrogate (2020)
June 17
- DAVE: Season 2 Premiere
- Phobias (2021)
June 18
- Holey Moley 3D in 2D: Season 3 Premiere
- The Hustler: Season 2 Premiere
- When Nature Calls: Series Premiere
June 20
- The Guilt Trip (2012)
June 21
- Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 2 & 3
- Worst Cooks In America: Complete Season 4
- Backyard Builds: Complete Seasons 1 – 4
- Big Bucket Food List: Complete Season 1 – 2
- Family Home Overhaul: Complete Season 1
- Farmhouse Facelift: Complete Season 1
- Home to Win: Complete Seasons 1 – 3
- Home to Win for the Holidays: Complete Season 1
- Jr. Chef Showdown: Complete Seasons 1 – 2
- Save My Reno: Complete Seasons 1 – 4
- Hot Market: Complete Season 1
- Wall of Chefs: Complete Season 1
- Hostiles (2017)
June 22
- Monster Trucks (2017)
June 23
- College Bowl: Series Premiere
- Motherland: Fort Salem: Season 2 Premiere
June 24
- An American Haunting (2006)
June 25
- FALSE POSITIVE (2021)
- Making It: Season 3 Premiere
June 26
- The Choe Show: Series Premiere
June 27
- Safer at Home (2021)
June 29
- Bratz : The Movie (2007)
- Harvie & The Magic Museum (2021)
June 30
- Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013)
- Jack Reacher (2012)
- The Sweet Life (2016)