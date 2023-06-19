Coming to Hulu in July 2023

From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone.

Here is what’s coming to Hulu in July 2023

July 1

  • ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2023: Livestream
  • Beverly Hills 90210: Complete Seasons 1-2
  • CSI: Miami: Complete Season 5
  • Digimon Adventure: 2020: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
  • Dragon Ball Z Kai: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
  • Dragon Ball Z Kai: The Final Chapters: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
  • Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
  • One Piece: Episodes 458-517 (DUBBED)
  • Survivor: Complete Season 42
  • The Amazing Race: Complete Season 33
  • Undercover Boss: Complete Season 1
  • A Good Day to Die Hard | 2013
  • A Good Year | 2006
  • Alien | 1979
  • Alien 3 | 1992
  • Alien Resurrection | 1997
  • Aliens | 1986
  • Alita: Battle Angel | 2019
  • All the Right Moves | 1983
  • Bachelor Party | 1984
  • Bandidas | 2006
  • Bohemian Rhapsody | 2018
  • Bruno | 2009
  • Burlesque | 2010
  • Center Stage: On Pointe | 2016
  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory | 2005
  • Chloe | 2010
  • City Of Joy | 1992
  • Clive Barker’s The Plague | 2006
  • Closer | 2004
  • Cocktail | 1988
  • The Covenant | 2006
  • Cover Versions | 2018
  • Death on the Nile | 2022
  • Deja Vu | 2006
  • The Descendants | 2011
  • Die Hard | 1988
  • Die Hard: With a Vengeance | 1995
  • Dog Soldiers | 2002
  • Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead | 1991
  • Elysium | 2013
  • Father of the Bride | 1991
  • Father of the Bride II | 1995
  • Flicka | 2006
  • Ford v Ferrari | 2019
  • Forgetting Sarah Marshall | 2008
  • Fun With Dick and Jane | 2005
  • Get Him to the Greek | 2010
  • Gotti | 2018
  • The Guardian | 2006
  • The Guilty | 2018
  • Here Comes The Boom | 2012
  • High Heat | 2022
  • The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey | 2012
  • The Hulk | 2003
  • I Know What You Did Last Summer | 1997
  • The Internship | 2013
  • Joy Ride | 2001
  • Jumpin’ Jack Flash | 1986
  • Kick-Ass | 2010
  • King Kong | 2005
  • Lol | 2011
  • The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers | 2002
  • The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King | 2003
  • The Man Who Knew Too Little | 1997
  • Maudie | 2017
  • Metro | 1997
  • Mrs. Doubtfire | 1993
  • My Super Ex-Girlfriend | 2006
  • Our Idiot Brother | 2011
  • Parental Guidance | 2011
  • The Perfect Storm | 2000
  • Queen of the Damned | 2002
  • Real Steel | 2011
  • Red Tails | 2012
  • Rise of the Planet of the Apes | 2011
  • Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark | 2019
  • See How They Run | 2022
  • Shanghai Knights | 2003
  • Shanghai Noon | 2000
  • Skyline | 2010
  • Step Brothers | 2008
  • Support the Girls | 2018
  • Sweet Home Alabama | 2002
  • Total Recall | 2012
  • Un Padre No Tan Padre | 2017
  • Villains | 2019
  • The Walk | 2015
  • What Happens in Vegas | 2008
  • What’s Love Got To Do With It | 1993
  • Whiplash | 2014
  • Wild Things | 1998

July 2

  • ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2023: Livestream
  • Baby Sharks: Special Premiere
  • Bull Shark Bandits: Special Premiere
  • Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead: Special Premiere
  • Camo Sharks: Special Premiere
  • Counting Jaws: Special Premiere
  • Game of Sharks: Special Premiere
  • Jaws Invasion: Special Premiere
  • Jaws vs. Boats: Special Premiere
  • Maui Shark Mystery: Special Premiere
  • Most Extreme Sharks: Special Premiere
  • Return of the White Shark: Special Premiere
  • Saved From a Shark: Special Premiere
  • Shark Attack Files: Complete Season 2
  • Shark Below Zero: Special Premiere
  • Shark Eat Shark: Special Premiere
  • Shark Queens: Special Premiere
  • Shark Side of the Moon: Special Premiere
  • Shark Superpower: Special Premiere
  • Sharkcano: Hawaii: Special Premiere
  • Sharks that Eat Everything: Special Premiere
  • Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Showdown: Special Premiere
  • Sky Sharks: Special Premiere
  • When Sharks Attack 360: Complete Season 1
  • When Sharks Attack…And Why: Complete Season 1
  • World’s Biggest Hammerhead?: Special Premiere

July 5

  • CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair: Documentary Premiere

July 6

  • Ancient Aliens: Season 18B
  • Ancient Aliens Special Presentation: Special Premiere

July 7

  • The Ashley Madison Affair: Complete Docuseries
  • Night Train | 2023
  • The Quiet Girl | 2022

July 8

  • Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Season 1, Part 2 (SUBBED)

July 9

  • Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

July 10

  • Celebrity Family Feud: Season 9 Premiere
  • 12 Strong | 2018

July 11

  • Betrayal: The Perfect Husband: Complete Docuseries

July 12

  • Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins: Complete Season 1

July 13

  • The Jewel Thief: Documentary Premiere
  • Court Cam: Complete Season 4
  • Pretty Problems | 2022

July 14

  • Imagine Dragons Live In Vegas: Documentary Premiere
  • What We Do in the Shadows: Two-Episode Season 5 Premiere
  • A Little White Lie | 2023
  • Vesper | 2022

July 15

  • Black Death | 2010
  • Drunk StonedBrilliantDead: The Story Of The National Lampoon | 2015
  • Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game | 2022
  • SAS: Red Notice | 2021
  • The Two Faces Of January | 2014

July 19

  • Justified: City Primeval: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere
  • If You Wish Upon Me: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

July 20

  • Cold Case Files: Complete Season 3
  • Flip Wars: Complete Season 2
  • Day of the Dead | 1985
  • Escaping My Stalker | 2020
  • The Old Man | 2022

July 21

  • Big RV Remix: Complete Season 1
  • The Ritual Killer | 2023
  • Space Oddity | 2022

July 22

  • Praise Petey: Series Premiere

July 24

  • Futurama: Season 11 Premiere
  • My Happy Ending | 2023

July 26

  • The Hardy Boys: Complete Third and Final Season

July 27

  • The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 7
  • Mother Undercover: Complete Docuseries
  • In Viaggio | 2022
  • Smoking Causes Coughing | 2022

July 28

  • This Fool: Complete Season 2
  • The Donor Party | 2023
  • God’s Country | 2022
  • The Lair | 2022

July 29

  • Assassin | 2023
  • Permanent | 2017

July 31

  • Rio 2 | 2014

