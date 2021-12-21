From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in January 2022
January 1
- Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Anniversary Special
- Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest
- Fox’s New Year’s Eve Live 2022, Part 1
- Fox’s New Year’s Eve Live 2022, Part 2
- Black Ink Crew: Complete Season 4
- The Challenge: Complete Season 33
- Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 1
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 8
- Vice Versa: Chyna: Complete Season 1
- Vice Versa: College $ports Inc.: Complete Season 1
- 10, 000 BC (2008)
- (500) Days Of Summer (2009)
- A Night at the Roxbury (1998)
- A Soldier’s Story (1984)
- Alfie (2004)
- All the Right Moves (1983)
- Amistad (1997)
- An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)
- Astro Boy (2009)
- Beautiful Creatures (2013)
- Beerfest (2006)
- Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)
- Black Rain (1989)
- Black Sunday (1977)
- Case 39 (2010)
- Charlie’s Angels (2000)
- The Collection (2012)
- Commando (1985)
- Coneheads (1993)
- Courage Under Fire (1996)
- Coyote Ugly (2000)
- Crime Story (2021)
- Date Night (2010)
- Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)
- Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)
- Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)
- The Duchess (2008)
- Dunston Checks In (1996)
- Escape from Alcatraz (1979)
- Falling for Figaro (2021)
- Fire in the Sky (1993)
- The Foot Fist Way (2006)
- Forces of Nature (1999)
- Fred Claus (2007)
- Furry Vengeance (2010)
- G.I. Jane (1997)
- Georgia Rule (2007)
- Gimme Shelter (2014)
- The Haunting (1999)
- Head of State (2003)
- Heartburn (1986)
- Hidalgo (2004)
- Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)
- Home for the Holidays (1995)
- Hondo (1953)
- Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)
- Hotel for Dogs (2009)
- Hugo (2011)
- The Impossible (2012)
- The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)
- Jacob’s Ladder (1990)
- The King of Comedy (1983)
- Labios Rojos (2011)
- Last of the Mohicans (1992)
- Lifeguard (1976)
- Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)
- Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)
- The Lovely Bones (2009)
- The Machinist (2004)
- Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)
- Midnight In Paris (2011)
- Moulin Rouge (2001)
- Mr. Holland’s Opus (1996)
- New Year’s Eve (2011)
- Nick of Time (1995)
- Norm of the North (2016)
- Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)
- Open Range (2003)
- Ordinary People (1980)
- Panic Room (2002)
- Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)
- Paycheck (2003)
- The Perfect Storm (2000)
- Phenomenon (1996)
- Prophecy (1979)
- Real Genius (1985)
- Red Eye (2005)
- Red Riding Hood (2011)
- Resident Evil (2002)
- Revolutionary Road (2008)
- The Sandlot (1993)
- Semi-Pro (2008)
- Sense and Sensibility (1995)
- Seven (1995)
- Sex And The City (2008)
- Sex And The City 2 (2010)
- Sinister (2012)
- The Soloist (2009)
- Space Jam (1996)
- The Squid And The Whale (2005)
- Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)
- Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
- Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)
- Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)
- Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)
- Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)
- The Stepford Wives (2004)
- Sydney White (2007)
- Three Days of the Condor (1975)
- The Three Stooges (2012)
- The Two Faces Of January (2014)
- What a Girl Wants (2003)
- What About Bob? (1991)
- What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)
- When In Rome (2010)
- Win a Date with Tad Hamilton! (2004)
- Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling (2009)
- Wuthering Heights (2003)
January 2
- Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married (2007)
January 3
- Next Level Chef: Series Premiere
- Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 11
- The Year of the Everlasting Storm (2021)
January 4
- 9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 3 Premiere
- The Bachelor: Season 26 Premiere
- The Cleaning Lady: Series Premiere
- Kenan: Season 2 Premiere
January 5
- Abbot Elementary: Season 1 Returns
- Judge Steve Harvey: Series Premiere
- This Is Us: Season 6 Premiere
January 6
- Black-ish: Season 8 Premiere
- I Can See Your Voice: Season 2 Premiere
January 7
- The Amazing Race: Complete Season 30
- The Amazing Race: Complete Season 31
- Survivor: Complete Season 37
- Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer: Series Premiere
- Women of the Movement: Series Premiere
- Pharma Bro (2021)
January 10
- The Golden Palace: Complete Series
- Call Me Kat: Season 2 Premiere
- Pivoting: Series Premiere
- Ailey (2021)
- Black Bear (2020)
January 11
- I’m Your Man (2021)
January 13
- Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 6
- Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest: Season 2 Premiere (Sub)
- My Best Friend’s Girl (2008)
January 14
- Sex Appeal (2022)
- Bergman Island (2021)
January 15
- Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 3B
- Bad Rap (2016)
- Main Street (2010)
- Marjorie Prime (2017)
- Rewind (2019)
- Serious Moonlight (2009)
- Sprinter (2018)
- Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)
- Zero Days (2016)
January 17
- Georgetown (2021)
January 18
- How I Met Your Father: Two-Episode Series Premiere
January 19
- Darwin’s Game: Complete Season 1 (Dub)
- The Irregular at Magic High School: Complete Season 1 (Dub)
- Sword Art Online Extra Edition: Complete Season 1 (Dub)
- Your Lie in April: Complete Season 1 (Dub)
January 20
- The Estate (2020)
January 21
- Single Drunk Female: Series Premiere
January 22
- American Night (2021)
January 25
- Promised Land: Series Premiere
January 26
- Dirty Grandpa (2016)
- Dirty Grandpa (Unrated) (2016)
January 27
- Mayday (2021)
January 28
- Grown-ish: Season 4B Premiere
January 29
- Stop and Go (2021)
January 30
- Burden of Truth: Complete Season 4
- Small Engine Repair (2021)
January 31
- Monarch: Series Premiere