hulu

From current episodes and original series to kids shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in January 2021.

January 1

  • Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest: Special
  • Fire Force: Season 2, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED)
  • 1900 (1977)
  • 1900 (Extended Cut) (1977)
  • A Night at the Roxbury (1998)
  • American Gigolo (1980)
  • Arachnophobia (1990)
  • The Arrival (1996)
  • Austin Powers In Goldmember (2002)
  • Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery (1997)
  • Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)
  • Bad Company (2002)
  • Blade Runner: The Final Cut (2007)
  • Blood Diamond (2006)
  • Bloody Sunday (2002)
  • Blow (2001)
  • Boogie Nights (1997)
  • Breakdown (1997)
  • Broken Arrow (1996)
  • The Brothers McMullen (1995)
  • Bully (2001)
  • Changing Lanes (2002)
  • Chaplin (1992)
  • Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (2009)
  • Cloverfield (2008)
  • Coneheads (1993)
  • Constantine (2005)
  • The Cooler (2003)
  • The Core (2003)
  • Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)
  • Cujo (1983)
  • Dance Flick (2009)
  • Date Night (2010)
  • Dead Poets Society (1989)
  • Dead Presidents (1995)
  • The Dead Zone (1983)
  • Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2009)
  • Donnie Brasco (1997)
  • The Duff (2015)
  • Enemy at the Gates (2001)
  • Escape from Alcatraz (1979)
  • Eve’s Bayou (1997)
  • Face/Off (1997)
  • The Firm (1993)
  • The Foot Fist Way (2008)
  • Footloose (1984)
  • Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)
  • Frozen (2010)
  • The Gift (2000)
  • Girl Most Likely (2013)
  • Good Luck Chuck (2007)
  • Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
  • The Haunting (1999)
  • Hell or High water (2016)
  • Hondo (1953)
  • Hot Shots! (1991)
  • How Do You Know (2010)
  • In & Out (1997)
  • Indecent Proposal (1993)
  • Internal Affairs (1990)
  • Kiss the Girls (1997)
  • The Ladies Man (2000)
  • Last of the Mohicans: Director’s Cut (1992)
  • The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)
  • Like a Boss (2020)
  • The Longest Yard (1974)
  • Look Who’s Talking (1989)
  • Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)
  • Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)
  • Lost In Space (1998)
  • Love And Basketball (2000)
  • Major League (1989)
  • The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)
  • The Mexican (2001)
  • More Than a Game (2008)
  • Mousehunt (1997)
  • My Best Friend’S Girl (2008)
  • New In Town (2009)
  • Night at the Museum (2006)
  • Paycheck (2003)
  • The Peacemaker (1997)
  • Places in the Heart (1984)
  • Poseidon (2006)
  • Pride (2007)
  • The Princess Bride (1987)
  • Push (2009)
  • The Quick and the Dead (1995)
  • Regarding Henry (1991)
  • The Relic (1997)
  • The Rules Of Attraction (2002)
  • Salt (2010)
  • Save Yourselves (2020)
  • Selena (1997)
  • Shrek (2001)
  • The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)
  • Soul Plane (2004)
  • Species (1995)
  • Star Kid (1998)
  • Star Trek Beyond (2016)
  • Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)
  • Star Trek: First Contact (1996)
  • Starman (1984)
  • Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)
  • Super Dark Times (2017)
  • The Three Musketeers (2011)
  • The Truman Show (1998)
  • Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)
  • Virtuosity (1995)
  • Walking Tall (1973)
  • War (2007)
  • Where Hope Grows (2015)
  • Wonder Boys (2000)
  • Young Adult (2011)

January 4

  • Call Me Kat: Season 1 Finale
  • The Rookie: Season 3 Premiere

January 5

  • The Bachelor: Season 25 Premiere
  • The Wall: Season 4 Premiere
  • Boruto: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

January 6

  • Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip: Series Premiere
  • Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2 Premiere
  • Mighty Oak (2020)

January 7

  • Name That Tune: Series Premiere
  • Vanderpump Rules: Complete Season 8
  • Gretel & Hansel (2020)

January 8

  • The Hustler: Series Premiere
  • The Chase: Series Premiere
  • Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Series Premiere
  • Mr. Mayor: Series Premiere
  • A Certain Scientific Railgun Part 2: Complete Season 3 (DUBBED)
  • Celebs Go Dating: Complete Seasons 6 – 8
  • Tattoo Fixers Extreme UK: Complete Seasons 5 & 6

January 10

  • One-Punch Man: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)

January 11

  • Lights Out (2016)
  • The Rhythm Section (2020)

January 12

  • A Little Late with Lilly Singh: Season 2 Premiere

January 13

  • Prodigal Son: Season 2 Premiere
  • The Resident: Season 4 Premiere
  • Everyone is Doing Great: Complete Season 1

January 14

  • Call Your Mother: Series Premiere
  • Alone (2020)
  • The Secrets We Keep (2020)

January 15

  • Endlings: Complete Season 2
  • The Ultimate Playlist of Noise: Film Premiere

January 17

  • Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Complete Season 3 (SUBBED)
  • No Escape (2020)

January 18

  • I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011)

January 19

  • 9-1-1: Season 4 Premiere
  • 9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 2 Premiere

January 20

  • 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined: Complete Season 1
  • A Very Brady Renovation: Complete Season 1
  • Car Kings: Complete Season 1
  • Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 14
  • Gold Rush: Complete Season 10
  • House Hunters International: Complete Season 138
  • House Hunters: Complete Season 163
  • Property Brothers: Forever Home: Complete Season 1
  • Puppy Bowl: Complete Seasons 14 & 15
  • River Monsters: Complete Season 9
  • Rob Riggle: Global Investigator: Complete Season 1
  • Rock The Block: Complete Season 1
  • Save My Skin: Complete Season 1
  • Torn from the Headlines: New York Post Reports: Complete Season 1
  • Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein?: Complete Season 1
  • Worst Bakers in America: Complete Season 2
  • Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 17

January 22

  • Derek Delgaudio’s In & Of Itself: Film Special Premiere
  • The Sister: Complete Season 1
  • Grown-ish: Season 3B Premiere
  • Terra Willy (2020)

January 27

  • Mixed-Ish: Season 2 Premiere
  • The Haves and Have Nots: Complete Season 7B

January 29

  • Jann: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

