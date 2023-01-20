From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in February 2023.
February 1
- Taiwan Crime Stories: Complete Season 1
- Impractical Jokers: Complete Seasons 1-3
- Naruto Shippuden: Season 7, Episodes 378-389 (DUBBED)
- Sherman’s Showcase: Season 2B
- 2012 (2009)
- 50/50 (2011)
- Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman (2021)
- All The King’s Men (2006)
- Amour (2012)
- Are We There Yet? (2005)
- Arthur Christmas (2011)
- Bad Reputation (2018)
- Brown Sugar (2002)
- The Cable Guy (1996)
- Chocolate (Sub) (2008)
- Cow on the Run (2021)
- Darkness Falls (2003)
- Date Movie (2006)
- First Daughter (2004)
- Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)
- The Green Mile (1999)
- Happy Gilmore (1996)
- The Help (2011)
- How Do You Know (2010)
- How To Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)
- I, Robot (2004)
- If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)
- It’S Complicated (2009)
- Just My Luck (2006)
- Kissing Jessica Stein (2002)
- Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)
- Life or Something Like It (2002)
- Madeline (1998)
- Man on Fire (1987)
- Pride (2007)
- Ruby Sparks (2011)
- Safe House (2012)
- Scarface (1983)
- The Secret Scripture (2016)
- Shock and Awe (2017)
- Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
- Superbad (2007)
- Surrogates (2009)
- Thank You for Smoking (2006)
- The Watch (2011)
- Water for Elephants (2011)
- The Waterboy (1998)
- Welcome To The Rileys (2010)
February 2
- National Geographic Investigates: Colombian Hippo Invasion: Special Premiere
- I’m Totally Fine (2022)
February 3
- Killing County: Complete Docuseries
- Burn (2019)
- Gigi & Nate (2022)
- Haunt (2019)
- Jeepers Creepers: Reborn (2022)
- Jungle (2017)
February 4
- Project Legion (2022)
February 7
- Black Travel Across America: Series Premiere
February 8
- Santo Maldito: Complete Season 1
- Are We Done Yet? (2007)
February 9
- Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence: Complete Docuseries
- A Million Little Things: Final Season Premiere
- National Geographic Investigates: Battle for Alaska’s Oil: Special Premiere
- National Geographic Investigates: Great Lakes Wreckage: Special Premiere
- Not Dead Yet: Series Premiere
- Piggy (2022)
February 10
- Brimstone (2016)
- Jesus Henry Christ (2011)
- The Perfect Weapon (2016)
- Pound of Flesh (2015)
- Something in the Dirt (2021)
- The Storied Life of AJ Fikry (2022)
February 13
- Next Level Chef: Season 2 Premiere
February 15
- Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Final Season Premiere
- Horario Estelar: Complete Season 1
- Love Trip: Paris: Series Premiere
- Craig of the Creek: Season 4C
- A Long Way Down (2014)
- Blade Of The Immortal (2017)
- Cocaine Cowboys (2006)
- Cocaine Cowboys 2 (2008)
- Cocaine Cowboys Reloaded (2014)
- The Seat Filler (2004)
February 16
- The Masked Singer: Season 9 Premiere
- National Geographic Investigates: Legal Marijuana in America: Special Premiere
February 17
- Animaniacs: Complete Third and Final Season
- Animal Control: Series Premiere
- Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday (2022)
- All Roads Lead to Rome (2015)
- Black November (2012)
- Forsaken (2015)
- Game of Love (2022)
- La Boda De Valentina (2018)
- Rogue Agent (2022)
- Shut In (2015)
February 18
- Hold Your Fire (2021)
February 19
- Slayers (2022)
February 20
- American Idol: Season 21 Premiere
- The Company You Keep: Series Premiere
February 23
- National Geographic Investigates: Peru’s Grave Mystery: Special Premiere
- Snowfall: Final Season Premiere
February 24
- Bruiser (2023)
- 211 (2018)
- A Million Little Pieces (2018)
- Prisoners of the Sun (2013)
- The Reef: Stalked (2022)
- Spin Me Round (2022)
February 26
- Iron Mask (2019)
February 28
- The Book Thief (2013)