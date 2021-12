From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in December 2021.

December 1

Candified: Home for the Holidays: Complete Season 1

All Rise: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

THE A-TEAM (2010)

ABOVE THE RIM (1994)

ACE VENTURA: PET DETECTIVE (1994)

ADDICTED (2014)

ALEX CROSS (2012)

ALIENATOR (1989)

ALL IS LOST (2013)

ARMAGEDDON (1998)

BACK TO SCHOOL (1986)

THE BANK JOB (2008)

BEHIND ENEMY LINES (2001)

THE BLACK STALLION (1979)

THE BLACK STALLION RETURNS (1983)

BLOW (2001)

BULL DURHAM (1988)

CHATTAHOOCHEE (1990)

CHERRY 2000 (1988)

CON AIR (1997)

THE CRAZIES (2010)

CRAZY HEART (2010)

CRIMSON TIDE (1995)

CUJO (1983)

THE CURSE (1987)

DAYS OF HEAVEN (1978)

DEAD MAN WALKING (1995)

THE DUNGEONMASTER (1985)

EARTH TO ECHO (2014)

ERIK THE VIKING (1989)

FLIGHTPLAN (2005)

FOUR WEDDINGS AND A FUNERAL (1994)

FRIDAY THE 13TH (1980)

HER SMELL (2018)

HIDE AND SEEK (2005)

HOLLOW MAN (2000)

HOLY MAN (1998)

HORTON HEARS A WHO! (2008)

HUSTLERS (2019)

I LOVE YOU, BETH COOPER (2009)

JAGGED EDGE (1985)

KING KONG (1976)

LOVE FIELD (1992)

MAKING MR. RIGHT (1987)

THE MANCHURIAN CANDIDATE (2004)

MY BEST FRIEND’S WEDDING (1997)

OCEAN’S ELEVEN (2001)

OCEAN’S TWELVE (2004)

OCEAN’S THIRTEEN (2007)

THE PRINCESS BRIDE (1987)

THE RAID 2 (2014)

REGARDING HENRY (1991)

RIO (2008)

SERENDIPITY (2001)

SHANGHAI NOON (2000)

SHE’S OUT OF MY LEAGUE (2010)

SHERLOCK HOLMES (2009)

SHERLOCK HOLMES: A GAME OF SHADOWS (2011)

THE SIEGE OF FIREBASE GLORIA (1989)

SILVERADO (1985)

SKY CAPTAIN AND THE WORLD OF TOMORROW (2004)

SODA CRACKER (1989)

SOME KIND OF WONDERFUL (1987)

SOMETHING’S GOTTA GIVE (2003)

STEPHEN KING’S GRAVEYARD SHIFT (1990)

STEPHEN KING’S THINNER (1996)

SUPERBEAST (1972)

TROLL (1986)

THE WARRIORS (1979)

YOUNG GUNS (1988)

YOUNG GUNS II (1990)

December 2

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 15 Premiere

Godfather of Harlem: Complete Season 1

Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Come Around: Special

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller: Complete Season 2

Vice Versa: HIV: The Neglected Pandemic: Complete Season 1

THE EAST (2021)

December 3

Pen15: New Episodes of Season Two

The New York Times Presents: To Live and Die in Alabama: New Episode

Annie Live!: Special

Trolls Holiday in Harmony: Special

WE NEED TO DO SOMETHING (2021)

THE WORLD OF KANAKO (2014)

December 6

Real Housewives of Atlanta: Complete Season 13

December 7

Michael Buble’s Christmas in the City: Special

WORLD WAR Z (2013)

December 8

People’s Choice Awards: Special

December 9

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 5

Bloods: Complete Season 1

Creamerie: Complete Season 1

SWAN SONG (2021)

December 10

Crossing Swords: Complete Season 2

MATERNA (2021)

December 13

70th Miss Universe Competition: Special

BRIGHTON BEACH (2021)

December 14

American Auto: Series Premiere

Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: European Vacation: Special

December 15

Grand Crew: Series Premiere

Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Christmas Vacation

RISING WOLF (2021)

December 16

DEAD ASLEEP (2021)

CRYPTOZOO (2021)

December 17

MOTHER/ANDROID (2021)

THE NOWHERE INN (2021)

December 23

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 1

December 26