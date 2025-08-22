Coming to HBO Max in September 2025

September brings an exceptional month of programming to HBO Max, featuring highly anticipated HBO Originals, A24 films, Studio Ghibli releases, and compelling documentaries.

Movies & TV Shows

September 1

  • A Life of Her Own
  • Almost Christmas
  • Barney’s World, Season 1D
  • Caged (1950)
  • Charley Chase Silent Shorts
  • Children Who Chase Lost Voices
  • December 7th (1943)
  • Dog Day Afternoon
  • Emmanuelle (2024)
  • Evil Dead II (1987)
  • Fireworks (2017)
  • Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko
  • Gasoline Alley (1951)
  • Ghost Cat Anzu
  • Goodfellas
  • Helen of Troy (1956)
  • Jonah Hex
  • Keeper of the Flame (1942)
  • Kismet (1944)
  • Lonely Castle in the Mirror
  • Love & Pop
  • Man From The Black Hills
  • Mary of Scotland
  • Misery
  • Montana Incident
  • Mr. District Attorney
  • Murder Is My Beat
  • Mystery Street
  • Night Nurse
  • No End in Sight
  • No Questions Asked
  • Nobody Lives Forever
  • On Dangerous Ground (1951)
  • Our Miss Brooks
  • Our Vines Have Tender Grapes
  • Pirate Radio
  • Presenting Princess Shaw
  • Prometheus
  • Rick and Morty, Season 8 (Adult Swim)
  • Ruby & Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence (ID)
  • Safe Haven
  • Scene of the Crime
  • Se7en
  • Selena (1997)
  • Shadow of a Woman
  • Splinter (2008)
  • Stranger on Horseback
  • Summer Storm (1944)
  • Susan and God
  • The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
  • The Cabin in the Woods (2012)
  • The Charge at Feather River
  • The Command (1954)
  • The Fallen Sparrow
  • The Fate of the Furious
  • The Fate of the Furious: Extended Director’s Cut
  • The Place Promised in Our Early Days
  • The Sea of Grass
  • The Secret Garden (1949)
  • The Sitter (2011)
  • The Sitter: Unrated (2011)
  • The Woman in White (1948)
  • The Woman on the Beach
  • Thirteen Women
  • Veronica Mars (2014)
  • Vigil in the Night
  • When Ladies Meet (1941)
  • Without Love
  • Young Bess
  • Your Name

September 2

  • The 33

September 3

  • Bobby’s Triple Threat, Season 4 (FOOD Network)
  • Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 39 (FOOD Network)
  • Modern Warfare 2.0, Season 1 (Science)

September 4

  • Billionaire Boys Club (CNN Original)
  • The Last Wright: Building the Final Home Design of America’s Greatest Architect, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

September 5

  • Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 11 (Magnolia Network)
  • Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2F (Cartoon Network)
  • Friendship (A24)
  • House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 204 (HGTV)
  • House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 245 (HGTV)
  • Live Aid: When Rock ‘n’ Roll Took On The World (CNN Original)
  • Most Wanted: Teen Hacker (Max Original, Finland)
  • My Lottery Dream Home, Season 17 (HGTV)

September 6

  • Maneet’s Eats, Season 1 (FOOD Network)

September 7

  • Magnolia Table: At The Farm, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
  • Task (HBO Original)
  • We Baby Bears, Season 2D (Cartoon Network)
  • Have I Got News For You, Season 3 (CNN Original)

September 9

  • 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Season 7 (TLC)
  • Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 7 (Discovery)
  • Seen & Heard: The History Of Black Television (HBO Original)

September 10

  • The Tech Bro Murders

September 11

  • Dylan’s Playtime Adventures, Season 1C (Max Original)
  • Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa, Season 3B (HGTV)

September 12

  • Warfare (A24)

September 13

  • Vacation House Rules, Season 6 (HGTV)

September 14

  • Build for Off-Road, Season 2
  • Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 10 (OWN)

September 15

  • Signs of a Psychopath, Season 10 (ID)
  • Truck U, Season 21

September 16

  • Chopped: Volume 4, Season 62 (FOOD Network)
  • Halloween Baking Championship, Season 11 (FOOD Network)

September 17

  • 100 Day Dream Home, Season 7 (HGTV)
  • Built in the Bronx (Discovery)
  • Truck Dynasty, Season 1 (Discovery)

September 18

  • Bea’s Block, Season 1D (Max Original)
  • Destruction Decoded, Season 1 (Science)
  • Sin City Rehab, Season 1 (HGTV)
  • Who Killed Our Daughter? (Max Original, Mexico)

September 20

  • Scariest House in America, Season 2 (HGTV)

September 21

  • Greatest Mysteries Ever, Season 2 (Science)

September 22

  • Halloween Wars, Season 15 (FOOD Network)

September 23

  • American Prince: JFK Jr. (CNN Original)
  • The Kim Kardashian Heist (w/t), Season 1 (discovery+)
  • Seeking Sister Wife, Season 6 (TLC)
  • The Devil Is Busy (HBO Original)
  • The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, Sports Betting: America’s Biggest Gamble (CNN Original)

September 24

  • Hustlers Gamblers Crooks, Season 2 (Discovery)

September 25

  • Help! I Wrecked My House, Season 5 (HGTV)
  • On The Case with Paula Zahn, Season 28 (ID)
  • Jesse & Joy: Lo que nunca dijimos, Season 1

September 26

  • Quiet In Class (Max Original, Sweden)
  • The Graft, Season 1 (Max Original, Turkey)

September 27

  • 90 Day Diaries, Season 7 (TLC)
  • Ready to Love, Season 10 (OWN)

September 28

  • Heart & Hustle: Houston, Season 1 (OWN)

September 29

  • Sister Wives, Season 20 (TLC)
  • Two Guys Garage, Season 24
  • Women Wearing Shoulder Pads: English Dub, Movie-Length Version (Adult Swim)

September 30

  • Eva Longoria: Searching For Spain (CNN Original)
  • Good Cop/Bad Cop, Season 1
  • My Happy Place (CNN Original)
  • Prime Minister (HBO Original)

Featured HBO Originals

Task (September 7)

  • 7 Episodes
  • Episodes debut weekly at 9:00 p.m. ET
  • Stars Mark Ruffalo and Tom Pelphrey
  • Set in working-class suburbs of Philadelphia, an FBI agent heads a Task Force to put an end to violent robberies led by an unsuspecting family man

Seen & Heard: The History Of Black Television (September 9)

  • Two-part documentary
  • Part 1 debuts September 9 at 9:00 p.m. ET, Part 2 the following day
  • Both parts available to stream September 9
  • Journey through the history of Black representation on television

The Devil Is Busy (September 23)

  • Documentary short
  • Takes viewers behind the scenes of a women’s healthcare clinic in Atlanta, Georgia

Prime Minister (September 30)

  • Documentary following Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand’s 40th Prime Minister
  • Covers seven years from her rise to power through her resignation

Caleb Hearon HBO Original Comedy Special (September)

  • Debut stand-up special filmed in Chicago
  • Features Hearon’s signature charm and razor-sharp wit

A24 Films

Friendship (September 5)

  • Stars Tim Robinson, Kate Mara, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Paul Rudd
  • Suburban dad falls hard for his charismatic new neighbor

Warfare (September 12)

  • Written and directed by Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland
  • Embeds audiences with American Navy SEALs on a surveillance mission
  • Stars D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Will Poulter, Joseph Quinn, and Charles Melton

Studio Ghibli & Animated Films

September 1

  • Children Who Chase Lost Voices
  • Fireworks (2017)
  • Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko
  • Ghost Cat Anzu
  • Lonely Castle in the Mirror
  • Love & Pop
  • The Place Promised in Our Early Days
  • Your Name

