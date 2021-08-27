This September, fall into your next favorite series or film as the change of the seasons brings a new slate of original programming to HBO Max to stream all month long. Clint Eastwood’s uplifting and poignant drama “Cry Macho” (9/17). September also brings Malignant on (9/17). What’s coming to HBO Max in September 2021.
SEPTEMBER 1:
- A Hijacking, 2013 (HBO)
- The Animal, 2001 (HBO)
- Army Of Darkness, 1993 (HBO)
- The Benchwarmers, 2006 (HBO)
- Bodas de Oro (aka The Anniversary), 2019 (HBO)
- The Cell 2, 2009 (HBO)
- Cloverfield, 2008 (HBO)
- Dead Again, 1991 (HBO)
- Deck the Halls, 2006 (HBO)
- Detour, 2017 (HBO)
- Drinking Buddies, 2013 (HBO)
- Epic Movie, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Event Horizon, 1997 (HBO)
- The Evil Dead, 1983 (HBO)
- Evil Dead 2, 1987 (HBO)
- Flawless, 2008 (HBO)
- The Forgotten, 2004 (HBO)
- Fun Size, 2012 (HBO)
- The Gallows, 2015 (HBO)
- The Good German, 2006 (HBO)
- The Good Heart, 2010 (HBO)
- The Goonies, 1985
- Green Lantern, 2011
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011
- Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
- Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
- Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
- Impostor, 2002 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- Inheritance, 2020 (HBO)
- In the Heart of the Sea, 2015 (HBO)
- Kany Garcia: Soy Yo En Vivo, 2019 (HBO)
- King Kong, 2005 (Extended Version) HBO)
- Lady in the Water, 2006 (HBO)
- Meet Me in St. Louis, 1944
- Mr. Nobody, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- My Golden Days, 2016 (HBO)
- Nanny McPhee, 2006 (HBO)
- Oblivion, 2013 (HBO)
- On the Town, 1949
- Ouija: Origin of Evil, 2016 (HBO)
- Paulie, 1998 (HBO)
- The Poet Of Havana, 2015 (HBO)
- Prime, 2005 (HBO)
- Prince Avalanche, 2013 (HBO)
- Reik En Vivo Desde El Auditorio Nacional, 2015 (HBO)
- Rent, 2005 (HBO)
- Romeo Santos The King Stays King: Live At Madison Square Garden, 2012 (HBO)
- Santana – Corazon: Live From Mexico, Live It To Believe It, 2014 (HBO)
- Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, 2012 (HBO)
- Severance, 2007 (HBO)
- Showdown In Little Tokyo, 1991 (HBO)
- The Song Remains the Same, 1976
- Taken 2, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Thalia Viva Tour En Vivo, 2014 (HBO)
- That’s Entertainment!, 1974
- That’s Entertainment! II, 1976
- That’s Entertainment! III, 1994
- Transformers, 2007 (HBO)
- Undisputed, 2002 (HBO)
- Vanilla Sky, 2001 (HBO)
- View from the Top, 2003 (HBO)
- What They Had, 2018 (HBO)
- What Women Want, 2000 (HBO)
- Yandel: Legacy – De Lider A Leyenda Tour, 2015 (HBO)
SEPTEMBER 2:
- Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Wizard City, Max Original Special Premiere
- Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Season Finale
SEPTEMBER 3:
- Amaraica, 2020 (HBO)
- At Last, 2020
- Bittu, 2020
- Coffee Shop Names, 2020
- Liberty Kid, 2007
SEPTEMBER 4:
- News of the World, 2020 (HBO)
SEPTEMBER 7:
- Hard Knocks ’21: The Dallas Cowboys, Season Finale (HBO)
SEPTEMBER 8:
- Nasciturus, 2021
SEPTEMBER 9:
- Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015
- Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Reunion Special
- Mortal Kombat, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)
SEPTEMBER 10:
- Elliott from Earth, Season 1
- Malignant, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision)
SEPTEMBER 11:
- Ben 10, Season 4C
- NYC Epicenters 9/11→2021½, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
- Walker, Season 1
SEPTEMBER 12:
- Scenes from a Marriage, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
SEPTEMBER 13:
- Care Bears: Unlock the Magic
- I’m Sorry
- Little Ellen, Max Original Series Premiere
SEPTEMBER 15:
- A La Calle, 2020
- The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly, 1966
SEPTEMBER 16:
- Tig n’ Seek, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
SEPTEMBER 17:
- Apple & Onion, Season 2B
- Cry Macho, Warner Bros. Film Premiere (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision)
- El Cuartito, 2021 (HBO)
- Superman & Lois, Season 1
SEPTEMBER 18:
- The People v. The Klan
SEPTEMBER 20:
- Hard, Season 3 Finale (HBO)
- Total Dramarama
SEPTEMBER 21:
- Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
SEPTEMBER 23:
- Ahir Shah: Dots, Max Original Special Premiere
- Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
- The Other Two, Max Original Season 2 Finale
SEPTEMBER 25:
- Promising Young Woman, 2020 (HBO)
SEPTEMBER 26:
- Nuclear Family, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
SEPTEMBER 27:
- Huesped Americano (aka The American Guest), Series Premiere (HBO)
- Little Sky, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)
- Neh, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)
- Unmothered, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)
SEPTEMBER 29:
- Entre Hombres (aka Amongst Men), Series Premiere (HBO)
SEPTEMBER 30:
- The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- Ten-Year-Old Tom, Max Original Series Premiere
- Those Who Wish Me Dead, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision)
- The Way Down, Max Original Series Premiere
- Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs, Max Original Series Premiere
LAST CHANCE TO CATCH: SELECT TITLES LEAVING HBO MAX IN SEPTEMBER
SEPTEMBER 5
- Lost Resort, 2020
- The Suicide Squad, 2021
SEPTEMBER 12
- CHIPS, 2017 (HBO)
SEPTEMBER 19
- Ford V. Ferrari, 2019 (HBO)
- Norm Of The North: King Sized Adventure, 2019
- Reminiscence, 2021
SEPTEMBER 20
- Doctor Sleep, 2020 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
SEPTEMBER 24
- King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword, 2017 (HBO)
SEPTEMBER 30
- Abandon, 2002 (HBO)
- Abuela’s Luck, 2019 (HBO)
- Addicted to Love, 1997
- American History X, 1998
- The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, 1974 (HBO)
- Being Julia, 2004
- The Butcher’s Wife, 1991 (HBO)
- Cabaret , 1972
- Camelot, 1967
- City of Angels, 1998
- The Craft, 1996
- Dark Shadows, 2012 (HBO)
- Deerskin, 2020 (HBO)
- Demolition Man, 1993
- The Devil’s Advocate, 1997
- Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, 2002
- Drumline, 2002 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Dumb & Dumber, 1994
- The Electric Horseman, 1979 (HBO)
- Endings, Beginnings, 2019 (HBO)
- Escape from New York, 1981
- Eye for an Eye, 1996 (HBO)
- Fierce People, 2007 (HBO)
- Final Analysis, 1992 (HBO)
- The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, 2000 (HBO)
- The Flintstones, 1994 (HBO)
- Fracture, 2007
- From Dusk Till Dawn, 1996
- Full Beat, 2018 (HBO)
- Ghosts of Mississippi, 1996
- Gold Diggers of 1933, 1933
- Gold Diggers of 1935, 1955
- The Graduate, 1967
- Hachi: A Dog’s Tale, 2009
- Happy-Go-Lucky, 2008 (HBO)
- Hardball, 2001 (HBO)
- Haywire, 2012 (HBO)
- Honeymoon in Vegas, 1992
- House Arrest, 2012 (HBO)
- House on Haunted Hill, 1999
- In & Out, 1997 (HBO)
- Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday, 1993 (HBO)
- Jason X, 2002
- Jerry Maguire, 1996
- JFK, 1991
- Joe Versus the Volcano, 1990
- Kicking & Screaming, 2005 (HBO)
- Klute, 1971
- Labyrinth, 1986
- Las Herederas (aka The Heiresses), 2019 (HBO)
- Last Action Hero, 1993
- Leatherface Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, 1990 (HBO)
- The Longest Yard, 1974 (HBO)
- The Man With The Iron Fists, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
- Marie Antoinette, 2006
- Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, 1997
- Midway, 2019 (HBO)
- Million Dollar Mermaid , 1952
- Miss Firecracker, 1989 (HBO)
- Miss Sharon Jones!, 2015
- Murder at 1600, 1997
- Murder by Numbers, 2002
- Must Love Dogs, 2005
- My Bloody Valentine 3-D, 2009 (HBO)
- My Super Ex-Girlfriend, 2006 (HBO)
- Nights in Rodanthe, 2008
- No Reservations, 2007
- Not Another Teen Movie, 2001
- Observe and Report, 2009
- Ola de Crimenes (aka Crime Wave), 2018 (HBO)
- Once Upon a Time in Mexico, 2003
- One Day, 2001 (HBO)
- Outbreak, 1995
- Pleasantville, 1998
- Point Break, 1991 (HBO)
- The Polar Express, 2004
- Practical Magic, 1998
- Primal Fear, 1996 (HBO)
- The Prince of Tides, 1991
- Raw Deal, 1986 (HBO)
- The Return, 2006 (HBO)
- The Right Stuff, 1983
- Rumor Has It…, 2005
- Scary Movie, 2000
- Scary Movie 2, 2001
- Scary Movie 3, 2003
- Scream, 1996
- Scream 2, 1997
- Scream 3, 2000
- The Search for Santa Paws, 2010 (HBO)
- Short Circuit, 1986
- Single White Female, 1992
- Slackers, 2002
- Snakes on a Plane, 2006
- Soldier, 1998
- The Sweetest Thing, 2002
- Tango & Cash, 1989
- Ted, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
- Tequila Sunrise, 1998
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, 2003
- The Time Machine, 1960
- Tin Cup, 1996
- Torch Song Trilogy, 1988
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012
- The Upside of Anger, 2005
- Victor/Victoria, 1982
- The Warriors, 1979 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- The Watch, 2012 (HBO)
- Willard, 1971 (HBO)
- Wings, 2012