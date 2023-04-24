Coming to HBO Max in May 2023

HBO Max announces programming coming to the platform this May 2023, including the premiere of the limited series WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS (5/1) entertainment news here!
TITLES COMING TO HBO MAX MAY 1 -MAY 22:
May 1:
- Absolute Power, 1997 (HBO)
- Alpha Dog, 2006 (HBO)
- American Honey, 2016 (HBO)
- As Tears Go By, 1988
- Betrayed, 1988 (HBO)
- Black Mass, 2015 (HBO)
- Blue Valentine, 2010 (HBO)
- Calvary, 2014 (HBO)
- Coffee and Cigarettes, 2003
- Daddy Day Care, 2003 (HBO)
- Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!, 2008 (HBO)
- Dreamer: Inspired By A True Story, 2005 (HBO)
- Eat Pray Love, 2010
- The Forbidden Kingdom, 2008 (HBO)
- Heartbreakers, 2001 (HBO)
- The Hole In The Ground, 2019 (HBO)
- Hustle & Flow, 2005 (HBO)
- I Now Pronounce You Chuck And Larry, 2007 (HBO)
- The Karate Kid, 2010
- Kingsman: The Secret Service, 2014 (HBO)
- The Last Castle, 2001 (HBO)
- Lord Of Illusions, 1995 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)
- Lucky You, 2007 (HBO)
- Man Of The House, 2005 (HBO)
- Mid90s, 2019 (HBO)
- Midnight Sun, 2018 (HBO)
- Mirror Mirror, 2012 (HBO)
- Mirrors, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, 2016 (HBO)
- Paper Moon, 1973 (HBO)
- Paranoia, 2013 (HBO)
- Parasite, 2019 (HBO)
- The Rookie, 2002 (HBO)
- Shark Night 3D, 2011 (HBO)
- Sky Captain And The World Of Tomorrow, 2004 (HBO)
- Soapdish, 1991 (HBO)
- Some Like It Hot, 1959 (HBO)
- Sorority Row, 2009 (HBO)
- Step Brothers, 2008
- White House Plumbers, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
- Windtalkers, 2002 (HBO)
May 2:
- 1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
- Batwheels, Season 1E
- RUN ALL NIGHT, (HBO)
May 3:
- Fifty Shades of Grey, 2015 (HBO) (Unrated Version)
May 4:
- The Other Two, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
May 5:
- Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, Season 1
May 8:
- Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!, 2008 (HBO)
- Legion of Super-Heroes, 2023
- Sky Captain and The World Of Tomorrow, 2004 (HBO)
- The Conjuring, 2013 (HBO)
- Two Sides of the Abyss (Die zwei Seiten des Abgrunds), Max Original Premiere
May 11:
- Rick and Morty, Season 6
May 14:
- We Baby Bears: Little Falling Star, Season 1G
May 15:
- I Now Pronounce You Chuck And Larry, 2007 (HBO)
- Land of Gold, 2022
- Unbreakable, 2000 (HBO)
May 16:
- Angel City, Three-Part Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
- Men in Black, 1997
- Men in Black II, 2002
- Men in Black III, 2012
May 19:
- The LEGO Batman Movie, 2017
- Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring, 2001 (HBO)
- Parasite, 2019 (HBO)
- Spy/Master, Max Original Premiere
May 20:
- Love to Love You, Donna Summer, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
May 22:
- Kingsman: The Secret Service, 2014 (HBO)
- Mid90s, 2018 (HBO)
- San Andreas, 2015