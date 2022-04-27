This May, HBO Max is springing into a wide array of award-winning comedies, documentaries, and thrillers from a unique group of creators. Highlights include Hacks, The Staircase, The Time Traveler’s Wife, The Matrix: Resurrections, and more.
What’s coming on HBO Max in May 2022.
Exact Dates To Be Announced:
- George Carlin’s American Dream, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
- PAUSE with Sam Jay, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
May 1:
- Yellowface: Asian Whitewashing and Racism in Hollywood, 2019
- 47 Ronin, 2013
- Assassins, 2020 (HBO)
- At Close Range, 1986 (HBO)
- An Autumn Afternoon, 1962
- The Big Sleep, 1946
- Back To School, 1986
- Bottle Rocket, 1996
- Calladita, 2020 (HBO)
- Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 1968 (HBO)
- Child 44, 2015 (HBO)
- Chungking Express, 1994
- The Color Purple, 1985
- Conan The Barbarian, 2011 (HBO)
- Devil in A Blue Dress, 1995
- Dodes ‘Ka-Den, 1970
- Domino, 2019 (HBO)
- Downhill, 1927
- Dragnet Girl, 1933
- Early Spring, 1956
- Early Summer, 1951
- The End of Summer, 1961
- Equinox Flower, 1958
- Eraser, 1996
- Fallen Angels, 1995
- Floating Weeds, 1959
- FRIDA, 2002 (HBO)
- The Fugitive, 1993
- Furry Vengeance, 2010 (HBO)
- Gang Related, 1997 (HBO)
- Good Morning, 1959
- Hard Rain, 1998 (HBO)
- Hart’s War, 2002 (HBO)
- High and Low, 1963
- Jimmy Neutron Boy Genius, 2001 (HBO)
- Julie, 1956
- Killers, 2010 (HBO)
- Language Lessons, 2021
- Love and Baseball, 2021
- The Machine That Kills Bad People, 1952
- Masters Of The Universe, 1987 (HBO)
- The Missing, 2003 (HBO)
- The New Guy, 2002 (HBO)
- North Dallas Forty, 1979 (HBO)
- Not Easily Broken, 2009
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower, 2012
- Poseidon, 2006
- Red Beard, 1965
- Ringo and His Golden Pistol, 1966
- Rugrats Go Wild, 2003 (HBO)
- Rugrats In Paris: The Movie, 2000 (HBO)
- The Rugrats Movie, 1998 (HBO)
- The Sapphires, 2012 (HBO)
- Sense and Sensibility, 1995
- Sliding Doors, 1998
- St. Elmo’s Fire, 1985
- The Stepford Wives, 2004 (HBO)
- Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li, 2009 (Extended Version)
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day, 1991 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- Tokyo Twilight, 1957
- Top Secret!, 1984 (HBO)
- Transporter 3, 2008 (HBO)
- Unbroken, 2014
- Underworld, 2003
- Underworld: Awakening, 2012
- Underworld: Rise of the Lycans, 2009
- Welcome to the Dollhouse, 1995
- W.E., 2011 (HBO)
- What To Expect When You’re Expecting, 2012 (HBO)
- The Wild Thornberrys Movie, 2002 (HBO)
- You, Me and Dupree, 2006
- Young Adult, 2011 (HBO)
- Zathura: A Space Adventure, 2005
May 3:
- Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Know, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
May 5:
- Las Bravas F.C., Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Queen Stars Brazil, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- The Staircase, Max Original Limited Series Premiere
May 6:
- Dear Evan Hansen, 2021 (HBO)
- Entre Nos: Carmen and Alfred (HBO)
- La Afinadora De Árboles, 2019 (HBO)
May 7:
- We Baby Bears, Season 1 Part C
May 9:
- Get Hard, 2015
May 10:
- Catwoman: Hunted, 2022
- The Matrix: Resurrections, 2021 (HBO)
- Sesame Street Mecha Builders Season 1 Part A
- Robot Chicken Season 11 Part B
May 12:
- Hacks, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- Who’s By Your Side, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
May 13:
- Hank Zipzer, 2014
- Old, 2021 (HBO)
- Smalls, Season 4
May 15:
- The Time Traveler’s Wife, Drama Series Premiere (HBO)
May 17:
- Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1 Part B
- The Mule, 2018 (HBO)
May 20:
- Identidad Tomada, 2020 (HBO)
May 22:
- Fast Foodies, Season 2
May 23:
- Teen Titans Go! Season 7 Part B
May 26:
- Navalny
- That Damn Michael Che, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- Tig n’ Seek, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
May 27:
- Blippi Special
- Blippi Visits
- Blippi Wonders
- Blippi: Learn With Blippi
- Ghost, Season 1
- Ghost, Season 2
- Stath Lets Flats
May 29:
- The Misery Index Season 3 Part B, 2021
May 31:
- Miami Vice, 2006 (Extended Version)
TITLES LEAVING HBO MAX IN MAY:
May 14:
- Cry Wolf, 2005 (Extended Version) (HBO)
May 24:
- Cinderella Man, 2005 (Extended Version)
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
May 25:
- Curious George, 2006 (HBO)
- Two For The Money, 2005 (HBO)
May 27:
- Doom, 2005 (HBO)
- Pride & Prejudice, 2005 (HBO)
May 31:
- 27 Dresses, 2008 (HBO)
- The Animal, 2001 (HBO)
- A Perfect Murder, 1998 (HBO)
- A Very Brady Sequel, 1996 (HBO)
- Adult Beginners, 2014 (HBO)
- Army Of Darkness, 1992 (HBO)
- Billy Elliot, 2000
- Bully, 2001 (HBO)
- Changing Lanes, 2002 (HBO)
- Clueless, 1995 (HBO)
- Control Room, 2004 (HBO)
- Cymbeline, 2014 (HBO)
- Dead Heat, 1988 (HBO)
- Dirty Pretty Things, 2002 (HBO)
- Doctor Dolittle, 1998 (HBO)
- Doubt, 2008
- Dr. Dolittle 2, 2001 (HBO)
- Enough Said, 2013 (HBO)
- Extract, 2009 (HBO)
- Fatal Attraction, 1987
- Frontera, 2014 (HBO)
- Gloria, 1999 (HBO)
- Godsend, 2004 (HBO)
- How To Be Single, 2016
- Insomnia, 2002 (HBO)
- Iris, 2001 (HBO)
- It Takes Two, 1995 (HBO)
- Killerman, 2019 (HBO)
- Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man, 2005 (HBO)
- Love And A .45, 1994 (HBO)
- Mama, 2013 (HBO)
- Mindhunters, 2004 (HBO)
- Phone Booth, 2002 (HBO)
- Princess Kaiulani, 2009 (HBO)
- Pulse, 2001 (HBO)
- Rubber, 2010 (HBO)
- Speed, 1994
- Stoker, 2013
- Super Capers, 2009 (HBO)
- The Answer Man, 2009 (HBO)
- The Benchwarmers, 2006 (HBO)
- The Conspirator, 2010 (HBO)
- The Forgotten, 2004 (HBO)
- The Good Doctor, 2011 (HBO)
- The Grifters, 1990 (HBO)
- The Italian Job, 2003 (HBO)
- The Lawnmower Man, 1992 (HBO)
- The Rules Of Attraction, 2002 (HBO)
- The Witches Of Eastwick, 1987
- The Wolfpack, 2015 (HBO)
- The Wrecking Crew!, 2008 (HBO)
- This Is 40, 2012
- Troll Hunter, 2010 (HBO)
- Two Lovers, 2008 (HBO)
- “The Two Jakes”, 1990
- Viva, 2007 (HBO)
- War Horse, 2011
- War On Everyone, 2016 (HBO)
- World’s Greatest Dad, 2009 (HBO)
- Wristcutters: A Love Story, 2006 (HBO)