Coming to HBO Max in March 2023

HBO Max announces programming coming to the platform this March 2023. Stream new seasons of SUCCESSION and PERRY MASON, the series premiere of RAIN DOGS, an Academy Award® nominated documentary.
March 1:
- A Dangerous Method, 2011
- Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, 2014 (HBO)
- Basic, 2003 (HBO)
- Beatriz at Dinner, 2017 (HBO)
- Best of Enemies, 2015 (HBO)
- Bloodsport, 1988 (HBO)
- Breathe, 2017 (HBO)
- Cobra, 1986 (HBO)
- Creed, 2015
- Creed II, 2018
- Finding Forrester, 2000 (HBO)
- Ghost Ship, 2002 (HBO)
- The Expendables, 2010
- House at the End of the Street, 2012 (HBO)
- I Am Love, 2009 (HBO)
- I Love You, Man, 2009 (HBO)
- Iris, 2014 (HBO)
- Lemon, 2017 (HBO)
- Long Shot, 2019 (HBO)
- Lucy, 2014 (HBO)
- Make Your Move, 2013 (HBO)
- Milk, 2008 (HBO)
- My Bloody Valentine, 1981 (HBO)
- Next Day Air, 2009 (HBO)
- Outrage, 2009 (HBO)
- Results, 2015 (HBO)
- Rocknrolla, 2008 (HBO)
- Selena, 1997
- School Life, 2016 (HBO)
- Sinister, 2012
- Spawn 1997
- Speed Racer, 2008 (HBO)
- Tangerine, 2015 (HBO)
- The Accused, 1988 (HBO)
- The Big Hit, 1998 (HBO)
- The Blue Lagoon, 1980
- The Brothers Bloom, 2008 (HBO)
- The Circle, 2017 (HBO)
- The Expendables 2, 2012
- The Expendables 3, 2014
- The Jacket, 2005 (HBO)
- The Kid, 2019 (HBO)
- The Wife, 2018
- Trespass Against Us, 2016 (HBO)
- This is the End, 2013
- Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (“A Brave Little Rooster”), 2015 (HBO)
- Vampire in Brooklyn, 1995 (HBO)
- White God, 2014 (HBO)
- Whitey: United States of America v. James J. Bulger, 2014 (HBO)
- You Got Served, 2004
March 2:
- Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me, Max Original Premiere
- Mariachis, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 6:
- Perry Mason, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
- Rain Dogs, Season Premiere (HBO)
March 8:
- Mortal Kombat, 2021
March 12:
- The Last of Us, Season Finale Premiere (HBO)
March 17:
- Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 2
March 19:
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
March 23:
- Only You: The Animated Shorts Collections, 2023
March 26:
- Succession, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)
March 29:
- Those Who Wish Me Dead