Coming to HBO Max in March 2021 rs

Looking for a film of gigantic proportions? Debuting in theaters and on HBO Max March 31, “Godzilla vs. Kong.” March also brings a spectacular line-up of original programming, kicking-off with the long-awaited release of “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” on March 18.

Here is what’s coming to HBO Max in March 2021.

Exact Dates to be Announced:

  • Isabel, Limited Series
  • Prodigal Son

March 1

  • 10 Years, 2012 (HBO)
  • A Mouse Tale, 2012 (HBO)
  • Adventureland, 2009 (HBO)
  • Assault On Precinct 13, 1976 (HBO)
  • Assault On Precinct 13, 2005 (HBO)
  • Bandits, 2001 (HBO)
  • Barefoot, 2014 (HBO)
  • Blade, 1998
  • The Brothers Grimm, 2005 (HBO)
  • Bowfinger, 1999 (HBO)
  • Cesar Chavez, 2014 (HBO)
  • Charlotte’s Web, 2006 (HBO)
  • CHiPs, 2017 (HBO)
  • Constantine, 2005
  • The Doors, 1991 (HBO)
  • Dr. Dolittle 2, 2001 (HBO)
  • Dream House, 2011 (HBO)
  • Driving Miss Daisy, 1989
  • Eulogy, 2004 (HBO)
  • Fierce People, 2007 (HBO)
  • Final Analysis, 1992 (HBO)
  • Final Space, Seasons 1-2
  • Finding Neverland, 2004 (HBO)
  • Gloria, 2014 (HBO)
  • Going In Style, 2017 (HBO)
  • Gone, 2012 (HBO)
  • Hard, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
  • Hellbenders, 2013 (HBO)
  • Henry Poole Is Here, 2008 (HBO)
  • House Arrest, 2012 (HBO)
  • Immigration Tango, 2011 (HBO)
  • Jungle Master, 2014 (HBO)
  • Just Before I Go, 2015 (HBO)
  • The King’s Speech, 2010
  • Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man, 2006 (HBO)
  • Live By Night, 2016 (HBO)
  • The Lost Boys, 1987
  • Machine Gun Preacher, 2011 (HBO)
  • Malice, 1993 (HBO)
  • Man On A Ledge, 2012 (HBO)
  • Miss Sharon Jones!, 2015
  • No Se Aceptan Devoluciones (AKA Instructions Not Included), 2013 (HBO)
  • Ocean’s Eleven, 2001
  • Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007
  • Ocean’s Twelve, 2004
  • One More Time, 2016 (HBO)
  • Our Brand Is Crisis, 2015 (HBO)
  • Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)
  • Pitch Perfect, 2012 (HBO)
  • Princess Kaiulani, 2010 (HBO)
  • The Quiet Ones, 2014 (HBO)
  • The Raven, 2012 (HBO)
  • Red Dragon, 2002 (HBO)
  • Repentance, 2014 (HBO)
  • The River Wild, 1994 (HBO)
  • School Dance, 2014 (HBO)
  • Secretary, 2002
  • Shadows, 2021 (HBO)
  • Stand Up Guys, 2013 (HBO)
  • Super Capers, 2009 (HBO)
  • Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
  • The Undocumented Lawyer, 2021 (HBO)
  • Unforgettable, 2017 (HBO)
  • The Voices, 2015 (HBO)
  • Veronica Mars, 2014
  • Wedding Crashers, 2005
  • Wiener Dog Internationals, 2017 (HBO)

March 3

  • Hunter x Hunter, (Dubbed, episodes 100-148) (Crunchyroll Collection)

March 4

  • Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests, Max Original Documentary Premiere

March 5

  • No Matarás (Aka Cross The Line), 2021 (HBO)
  • Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 (Dubbed, episodes 14-25) (Crunchyroll Collection)

March 6

  • 12 oz. Mouse, Season 3
  • Lost Resort
  • Rocky, 1975 (HBO)
  • Rocky Balboa, 2006 (HBO)
  • Rocky II, 1979 (HBO)
  • Rocky III, 1982 (HBO)
  • Rocky IV, 1985 (HBO)
  • Rocky V, 1990 (HBO)

March 8

  • The Investigation, Limited Series Finale

March 9

  • Ballmastrz: 9009, Season 2
  • COVID Diaries NYC, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

March 10

  • YOLO: Crystal Fantasy

March 11

  • Genera+ion S1A, Max Original Premiere
  • South ParQ Vaccination Special
  • Tig n’ Seek, Season 1B Premiere

March 12

  • Isabel
  • Nuestras Madres (Aka Our Mothers), 2021 (HBO)
  • Tigtone, Season 2

March 13

  • Speed, 1994 (HBO)
  • Three Busy Debras

March 14

  • Allen v. Farrow, Documentary Series Finale
  • Messy Goes to Okido

March 15

  • Infomercials

March 16

  • Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5 (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)

March 17

  • Superman: The Animated Series

March 18

  • Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Max Original Film Premiere

March 19

  • A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

March 20

  • Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)
  • Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)
  • Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)

March 22

  • Beartown, Limited Series Finale

March 23

  • Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel, (HBO)

March 26

  • Hotel Coppelia, 2021 (HBO)

March 27

  • Tina, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

March 30

  • The Last Cruise, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

March 31

  • Godzilla vs. Kong, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here