Coming to HBO Max in January 2023

HBO Max announces programming coming to the platform this January 2023 including the series premiere of THE LAST OF US.
TITLES COMING TO HBO MAX IN JANUARY:
DATES to be ANNOUNCED:
- Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, Season 29 Premiere (HBO)
January 1:
- 20 Feet From Stardom, 2013 (HBO)
- American Hustle, 2013
- American Ultra, 2015 (HBO)
- At Middleton, 2013 (HBO)
- Back to School, 1986 (HBO)
- Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons, 2022
- Black Butterfly, 2017 (HBO)
- Captain Phillips, 2013 (HBO)
- Catch a Fire, 2006 (HBO)
- Child’s Play, 2019 (HBO)
- Cold Pursuit, 2019 (HBO)
- Cops and Robbersons, 1994 (HBO)
- Coup de torchon, 1981
- Crocodile Dundee, 1986 (HBO)
- Crocodile Dundee II, 1988 (HBO)
- Crocodile Dundee In Los Angeles, 2001 (HBO)
- Cruising, 1980 (HBO)
- Death Warrant, 1990 (HBO)
- Dim Sum Funeral, 2008 (HBO)
- Dom Hemingway, 2013 (HBO)
- Every Secret Thing, 2014 (HBO)
- Extortion, 2017 (HBO)
- Fool’s Gold, 2008 (HBO)
- Flashpoint, 2007 (HBO)
- From Here to Eternity, 1953
- Gemini, 2017 (HBO)
- Geronimo: An American Legend, 1993
- Ghostbusters, 1984
- Ghostbusters II, 1989
- Hereditary, 2018 (HBO)
- Hoodlum, 1997 (HBO)
- Insidious: Chapter 2, 2013
- Jennifer Eight, 1992 (HBO)
- John Wick, 2014
- John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017
- John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019
- Jumping the Broom, 2011
- Jury Duty, 1995 (HBO)
- Kill The Irishman, 2011 (HBO)
- Kusama: Infinity, 2018 (HBO)
- Law Abiding Citizen, 2009 (HBO)
- Lawrence of Arabia, 1962
- Line of Duty, 2019 (HBO)
- Marley & Me, 2008 (HBO)
- Matilda, 1996
- Nine, 2009 (HBO)
- Oasis: Supersonic, 2016 (HBO)
- Our Idiot Brother, 2011
- Piranha 3D, 2010 (HBO)
- Piranha 3DD, 2012 (HBO)
- Planet 51, 2009
- Precious Cargo, 2016 (HBO)
- Quartet, 2012 (HBO)
- Regression, 2015 (HBO)
- Rememory, 2017 (HBO)
- Sarah’s Key, 2010 (HBO)
- Skate Kitchen, 2018 (HBO)
- Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift, 1990 (HBO)
- Stephen King’s Silver Bullet, 1985 (HBO)
- Support the Girls, 2018 (HBO)
- Teen Wolf, 1985 (HBO)
- Teen Wolf Too, 1987 (HBO)
- The Artist, 2011 (HBO)
- The Book of Life, 2014 (HBO)
- The Brink, 2019 (HBO)
- The Cabin in the Woods, 2012 (HBO)
- The Company Men, 2010 (HBO)
- The Cookout, 2004
- The Crying Game, 1992 (HBO)
- The Guilty, 2021 (HBO)
- The Haunting, 1999 (HBO)
- The Homesman, 2014 (HBO)
- The Hunter, 2011 (HBO)
- The Iron Lady, 2011 (HBO)
- The Last Face, 2016 (HBO)
- The Lobster, 2015 (HBO)
- The Master, 2012 (HBO)
- The Perfect Score, 2004 (HBO)
- The Promise, 2016 (HBO)
- The Taking of Pelham One Two Three, 1974 (HBO)
- The Unborn, 2009 (HBO)
- The Whole Ten Yards, 2004 (HBO)
- This Boy’s Life, 1993 (HBO)
- This One’s For The Ladies, 2018 (HBO)
- Urge, 2016 (HBO)
- USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage, 2016 (HBO)
- Vendetta, 2022 (HBO)
- When We Were Kings, 1996
- White Chicks, 2004 (HBO)
- Wild Rose, 2018 (HBO)
- Woman at War, 2018 (HBO)
- Zero Dark Thirty, 2012
January 3:
- The Menu, 2022 (HBO)
January 6:
- DC’s Stargirl, Season 3
- The Nun, 2018 (HBO)
- Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, Season 2
January 8:
- We Baby Bears, Season 1F
January 10:
- Horrible Bosses 2, 2014 (HBO)
January 11:
- In with the Old, Season 3
January 12:
- Blended, 2014 (HBO)
- The Climb, Max Original Series Premiere
- Velma, Max Original Series Premiere
January 13:
- The Big Soirée (El Gran Sarao), Max Original Premiere
- I Don’t Like Driving w/t (No Me Gusta Conducir), Max Original Premiere
January 15:
- The Last of Us, Series Premiere (HBO)
January 17:
- Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons
- Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1E
- USWNT @ New Zealand #1, Live Sports
January 20:
- Game Theory with Bomani Jones, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
- Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 21 Premiere (HBO)
- The Cabin Chronicles, Season 3
- USWNT @ New Zealand #2, Live Sports
January 23:
- YOLO: Silver Destiny, Season 2
January 25:
- USMNT vs Serbia, Live Sports