Coming to HBO Max in January 2023

​​HBO Max announces programming coming to the platform this January 2023 including the series premiere of THE LAST OF US.

TITLES COMING TO HBO MAX IN JANUARY: 

DATES to be ANNOUNCED: 

  • Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, Season 29 Premiere (HBO)

January 1: 

  • 20 Feet From Stardom, 2013 (HBO)
  • American Hustle, 2013
  • American Ultra, 2015 (HBO)
  • At Middleton, 2013 (HBO)
  • Back to School, 1986 (HBO)
  • Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons, 2022
  • Black Butterfly, 2017 (HBO)
  • Captain Phillips, 2013 (HBO)
  • Catch a Fire, 2006 (HBO)
  • Child’s Play, 2019 (HBO)
  • Cold Pursuit, 2019 (HBO)
  • Cops and Robbersons, 1994 (HBO)
  • Coup de torchon, 1981
  • Crocodile Dundee, 1986 (HBO)
  • Crocodile Dundee II, 1988 (HBO)
  • Crocodile Dundee In Los Angeles, 2001 (HBO)
  • Cruising, 1980 (HBO)
  • Death Warrant, 1990 (HBO)
  • Dim Sum Funeral, 2008 (HBO)
  • Dom Hemingway, 2013 (HBO)
  • Every Secret Thing, 2014 (HBO)
  • Extortion, 2017 (HBO)
  • Fool’s Gold, 2008 (HBO)
  • Flashpoint, 2007 (HBO)
  • From Here to Eternity, 1953
  • Gemini, 2017 (HBO)
  • Geronimo: An American Legend, 1993
  • Ghostbusters, 1984
  • Ghostbusters II, 1989
  • Hereditary, 2018 (HBO)
  • Hoodlum, 1997 (HBO)
  • Insidious: Chapter 2, 2013
  • Jennifer Eight, 1992 (HBO)
  • John Wick, 2014
  • John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017
  • John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019
  • Jumping the Broom, 2011
  • Jury Duty, 1995 (HBO)
  • Kill The Irishman, 2011 (HBO)
  • Kusama: Infinity, 2018 (HBO)
  • Law Abiding Citizen, 2009 (HBO)
  • Lawrence of Arabia, 1962
  • Line of Duty, 2019 (HBO)
  • Marley & Me, 2008 (HBO)
  • Matilda, 1996
  • Nine, 2009 (HBO)
  • Oasis: Supersonic, 2016 (HBO)
  • Our Idiot Brother, 2011
  • Piranha 3D, 2010 (HBO)
  • Piranha 3DD, 2012 (HBO)
  • Planet 51, 2009
  • Precious Cargo, 2016 (HBO)
  • Quartet, 2012 (HBO)
  • Regression, 2015 (HBO)
  • Rememory, 2017 (HBO)
  • Sarah’s Key, 2010 (HBO)
  • Skate Kitchen, 2018 (HBO)
  • Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift, 1990 (HBO)
  • Stephen King’s Silver Bullet, 1985 (HBO)
  • Support the Girls, 2018 (HBO)
  • Teen Wolf, 1985 (HBO)
  • Teen Wolf Too, 1987 (HBO)
  • The Artist, 2011 (HBO)
  • The Book of Life, 2014 (HBO)
  • The Brink, 2019 (HBO)
  • The Cabin in the Woods, 2012 (HBO)
  • The Company Men, 2010 (HBO)
  • The Cookout, 2004
  • The Crying Game, 1992 (HBO)
  • The Guilty, 2021 (HBO)
  • The Haunting, 1999 (HBO)
  • The Homesman, 2014 (HBO)
  • The Hunter, 2011 (HBO)
  • The Iron Lady, 2011 (HBO)
  • The Last Face, 2016 (HBO)
  • The Lobster, 2015 (HBO)
  • The Master, 2012 (HBO)
  • The Perfect Score, 2004 (HBO)
  • The Promise, 2016 (HBO)
  • The Taking of Pelham One Two Three, 1974 (HBO)
  • The Unborn, 2009 (HBO)
  • The Whole Ten Yards, 2004 (HBO)
  • This Boy’s Life, 1993 (HBO)
  • This One’s For The Ladies, 2018 (HBO)
  • Urge, 2016 (HBO)
  • USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage, 2016 (HBO)
  • Vendetta, 2022 (HBO)
  • When We Were Kings, 1996
  • White Chicks, 2004 (HBO)
  • Wild Rose, 2018 (HBO)
  • Woman at War, 2018 (HBO)
  • Zero Dark Thirty, 2012

January 3: 

  • The Menu, 2022 (HBO)

January 6: 

  • DC’s Stargirl, Season 3
  • The Nun, 2018 (HBO)
  • Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, Season 2

January 8: 

  • We Baby Bears, Season 1F

January 10:

  • Horrible Bosses 2, 2014 (HBO)

January 11: 

  • In with the Old, Season 3

January 12: 

  • Blended, 2014 (HBO)
  • The Climb, Max Original Series Premiere
  • Velma, Max Original Series Premiere

January 13: 

  • The Big Soirée (El Gran Sarao), Max Original Premiere
  • I Don’t Like Driving w/t (No Me Gusta Conducir), Max Original Premiere

January 15:

  • The Last of Us, Series Premiere (HBO)

January 17: 

  • Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons
  • ​​Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1E
  • USWNT @ New Zealand #1, Live Sports

January 20: 

  • Game Theory with Bomani Jones, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
  • Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 21 Premiere (HBO)
  • The Cabin Chronicles, Season 3
  • USWNT @ New Zealand #2, Live Sports

January 23: 

  • YOLO: Silver Destiny, Season 2

January 25:

  • USMNT vs Serbia, Live Sports

