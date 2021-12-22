hbo max

Start your New Year right with a parade of original programming coming to HBO Max all month long! Highlights include Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Peacemaker, DC’s Harley Quinn, and Doom Patrol. What’s coming on HBO Max in January 2022.

January 1:

  • 2 Guns, 2013 (HBO)
  • 2001: A Space Odyssey, 1968
  • 17 Again, 2009
  • 300: Rise of an Empire, 2006
  • Acuitzeramo, 2019 (HBO)
  • All Star Superman, 2011
  • The Animatrix, 2003
  • Annabelle Comes Home, 2009
  • Amityville 3-D, 1983 (HBO)
  • Amityville II: The Possession, 1982 (HBO)
  • Aquaman, 2018
  • Barry Munday, 2010 (HBO)
  • Batkid Begins, 2015
  • Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero, 1998
  • Batman and Harley Quinn, 2017
  • Batman Begins, 2005
  • Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker, 2000
  • Batman Ninja, 2018
  • Batman Unlimited: Animal Instinct, 2015
  • Batman Unlimited: Mechs vs. Mutants, 2016
  • Batman Unlimited: Monster Mayhem, 2015
  • Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice, 2016
  • The Batman vs. Dracula, 2005
  • Batman vs. Robin, 2015
  • Batman vs. Two-Face, 2017
  • Batman: Assault on Arkham, 2014
  • Batman: Bad Blood, 2016
  • Batman: Death in the Family, 2020
  • Batman: Gotham by Gaslight, 2018
  • Batman: Gotham Knight, 2008
  • Batman: Hush, 2019
  • Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, 1993
  • Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman, 2003
  • Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders (Part 1), 2016
  • Batman: Soul of the Dragon, 2021
  • Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1, 2012
  • Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2, 2013
  • Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One, 2021
  • Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two, 2021
  • Batman: Under The Red Hood, 2010
  • Batman: Year One, 2011
  • Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), 2020
  • Brother Nature, 2016 (HBO)
  • Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 1982
  • The Bodyguard, 1992
  • Bullitt, 1968
  • Caddyshack, 1980
  • Caddyshack II, 1988
  • Capote, 2005 (HBO)
  • Casablanca, 1942
  • Catwoman, 2004
  • Chaplin, 1992 (HBO)
  • A Cinderella Story, 2004
  • A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song, 2011
  • Citizen Kane, 1941
  • A Clockwork Orange, 1971
  • Collide, 2016 (HBO)
  • Constantine: City of Demons, 2018
  • Cop Land, 1997 (HBO)
  • Cop Out, 2010
  • Crazy Rich Asians, 2018
  • The Curse of La Llorona, 2019
  • Daddy Day Camp, 2007
  • Daddy Day Care, 2003
  • The Dark Crystal, 1982
  • The Dark Knight, 2008
  • DC Showcase: Superman/Shazam!: The Return of  Black Adam, 2010
  • DC Super Hero Girls: Hero of the Year, 2016
  • DC Super Hero Girls: Intergalactic Games, 2017
  • DC Super Hero Girls: Legends of Atlantis, 2018
  • The Death of Superman, 2018
  • Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons, 2020
  • The Departed, 2006
  • The Diary of a Teenage Girl, 2015
  • Dirty Harry, 1971
  • Dog Day Afternoon, 1975
  • Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd, 2003
  • Easy A, 2010
  • Empire of the Sun, 1987
  • The Enforcer, 1976
  • Eraser, 1996
  • The Exorcist, 1973
  • The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Premiere (HBO)
  • The Faculty, 1998 (HBO)
  • Fast & Furious 6, 2013 (HBO)
  • Fatal Attraction, 1987 (HBO)
  • Fled, 1996 (HBO)
  • Four Christmases, 2008
  • Freedom Fighters: The Ray, 2017
  • Friday, 1995
  • The Friday After Next, 2002
  • Frozen River, 2008
  • The Fugitive, 1993
  • Godzilla: King of the Monsters, 2019
  • Gone Baby Gone, 2007 (HBO)
  • Gone with the Wind, 1939
  • Good Neighbours, 2010 (HBO)
  • The Goonies, 1985
  • The Gospel According To Andre, 2017 (HBO)
  • Gravity, 2013
  • The Green Hornet, 2011
  • Green Lantern, 2011
  • Green Lantern: Emerald Knights, 2011
  • Green Lantern: First Flight, 2009
  • Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990
  • Harlem Nights, 1989 (HBO)
  • Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Max Original Premiere
  • ​​Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses Season 1
  • Here Comes The Devil, 2012 (HBO)
  • The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies, 2014
  • The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013
  • Hobo With A Shotgun, 2011 (HBO)
  • House Party 2, 1991
  • House Party 3, 1994
  • House Party 4: Down To The Last Minute, 2000
  • House Party: Tonight’s The Night, 2013
  • Inception, 2010
  • It Chapter Two, 2019
  • JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time, 2014
  • John Dies At The End, 2012 (HBO)
  • Joker, 2019
  • Justice League, 2017
  • Justice League Dark, 2017
  • Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, 2020
  • Justice League vs. Teen Titans, 2016
  • Justice League vs. The Fatal Five, 2019
  • Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths, 2010
  • Justice League: Doom, 2012
  • Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, 2013
  • Justice League: Gods & Monsters, 2015
  • Justice League: The New Frontier, 2008
  • Justice League: Throne of Atlantis, 2015
  • Justice League: War, 2014
  • Justice Society: World War II, 2021
  • Killing Gunther, 2017 (HBO)
  • Kiltro, 2006 (HBO)
  • King Kong, 1933
  • Kong: Skull Island, 2017
  • Horrible Bosses, 2011
  • Horrible Bosses 2, 2014
  • The Iron Lady, 2011
  • The Last Five Years, 2014 (HBO)
  • Last Night, 2010 (HBO)
  • Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole, 2010
  • The LEGO Batman Movie, 2017
  • LEGO Batman: DC Super Heroes Unite, 2013
  • LEGO DC Batman: Family Matters, 2019
  • LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Aquaman: Rage of Atlantis, 2018
  • LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League, 2015
  • LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League: Attack of the Legion of Doom!, 2015
  • LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash, 2018
  • LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters!, 2020
  • LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Brain Drain, 2017
  • LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High, 2018
  • LEGO Justice League: Cosmic Clash, 2015
  • LEGO Justice League: Gotham City Breakout, 2016
  • Lethal Weapon, 1989
  • Little Nicky, 2000
  • The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring, 2001
  • The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King, 2003
  • The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers, 2002
  • The Losers, 2010
  • Love and Basketball, 2000
  • The Lucky One, 2012
  • Lucky Numbers, 2000 (HBO)
  • Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015
  • Magic Mike, 2012
  • Magnum Force, 1973
  • Malcolm X, 1992
  • The Maltese Falcon, 1941
  • The Mask, 1994
  • Mean Streets, 1973
  • Memento, 2000 (HBO)
  • The Mentalist
  • Michael Clayton, 2007
  • Mildred Pierce, 1945
  • Mimic, 1997 (HBO)
  • Mimic 2, 2001 (HBO)
  • Mimic 3: Sentinel, 2003 (HBO)
  • Mortal Kombat, 2021
  • Mortal Kombat Annihilation, 1997
  • Mortal Kombat Conquest
  • Mortal Kombat Legacy
  • Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, 2021
  • Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, 2020
  • Mutiny on the Bounty, 1935
  • National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989
  • National Lampoon’s European Vacation, 1985
  • National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983
  • Necessary Evil: The Super-Villains of DC Comics, 2013
  • Next, 2007 (HBO)
  • Next Friday, 2000
  • North By Northwest, 1959
  • The Nun, 2018
  • Ocean’s 8, 2018
  • The Outlaw Josey Wales, 1976
  • Paddington 2, 2017
  • The Pelican Brief, 1993
  • The ​​Philadelphia Story, 1940
  • Pineapple Express, 2008
  • The Pirates! Band of Misfits, 2012
  • Practical Magic, 1998
  • Quigley Down Under, 1990 (HBO)
  • Racer And The Jailbird, 2017 (HBO)
  • Ready Player One, 2018
  • Reign of the Supermen, 2019
  • The Road Warrior, 1981
  • Romeo Must Die, 2000
  • Roots: The Gift, 1988
  • Roots (Mini Series), 2016
  • Roots: The Next Generation, 1979
  • Rumor Has It, 2005
  • Scooby-Doo, 2002
  • Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, 2004
  • Ser Bi (Les Tissus Blancs), 2020
  • The Shawshank Redemption, 1994
  • Shazam!, 2019
  • The Shining, 1980
  • Singin’ in the Rain, 1952
  • Son of Batman, 2014
  • The Son of Kong, 1933
  • Spare Parts, 2015 (HBO)
  • Stealing Harvard, 2002 (HBO)
  • A Streetcar Named Desire, 1951
  • Sudden Impact, 1983
  • Suicide Squad, 2016
  • Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay, 2018
  • Sunset Song, 2015 (HBO)
  • Super Fly, 1972
  • Supergirl, 2015
  • Superman II, 1980
  • Superman III, 1983
  • Superman IV: The Quest for Peace, 1987
  • Superman vs. The Elite, 2012
  • Superman: Brainiac Attacks, 2006
  • Superman: Doomsday, 2007
  • Superman: Man of Tomorrow, 2020
  • Superman: Red Son, 2020
  • Superman: The Movie, 1978
  • Superman: Unbound, 2013
  • Superman/Batman Public Enemies, 2009
  • Superman/Batman: Apocalypse, 2010
  • Swordfish, 2001
  • Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, 2018
  • Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans, 2019
  • Teen Titans Judas Contract, 2017
  • Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo, 2007
  • Thor: Tales of Asgard, 2011 (HBO)
  • Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
  • A Time to Kill, 1996
  • The Time Traveler’s Wife, 2009
  • The Two Jakes, 1990 (HBO)
  • Training Day, 2001
  • Ultraviolet, 2006
  • Vegas Vacation, 1997
  • Venus And Serena, 2012 (HBO)
  • V for Vendetta, 2005
  • Vixen, 2017
  • Watchmen, 2009
  • Watchmen Motion Comics
  • Wedding Crashers, 2005
  • What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?, 1962
  • When Harry Met Sally, 1989
  • Where The Wild Things Are, 2009
  • The Wizard of Oz, 1939
  • Wonder Woman, 2017
  • Wonder Woman (Animated), 2009
  • Wonder Woman: Bloodlines, 2019
  • Wrong Turn At Tahoe, 2009 (HBO)
  • The Yellow Birds, 2017 (HBO)
  • Yes Man, 2008
  • Yogi Bear, 2010
  • Zookeeper, 2011
  • Zoom, 2006 (HBO)

January 2:

  • Wipeout Season 1 Part A

January 4:

  • Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes (Batch 4)
  • Snowpiercer Season 2

January 5:

  • The Bachelor (XXV)

January 7:

  • Algo Azul, 2021 (HBO)
  • Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, 2021 (HBO)
  • Search Party, Max Original Season 5 Premiere
  • Teenage Euthanasia Season 1

January 9:

  • Euphoria, Original Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
  • The Righteous Gemstones, Original Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

January 12:

  • Joe Pera Talks With You Season 3
  • Squidbillies Season 13

January 13:

  • Diego, The Last Goodbye (Diego, el último adiós), Max Original Documentary
  • My Mom, Your Dad, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
  • Peacemaker, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
  • Station Eleven, Max Original Season Finale

January 14:

  • ER

January 15:

  • Fringe

January 16:

  • Somebody Somewhere Season Premiere (HBO)

January 17:

  • Injustice, 2021
  • The Murder of Fred Hampton, Documentary

January 19:

  • ​​Last Open Mic at the End of the World, 2021

January 20:

  • Astral Journey (aka Jornada Astral), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
  • Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
  • Moses Storm: Trash WhiteMax Original Premiere
  • On The Job, Max Original (Mini Series) Season 1 Premiere

January 21:

  • Back On The Record with Bob Costas, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
  • Chillin Island Season Finale (HBO)
  • Invisibles, 2020 (HBO)
  • The Last O.G Season 4
  • Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 20 Premiere (HBO)

January 24:

  • The Gilded Age, Season 1 Premiere (HBO)
  • Pennyworth, Seasons 1 and 2

January 25:

  • Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, 2022 (HBO)

January 27:

  • Bunker, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
  • The Cut (aka O Grande Look), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
  • Gomorrah, Max Original Season 5 Premiere
  • Malignant, 2021 (HBO)
  • Take Out with Lisa Ling, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

January 28:

  • The Hangover Part III, 2013 (HBO)

January 29:

  • Reminiscence, 2021 (HBO)

