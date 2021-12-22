Start your New Year right with a parade of original programming coming to HBO Max all month long! Highlights include Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Peacemaker, DC’s Harley Quinn, and Doom Patrol. What’s coming on HBO Max in January 2022.

January 1:

2 Guns, 2013 (HBO)

2001: A Space Odyssey, 1968

17 Again, 2009

300: Rise of an Empire, 2006

Acuitzeramo, 2019 (HBO)

All Star Superman, 2011

The Animatrix, 2003

Annabelle Comes Home, 2009

Amityville 3-D, 1983 (HBO)

Amityville II: The Possession, 1982 (HBO)

Aquaman, 2018

Barry Munday, 2010 (HBO)

Batkid Begins, 2015

Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero, 1998

Batman and Harley Quinn, 2017

Batman Begins, 2005

Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker, 2000

Batman Ninja, 2018

Batman Unlimited: Animal Instinct, 2015

Batman Unlimited: Mechs vs. Mutants, 2016

Batman Unlimited: Monster Mayhem, 2015

Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice, 2016

The Batman vs. Dracula, 2005

Batman vs. Robin, 2015

Batman vs. Two-Face, 2017

Batman: Assault on Arkham, 2014

Batman: Bad Blood, 2016

Batman: Death in the Family, 2020

Batman: Gotham by Gaslight, 2018

Batman: Gotham Knight, 2008

Batman: Hush, 2019

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, 1993

Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman, 2003

Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders (Part 1), 2016

Batman: Soul of the Dragon, 2021

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1, 2012

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2, 2013

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One, 2021

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two, 2021

Batman: Under The Red Hood, 2010

Batman: Year One, 2011

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), 2020

Brother Nature, 2016 (HBO)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 1982

The Bodyguard, 1992

Bullitt, 1968

Caddyshack, 1980

Caddyshack II, 1988

Capote, 2005 (HBO)

Casablanca, 1942

Catwoman, 2004

Chaplin, 1992 (HBO)

A Cinderella Story, 2004

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song, 2011

Citizen Kane, 1941

A Clockwork Orange, 1971

Collide, 2016 (HBO)

Constantine: City of Demons, 2018

Cop Land, 1997 (HBO)

Cop Out, 2010

Crazy Rich Asians, 2018

The Curse of La Llorona, 2019

Daddy Day Camp, 2007

Daddy Day Care, 2003

The Dark Crystal, 1982

The Dark Knight, 2008

DC Showcase: Superman/Shazam!: The Return of Black Adam, 2010

DC Super Hero Girls: Hero of the Year, 2016

DC Super Hero Girls: Intergalactic Games, 2017

DC Super Hero Girls: Legends of Atlantis, 2018

The Death of Superman, 2018

Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons, 2020

The Departed, 2006

The Diary of a Teenage Girl, 2015

Dirty Harry, 1971

Dog Day Afternoon, 1975

Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd, 2003

Easy A, 2010

Empire of the Sun, 1987

The Enforcer, 1976

Eraser, 1996

The Exorcist, 1973

The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Premiere (HBO)

The Faculty, 1998 (HBO)

Fast & Furious 6, 2013 (HBO)

Fatal Attraction, 1987 (HBO)

Fled, 1996 (HBO)

Four Christmases, 2008

Freedom Fighters: The Ray, 2017

Friday, 1995

The Friday After Next, 2002

Frozen River, 2008

The Fugitive, 1993

Godzilla: King of the Monsters, 2019

Gone Baby Gone, 2007 (HBO)

Gone with the Wind, 1939

Good Neighbours, 2010 (HBO)

The Goonies, 1985

The Gospel According To Andre, 2017 (HBO)

Gravity, 2013

The Green Hornet, 2011

Green Lantern, 2011

Green Lantern: Emerald Knights, 2011

Green Lantern: First Flight, 2009

Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990

Harlem Nights, 1989 (HBO)

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Max Original Premiere

​​Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses Season 1

Here Comes The Devil, 2012 (HBO)

The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies, 2014

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013

Hobo With A Shotgun, 2011 (HBO)

House Party 2, 1991

House Party 3, 1994

House Party 4: Down To The Last Minute, 2000

House Party: Tonight’s The Night, 2013

Inception, 2010

It Chapter Two, 2019

JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time, 2014

John Dies At The End, 2012 (HBO)

Joker, 2019

Justice League, 2017

Justice League Dark, 2017

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, 2020

Justice League vs. Teen Titans, 2016

Justice League vs. The Fatal Five, 2019

Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths, 2010

Justice League: Doom, 2012

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, 2013

Justice League: Gods & Monsters, 2015

Justice League: The New Frontier, 2008

Justice League: Throne of Atlantis, 2015

Justice League: War, 2014

Justice Society: World War II, 2021

Killing Gunther, 2017 (HBO)

Kiltro, 2006 (HBO)

King Kong, 1933

Kong: Skull Island, 2017

Horrible Bosses, 2011

Horrible Bosses 2, 2014

The Iron Lady, 2011

The Last Five Years, 2014 (HBO)

Last Night, 2010 (HBO)

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole, 2010

The LEGO Batman Movie, 2017

LEGO Batman: DC Super Heroes Unite, 2013

LEGO DC Batman: Family Matters, 2019

LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Aquaman: Rage of Atlantis, 2018

LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League, 2015

LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League: Attack of the Legion of Doom!, 2015

LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash, 2018

LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters!, 2020

LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Brain Drain, 2017

LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High, 2018

LEGO Justice League: Cosmic Clash, 2015

LEGO Justice League: Gotham City Breakout, 2016

Lethal Weapon, 1989

Little Nicky, 2000

The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring, 2001

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King, 2003

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers, 2002

The Losers, 2010

Love and Basketball, 2000

The Lucky One, 2012

Lucky Numbers, 2000 (HBO)

Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015

Magic Mike, 2012

Magnum Force, 1973

Malcolm X, 1992

The Maltese Falcon, 1941

The Mask, 1994

Mean Streets, 1973

Memento, 2000 (HBO)

The Mentalist

Michael Clayton, 2007

Mildred Pierce, 1945

Mimic, 1997 (HBO)

Mimic 2, 2001 (HBO)

Mimic 3: Sentinel, 2003 (HBO)

Mortal Kombat, 2021

Mortal Kombat Annihilation, 1997

Mortal Kombat Conquest

Mortal Kombat Legacy

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, 2021

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, 2020

Mutiny on the Bounty, 1935

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989

National Lampoon’s European Vacation, 1985

National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983

Necessary Evil: The Super-Villains of DC Comics, 2013

Next, 2007 (HBO)

Next Friday, 2000

North By Northwest, 1959

The Nun, 2018

Ocean’s 8, 2018

The Outlaw Josey Wales, 1976

Paddington 2, 2017

The Pelican Brief, 1993

The ​​Philadelphia Story, 1940

Pineapple Express, 2008

The Pirates! Band of Misfits, 2012

Practical Magic, 1998

Quigley Down Under, 1990 (HBO)

Racer And The Jailbird, 2017 (HBO)

Ready Player One, 2018

Reign of the Supermen, 2019

The Road Warrior, 1981

Romeo Must Die, 2000

Roots: The Gift, 1988

Roots (Mini Series), 2016

Roots: The Next Generation, 1979

Rumor Has It, 2005

Scooby-Doo, 2002

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, 2004

Ser Bi (Les Tissus Blancs), 2020

The Shawshank Redemption, 1994

Shazam!, 2019

The Shining, 1980

Singin’ in the Rain, 1952

Son of Batman, 2014

The Son of Kong, 1933

Spare Parts, 2015 (HBO)

Stealing Harvard, 2002 (HBO)

A Streetcar Named Desire, 1951

Sudden Impact, 1983

Suicide Squad, 2016

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay, 2018

Sunset Song, 2015 (HBO)

Super Fly, 1972

Supergirl, 2015

Superman II, 1980

Superman III, 1983

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace, 1987

Superman vs. The Elite, 2012

Superman: Brainiac Attacks, 2006

Superman: Doomsday, 2007

Superman: Man of Tomorrow, 2020

Superman: Red Son, 2020

Superman: The Movie, 1978

Superman: Unbound, 2013

Superman/Batman Public Enemies, 2009

Superman/Batman: Apocalypse, 2010

Swordfish, 2001

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, 2018

Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans, 2019

Teen Titans Judas Contract, 2017

Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo, 2007

Thor: Tales of Asgard, 2011 (HBO)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

A Time to Kill, 1996

The Time Traveler’s Wife, 2009

The Two Jakes, 1990 (HBO)

Training Day, 2001

Ultraviolet, 2006

Vegas Vacation, 1997

Venus And Serena, 2012 (HBO)

V for Vendetta, 2005

Vixen, 2017

Watchmen, 2009

Watchmen Motion Comics

Wedding Crashers, 2005

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?, 1962

When Harry Met Sally, 1989

Where The Wild Things Are, 2009

The Wizard of Oz, 1939

Wonder Woman, 2017

Wonder Woman (Animated), 2009

Wonder Woman: Bloodlines, 2019

Wrong Turn At Tahoe, 2009 (HBO)

The Yellow Birds, 2017 (HBO)

Yes Man, 2008

Yogi Bear, 2010

Zookeeper, 2011

Zoom, 2006 (HBO)

January 2:

Wipeout Season 1 Part A

January 4:

Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes (Batch 4)

Snowpiercer Season 2

January 5:

The Bachelor (XXV)

January 7:

Algo Azul, 2021 (HBO)

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, 2021 (HBO)

Search Party, Max Original Season 5 Premiere

Teenage Euthanasia Season 1

January 9:

Euphoria, Original Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

The Righteous Gemstones, Original Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

January 12:

Joe Pera Talks With You Season 3

Squidbillies Season 13

January 13:

Diego, The Last Goodbye (Diego, el último adiós), Max Original Documentary

My Mom, Your Dad, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Peacemaker, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Station Eleven, Max Original Season Finale

January 14:

ER

January 15:

Fringe

January 16:

Somebody Somewhere Season Premiere (HBO)

January 17:

Injustice, 2021

The Murder of Fred Hampton, Documentary

January 19:

​​Last Open Mic at the End of the World, 2021

January 20:

Astral Journey (aka Jornada Astral), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

Moses Storm: Trash White , Max Original Premiere

Max Original Premiere On The Job, Max Original (Mini Series) Season 1 Premiere

January 21:

Back On The Record with Bob Costas, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Chillin Island Season Finale (HBO)

Invisibles, 2020 (HBO)

The Last O.G Season 4

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 20 Premiere (HBO)

January 24:

The Gilded Age, Season 1 Premiere (HBO)

Pennyworth, Seasons 1 and 2

January 25:

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, 2022 (HBO)

January 27:

Bunker, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Cut (aka O Grande Look), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Gomorrah, Max Original Season 5 Premiere

Malignant, 2021 (HBO)

Take Out with Lisa Ling, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

January 28:

The Hangover Part III, 2013 (HBO)

January 29: