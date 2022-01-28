February brings a diverse array of storytelling for all fans including new original content, as well as a spectacular line-up of highly anticipated unscripted series, international sci-fi thrillers, animation cult classics, and more. What’s coming on HBO Max in February 2022.
Exact Dates to be Announced:
- Fredrick Douglass: In Five Speeches, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
February 1:
- 3:10 to Yuma, 2007 (HBO)
- 12 Years A Slave, 2013 (HBO)
- 21 & Over, 2013 (HBO)
- A Bridge Too Far, 1977 (HBO)
- After The Sunset, 2004 (HBO)
- Airheads, 1994 (HBO)
- Alex & Emma, 2003 (HBO)
- Amistad, 1997
- An American Haunting, 2005 (HBO)
- Army Of One, 2020 (HBO)
- Bad Milo!, 2013 (HBO)
- Black Dynamite, 2009
- The Book Thief, 2013 (HBO)
- Broken English, 2007 (HBO)
- The Butterfly Effect, 2004 (Director’s Cuts) (HBO)
- The Butterfly Effect 2, 2006 (HBO)
- Calvario, 2019 (HBO)
- Casa De Mi Padre, 2012 (HBO)
- Chinatown, 1974 (HBO)
- Chuck
- The Dark Half, 1993 (HBO)
- Defending Your Life, 1991 (HBO)
- Donnie Darko, 2001 (HBO)
- Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas, 2000 (HBO)
- Escobar: Paradise Lost, 2014 (HBO)
- The Falcon And The Snowman, 1985 (HBO)
- Fame, 1980
- Free Willy 2 The Adventure Home, 1995 (HBO)
- Free Willy 3 The Rescue, 1997 (HBO)
- From Paris With Love, 2010 (HBO)
- Good Deeds, 2012 (HBO)
- The Hunter, 2011 (HBO)
- Hyde Park On Hudson, 2012 (HBO)
- Kick-Ass 2, 2013 (HBO)
- La Foquita, 2020 (HBO)
- The Life Before Her Eyes, 2007 (HBO)
- The Loft, 2014 (HBO)
- Love & Mercy, 2014 (HBO)
- Master of Disguise, 2002 (HBO)
- The Mighty Quinn, 1989 (HBO)
- Monsters, 2010 (HBO)
- My Blue Heaven, 1990 (HBO)
- National Lampoon’s Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj, 2006 (HBO)
- Network, 1976
- Night Owls, 2015 (HBO)
- Nightmare Alley, 2021 (HBO)
- No End In Sight, 2007 (HBO)
- Ondine, 2009 (HBO)
- The Ones Below, 2015 (HBO)
- Presenting Princess Shaw, 2015 (HBO)
- Rabbit Hole, 2010 (HBO)
- Rango, 2011 (HBO)
- Red 2, 2013 (HBO)
- Return To Me, 2000 (HBO)
- Riddick, 2013 (Director’s Cuts) (HBO)
- Rob Roy, 1995 (HBO)
- Rules Of Engagement, 2000 (HBO)
- Runaway Train, 1985 (HBO)
- Santa’s Slay, 2005 (HBO)
- School Ties, 1992 (HBO)
- The Searchers, 1956
- The Secret Garden, 2020 (HBO)
- Shake!: Otis at Monterey, 1987
- Shrink, 2009 (HBO)
- Splinter, 2008 (HBO)
- Sugar, 2008 (HBO)
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street, 2007 (HBO)
- Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
- This Is Where I Leave You, 2014 (HBO)
- Uncommon Valor, 1983 (HBO)
- Unlocked, 2017 (HBO)
- The Untouchables, 2011 (HBO)
- West Side Story, 1961 (HBO)
- Yun, 2018 (HBO)
February 2:
- Tacoma FD, Season 3
February 3:
- 40 Means Nothing (40 No Es Nada), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- And Just Like That…, Max Original Season 1 Finale
- Cracked, 2021 (HBO)
- Cry Macho, 2021 (HBO)
- Looney Tunes Cartoons Valentine’s Extwavaganza!, Max Original
- Mass Ave, 2021 (HBO)
- Pure, 2021 (HBO)
- Raised By Wolves, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- The Snakes, 2021 (HBO)
- When the Sun Sets, 2021 (HBO)
February 4:
- Double Cross
- Rhodes To The Top
- Sin Senas Particulares
February 5:
- Rick and Morty, Season 5
- Shaq Life, Seasons 1 and 2
February 6:
- Big Trick Energy
February 7:
- Backyard Bar Wars
February 9:
- Smiling Friends, Season 2
February 10:
- About Last Night, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Adventure of the Ring, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- The Girl Before, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Just Call Out My Name, Max Original Documentary
- KIMI, 2022 (Made for Max film)
- ODO, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
February 11:
- Antlers, 2021 (HBO)
- Apple & Onion, Season 2C
February 13:
- The Bachelor Winter Games
February 15:
- Icahn: The Restless Billionaire, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
February 16:
- Off The Air, Season 11
February 17:
- Craig of the Creek, Season 4A
- Dream Raider, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- The Many Saints of Newark, 2021 (HBO)
- Peacemaker, Max Original Season 1 Finale
- Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
February 18:
- La Foquita El 10 De La Calle
- Top Gear, Season 30
February 20:
- Last Week Tonight, Season 9 Premiere (HBO)
February 22:
- Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
February 23:
- Free Guy, 2021 (HBO)
- Robot Chicken, Season 11 A
February 24:
- Bilardo, Max Original Documentary Premiere
- Bing, Season 1
- Las Bravas, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
February 25:
- The French Dispatch, 2021 (HBO)
February 27:
- Euphoria, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
- The Righteous Gemstones, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
- Somebody Somewhere, Season 1 Finale (HBO)
TITLES LEAVING HBO MAX IN FEBRUARY:
February 11:
- Dunkirk, 2017 (HBO)
February 25:
- Blade Runner 2049, 2017 (HBO)
February 27:
- Epic Movie, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)
February 28:
- 13 Going On 30, 2004 (HBO)
- 300: Rise of an Empire
- 1968
- The 2000s
- A Hijacking, 2012 (HBO)
- Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World
- American Dynasties: The Kennedys
- American Style
- Amistad
- Annabelle Comes Home
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
- Any Given Sunday
- Aquaman
- Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)
- Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)
- Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)
- Beyond Reasonable Doubt
- Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn)
- Brown Sugar, 2002 (HBO)
- The Bush Years: Family. Duty. Power.
- The Cell 2, 2009 (HBO)
- Charlotte’s Web, 2006 (HBO)
- Chasing Life with Sanjay Gupta
- The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)
- CNN Special: The Trump Insurrection
- The Color Purple
- Constantine
- Cradle 2 the Grave
- Crazy Rich Asians
- Crimes of the Century
- The Curse of La Llorona
- Dead Again, 2017 (HBO)
- Dead Wives Club, Season 1
- Dear Christmas
- Death Row Stories, Season 1-5
- Detour, 2016 (HBO)
- The Diary of a Teenage Girl
- The Disappearance of Alice Creed
- Drinking Buddies, 2013 (HBO)
- The Eighties
- The End: Inside The Last Days of the Obama White House
- Event Horizon, 1997 (HBO)
- Fast Company, 1979 (HBO)
- Feast Of Love, 2007 (HBO)
- Flawless,2007 (HBO)
- Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery
- First Ladies
- Forensic Files II, Season 1
- Fun Size, 2012 (HBO)
- The Gallows, 2015 (HBO)
- Gangs Of New York, 2002 (HBO)
- Gigli
- Godzilla: King of the Monsters
- The Good German, 2006 (HBO)
- The Good Heart, 2009 (HBO)
- The Goonies
- The Great Gatsby, 2013 (HBO)
- Hell in the Heartland: What Happened to Ashley and Lauria?
- The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy, 2005 (HBO)
- The History of Comedy
- How It Really Happened, Season 1-5
- How To Deal, 2003 (HBO)
- Imperium, 2016 (HBO)
- The Hunt with John Walsh
- Independence Day, 1996 (Special Edition Extended Version) (HBO)
- It: Chapter 2
- Joker
- Justice League
- Keeping The Faith, 2000 (HBO)
- The Killer Truth
- Kong: Skull Island
- Lady In The Water, 2006 (HBO)
- The Legend of Bagger Vance
- The LEGO Batman Movie
- Less Than Zero, 1987 (HBO)
- Lincoln: Divided We Stand
- Lovelace
- Macbeth
- Menace II Society
- Movie 43, 2013 (HBO)
- Mo Willems Storytime Shorts!
- The Movies
- Mr. Nobody, 2009 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Muriel’s Wedding, 1994 (HBO)
- My Golden Days, 2015 (HBO)
- National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College at Sea, 2006 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
- The Neverending Story II The Next Chapter, 1990 (HBO)
- The Nineties
- The Nun
- Nurse 3D, 2013 (HBO)
- Ocean’s Eight
- One Hour Photo, 2002 (HBO)
- Ouija Origin Of Evil, 2016 (HBO)
- Paddington 2
- Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)
- The People v. The Klan
- The Photograph, 2020 (HBO)
- Pitch Perfect, 2012 (HBO)
- Pope: The Most Powerful Man In History
- Prime, 2005 (HBO)
- Prince Avalanche, 2013 (HBO)
- Race for the White House, Season 1
- Ready Player One
- The Redemption Project
- The Return Of The Living Dead, 1985 (HBO)
- A Return to Salem’s Lot
- Rush Hour
- Rush Hour 2
- Rush Hour 3
- Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World, 2012 (HBO)
- Set Up, 2011 (HBO)
- Severance, 2006 (HBO)
- The Seventies
- Shazam!
- Showdown In Little Tokyo, 1991 (HBO)
- Something’s Killing Me
- Space Cowboys
- Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
- The Story of Late Night
- Suicide Squad
- Teen Titans Go! To The Movies
- Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
- Tricky Dick
- Ultraviolet
- United Shades of America, Season 1-6
- Unmasking a Killer
- Valentine’s Day
- Vegas Vacation
- Vengeance: Killer Coworkers
- Vengeance: Killer Lovers
- Vengeance: Killer Neighbors
- Very Scary People, Season 1
- Very Scary People, Season 2
- Vice, 2018 (HBO)
- Wendy, 2020 (HBO)
- We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World
- Where the Wild Things Are
- The Windsors: Inside The Royal Dynasty
- The Wonder List With Bill Weir
- Wonder Woman
- Zombieland