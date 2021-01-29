February brings the release of two Warner Bros. theatricals premiering in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day. Debuting on February 12, Judas and the Black Messiah. Tom & Jerry premieres on February 26. Both films will be available on HBO Max for 31 days from their respective theatrical releases in the U.S. included at no additional cost to subscribers.
Here is what’s coming to HBO Max in February 2021.
Exact Dates to be Announced:
- Close Enough, Season 2 Premiere
- Esme & Roy, Max Original Series Season 2D Premiere
February 1
- All Good Things, 2010 (HBO)
- The Amityville Horror, 1979 (HBO)
- The Amityville Horror, 2005 (HBO)
- American Style
- The Apparition, 2012 (HBO)
- Austin Powers in Goldmember, 2002
- Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery, 1997
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, 1999
- Backdraft, 1991 (HBO)
- Batman & Robin, 1997
- Batman Forever, 1995
- Batman Returns, 1992
- Batman, 1989
- Batman: The Brave and the Bold
- Be Cool, 2005 (HBO)
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007
- Butter, 2012 (HBO)
- Captain Blood, 1935
- Chewing Gum
- Death Row Stories, Season 5
- Deep Down, 2021 (HBO)
- Drumline, 2002 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- The Four Feathers, 2002 (HBO)
- Get A Job, 2016 (HBO)
- Get Shorty, 1995 (HBO)
- Getting Even With Dad, 1994 (HBO)
- Ghoulies II, 1987 (HBO)
- Ghoulies, 1985 (HBO)
- Giant, 1956
- The Graduate, 1967
- Growing Up Milwaukee, 2020
- Head of the Class
- The Investigation, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
- Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday, 1993 (HBO)
- Justice League
- Justice League Unlimited
- La Deuda, 2021 (HBO)
- Lars And The Real Girl, 2007 (HBO)
- The Last Exorcism, 2010 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Lay The Favorite, 2012 (HBO)
- Life Of Pi, 2012 (HBO)
- Love & Basketball, 2000
- The Lucky One, 2012 (HBO)
- Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983
- Man of Steel, 2013
- The Matrix, 1999
- The Matrix Reloaded, 2003
- The Matrix Revolutions, 2003
- Monkey Shines, 1988 (HBO)
- Murder On The Orient Express, 1974 (HBO)
- My Bloody Valentine 3-D, 2009 (HBO)
- The Neverending Story II The Next Chapter, 1991 (HBO)
- Outbreak, 1995
- Pathfinder, 2007 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- Presumed Innocent, 1990
- Raw Deal, 1986 (HBO)
- Robot Chicken, Season 10B
- Safe House, 2012 (HBO)
- Saw II, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- Saw III, 2006 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- Saw IV, 2007 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- Saw V, 2008 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- Saw VI, 2009 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- Saw, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Saw: The Final Chapter, 2010 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- Selena, 1997
- The Shadow, 1994 (HBO)
- Sling Blade, 1996 (HBO)
- Stop-Loss, 2008 (HBO)
- Sunshine Cleaning, 2009 (HBO)
- The Goonies, 1985
- The Tank, 2017 (HBO)
- This Must Be The Place, 2012 (HBO)
- Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, 2011 (HBO)
- Training Day, 2001
- Unforgiven, 1992
- United Shades of America, Season 5
- Up In The Air, 2009 (HBO)
- Wildcats, 1986 (HBO)
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971
February 2
- A Rodeo Film, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)
- A Storybook Ending, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)
- Black Boy Joy, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)
- The Cypher, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)
- Dolapo Is Fine, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Winner (HBO)
- Fake Famous, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
February 3
- Tacoma FD, Season 2
February 4
- Haute Dog (S1C), Max Original Series
- Selena + Chef, Season 2 Finale
February 5
- Aquaman, 2018
- Earwig and the Witch (Studio Ghibli Premiere), 2021
- In Other Words, 2021 (HBO)
- Vengeance: Killer Coworkers
- Vengeance: Killer Lovers
- Vengeance: Killer Neighbors
February 6
- Irresistible, 2020 (HBO)
- The Windsors: Inside The Royal Dynasty, 2019
February 7
- We Bare Bears: The Movie, 2020
February 9
- Black Art: In The Absence Of Light, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
- Gen: Lock, Season 1
February 10
- C.B. Strike: Lethal White, Season Finale (HBO)
February 11
- There is No “I” in Threesome, HBO Max Documentary Premiere
February 12
- Dunkirk, 2017 (HBO)
- El Inconveniente (Aka One Careful Owner), 2021 (HBO)
- Havana Street Party Presents: Beatriz Luengo (HBO)
- Judas and the Black Messiah, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
- Very Scary People, Season 2
February 13
- The Book Of Eli, 2010 (HBO)
February 14
- The Lady And The Dale, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season 8 Premiere (HBO)
February 15
- 30 Coins, Season Finale (HBO)
- The Batman
- Food Wars! The Fourth Plate (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)
- Hot Ones, Season 1
- Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President, 2020
- Static Shock
February 18
- Arthur’s Law (Dubbed), Max Original Series Premiere
- Ben 10, Season 4B
- It’s a Sin, Max Original Limited Series Premiere
February 19
- The Killer Truth, Season 1
February 20
- Argo, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Jujutsu Kaisen, Season 1 Episodes 1-12 (Dubbed)
February 22
- Beartown, Series Premiere (HBO)
February 23
- Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
February 26
- Blade Runner 2049, 2017 (HBO)
- Lupe, 2021 (HBO)
- Painting With John, Season Finale (HBO)
- Tom & Jerry, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
February 27
- Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)
- Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)
- How It Really Happened, Season 5
LAST CHANCE TO CATCH: SELECT TITLES LEAVING HBO MAX IN FEBRUARY
February 5
- Storks, 2016 (HBO)
February 15
- Little, 2019 (HBO)
February 20
- The Conjuring, 2013
February 22
- Us, 2019 (HBO)
February 28
- American Pie , 1999 (HBO)
- The Astronaut’s Wife, 1999
- Best Exotic Marigold Hotel , 2012 (HBO)
- Blow-Up , 1966
- Charlie And The Chocolate Factory , 2005
- Chinatown , 1974
- Cold Mountain , 2003 (HBO)
- Congo , 1995 (HBO)
- Cowboys & Aliens, 2011 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
- Crazy Rich Asians , 2018
- The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, 2008 (HBO)
- The Descendants, 2011 (HBO)
- The Devil Inside, 2012 (HBO)
- Dick Tracy, 1990 (HBO)
- Doctor Sleep, 2020 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- Dolphin Tale, 2011
- G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra, 2009
- Gangs Of New York, 2002 (HBO)
- The Good Liar, 2019 (HBO)
- Gun Crazy, 1950
- Happy Feet Two, 2011 (HBO)
- Harriet, 2019 (HBO)
- I Think I Love My Wife, 2007 (HBO)
- Idiocracy, 2006 (HBO)
- Lean On Me, 1989
- The Legend Of Bagger Vance, 2000
- Life, 1999 (HBO)
- The Little Things, 2021
- Logan’s Run, 1976
- Lola Versus, 2012 (HBO)
- Motherless Brooklyn, 2019 (HBO)
- Muriel’S Wedding, 1995 (HBO)
- The Mustang, 2019 (HBO)
- My Dream Is Yours, 1949
- The Omega Man, 1971
- On Moonlight Bay, 1951
- The Sitter, 2011 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
- Soldier, 1998
- Soylent Green, 1973
- Spies Like Us, 1985
- Stephen King’s Needful Things, 1993
- Tango & Cash, 1989
- Teen Witch, 1989 (HBO)
- Westworld (Movie), 1973
- Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, 1971