Coming to HBO Max in April 2023

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
2

HBO Max announces programming coming to the platform this April 2023, including the premiere of the limited series LOVE & DEATH (4/27).

TITLES COMING TO HBO MAX IN APRIL: 

April 1

  • The Blue Lagoon, 1980
  • Breathe, 2017 (HBO)
  • The Brother’s Warner, 2007
  • The Circle, 2017 (HBO)
  • Clean and Sober, 1988 (HBO)
  • The Cold Light of Day, 2012 (HBO)
  • Coraline, 2009 (HBO)
  • City by the Sea, 2002 (HBO)
  • Dark Blue, 2002 (HBO)
  • Drive Angry, 2011 (HBO)
  • Dumb & Dumber To, 2014 (HBO)
  • Enter the Warrior’s Gate, 2016 (HBO)
  • Entertainment, 2015 (HBO)
  • Evan Almighty, 2007 (HBO)
  • Experimenter, 2015 (HBO)
  • Ghost, 1990 (HBO)
  • The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard, 2009 (HBO)
  • Harriet The Spy, 1996 (HBO)
  • Hit & Run, 2012 (HBO)
  • Homegrown, Season 3
  • The Host, 2007 (HBO)
  • House at the End of the Street, 2012 (HBO)
  • The House Bunny, 2008
  • Hunter Killer, 2018 (HBO)
  • I Am Love, 2009 (HBO)
  • Iris, 2014 (HBO)
  • The Kid, 2019 (HBO)
  • Kiss the Girls, 1997 (HBO)
  • Knowing, 2009 (HBO)
  • Land of the Pharaohs, 1955
  • The Last Circus, 2010 (HBO)
  • The Last Days on Mars, 2013 (HBO)
  • Lemon, 2017 (HBO)
  • Let’s Be Cops, 2014 (HBO)
  • Letters To Juliet, 2010 (HBO)
  • A Lion is in the Streets, 1953
  • The Long Riders, 1980 (HBO)
  • Lucy, 2014 (HBO)
  • Monos, 2019 (HBO)
  • Mud, 2013 (HBO)
  • Music Within, 2007 (HBO)
  • Mystic Pizza, 1988 (HBO)
  • Noma: My Perfect Storm, 2015 (HBO)
  • No Way Out, 1987 (HBO)
  • One Missed Call, 2008 (HBO)
  • Outlaws, 2017 (HBO)
  • Outrage, 2009 (HBO)
  • The Piece Maker, Season 1 (Magnolia)
  • Push, 2009 (HBO)
  • Rachel, Rachel, 1968
  • Results, 2015 (HBO)
  • Safe Haven, 2013 (HBO)
  • Safe in Hell, 1931
  • School Life, 2016 (HBO)
  • Smokin’ Aces, 2006 (HBO)
  • The Smurfs 2, 2013
  • The Smurfs Movie, 2011
  • The Soloist, 2009 (HBO)
  • Spring Breakers, 2012 (HBO)
  • Storm Warning, 1951
  • The Strawberry Blonde, 1941
  • Taken 3, 2014 (HBO)
  • Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, 2006
  • Tangerine, 2015 (HBO)
  • Trespass Against Us, 2016 (HBO)
  • Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (Aka A Brave Little Rooster), 2015 (HBO)
  • Valkyrie, 2008 (HBO)
  • Walker: Independence, 2023
  • The Wave, 2016 (HBO)
  • We Are The Best!, 2014 (HBO)
  • White God, 2014 (HBO)
  • Whitey: United States Of America V. James J. Bulger, 2014 (HBO)

April 3

  • Royal Crackers, Season 1

April 4

  • Craig of the Creek, Season 4E

April 6

  • Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 5 Premiere
  • The Winchesters, Season 1

April 7

  • Kung Fu, Season 3
  • Music Box: Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed (HBO)

April 9

  • Happy to be Home with the Benkos, Season 1

April 11

  • U.S. Women’s Soccer vs. Republic of Ireland
  • Highlights: U.S. Women’s Soccer vs. Republic of Ireland
  • The Last Ship, 2014

April 13

  • Titans, Max Original Season 4, Mid-Season Premiere

April 14

  • A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)
  • #BringBackAlice, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
  • Clone High, 2002

April 16

  • 100 Foot Wave, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
  • Barry, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)

April 17

  • Para – We Are King (Para – Wir Sind King), Max Original Season 2 Premiere

April 18

  • Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1D

April 19

  • U.S. Men’s Soccer vs. Mexico
  • Highlights: U.S. Men’s Soccer vs. Mexico

April 20 

  • Fired on Mars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

April 21

  • Diary of an Old Home, Season 2
  • Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, Season 3

April 23

  • Doctor Who: Power of the Doctor, Special
  • Somebody Somewhere, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

April 27

  • The Dog House: UK, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
  • Love & Death, Max Original Limited Series Premiere

April 28

  • Headless Chickens (Pollos sin cabeza), Max Original
  • Warner Bros. 100 Years, Max Original Docu Series Premiere

April 29

  • Moonage Daydream, 2022

