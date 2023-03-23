Coming to HBO Max in April 2023

HBO Max announces programming coming to the platform this April 2023, including the premiere of the limited series LOVE & DEATH (4/27).
TITLES COMING TO HBO MAX IN APRIL:
April 1
- The Blue Lagoon, 1980
- Breathe, 2017 (HBO)
- The Brother’s Warner, 2007
- The Circle, 2017 (HBO)
- Clean and Sober, 1988 (HBO)
- The Cold Light of Day, 2012 (HBO)
- Coraline, 2009 (HBO)
- City by the Sea, 2002 (HBO)
- Dark Blue, 2002 (HBO)
- Drive Angry, 2011 (HBO)
- Dumb & Dumber To, 2014 (HBO)
- Enter the Warrior’s Gate, 2016 (HBO)
- Entertainment, 2015 (HBO)
- Evan Almighty, 2007 (HBO)
- Experimenter, 2015 (HBO)
- Ghost, 1990 (HBO)
- The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard, 2009 (HBO)
- Harriet The Spy, 1996 (HBO)
- Hit & Run, 2012 (HBO)
- Homegrown, Season 3
- The Host, 2007 (HBO)
- House at the End of the Street, 2012 (HBO)
- The House Bunny, 2008
- Hunter Killer, 2018 (HBO)
- I Am Love, 2009 (HBO)
- Iris, 2014 (HBO)
- The Kid, 2019 (HBO)
- Kiss the Girls, 1997 (HBO)
- Knowing, 2009 (HBO)
- Land of the Pharaohs, 1955
- The Last Circus, 2010 (HBO)
- The Last Days on Mars, 2013 (HBO)
- Lemon, 2017 (HBO)
- Let’s Be Cops, 2014 (HBO)
- Letters To Juliet, 2010 (HBO)
- A Lion is in the Streets, 1953
- The Long Riders, 1980 (HBO)
- Lucy, 2014 (HBO)
- Monos, 2019 (HBO)
- Mud, 2013 (HBO)
- Music Within, 2007 (HBO)
- Mystic Pizza, 1988 (HBO)
- Noma: My Perfect Storm, 2015 (HBO)
- No Way Out, 1987 (HBO)
- One Missed Call, 2008 (HBO)
- Outlaws, 2017 (HBO)
- Outrage, 2009 (HBO)
- The Piece Maker, Season 1 (Magnolia)
- Push, 2009 (HBO)
- Rachel, Rachel, 1968
- Results, 2015 (HBO)
- Safe Haven, 2013 (HBO)
- Safe in Hell, 1931
- School Life, 2016 (HBO)
- Smokin’ Aces, 2006 (HBO)
- The Smurfs 2, 2013
- The Smurfs Movie, 2011
- The Soloist, 2009 (HBO)
- Spring Breakers, 2012 (HBO)
- Storm Warning, 1951
- The Strawberry Blonde, 1941
- Taken 3, 2014 (HBO)
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, 2006
- Tangerine, 2015 (HBO)
- Trespass Against Us, 2016 (HBO)
- Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (Aka A Brave Little Rooster), 2015 (HBO)
- Valkyrie, 2008 (HBO)
- Walker: Independence, 2023
- The Wave, 2016 (HBO)
- We Are The Best!, 2014 (HBO)
- White God, 2014 (HBO)
- Whitey: United States Of America V. James J. Bulger, 2014 (HBO)
April 3
- Royal Crackers, Season 1
April 4
- Craig of the Creek, Season 4E
April 6
- Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 5 Premiere
- The Winchesters, Season 1
April 7
- Kung Fu, Season 3
- Music Box: Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed (HBO)
April 9
- Happy to be Home with the Benkos, Season 1
April 11
- U.S. Women’s Soccer vs. Republic of Ireland
- Highlights: U.S. Women’s Soccer vs. Republic of Ireland
- The Last Ship, 2014
April 13
- Titans, Max Original Season 4, Mid-Season Premiere
April 14
- A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)
- #BringBackAlice, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Clone High, 2002
April 16
- 100 Foot Wave, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
- Barry, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)
April 17
- Para – We Are King (Para – Wir Sind King), Max Original Season 2 Premiere
April 18
- Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1D
April 19
- U.S. Men’s Soccer vs. Mexico
- Highlights: U.S. Men’s Soccer vs. Mexico
April 20
- Fired on Mars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
April 21
- Diary of an Old Home, Season 2
- Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, Season 3
April 23
- Doctor Who: Power of the Doctor, Special
- Somebody Somewhere, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
April 27
- The Dog House: UK, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
- Love & Death, Max Original Limited Series Premiere
April 28
- Headless Chickens (Pollos sin cabeza), Max Original
- Warner Bros. 100 Years, Max Original Docu Series Premiere
April 29
- Moonage Daydream, 2022