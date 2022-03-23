This April, HBO Max brings a diverse slate of award-winning thrillers, mysteries, and fantasy series that fans will love, not just watch. Highlights include The Flight Attendant, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Barry, The Survivor, We Own This City, and more.
TITLES COMING TO HBO MAX IN APRIL:
Exact Dates To Be Announced:
- Gentleman Jack, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
March 29:
- Death On The Nile, 2022 (HBO)
March 31:
- Young Justice, Max Original Season 4B Premiere
April 1:
- 10, 1979
- Annabelle, 2014 (HBO)
- Armed and Dangerous, 1986
- Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach, 2009
- Battle Los Angeles, 2011
- Beetlejuice, 1988
- Bells Are Ringing, 1960
- Black Gold, 1947
- Blood Ties, 2014 (HBO)
- Boys’ Night Out, 1962
- Brewster McCloud, 1970
- Brie’s Bake Off Challenge, 2022
- Capote, 2005 (HBO)
- Captains Courageous, 1937
- Chicago, 2002 (HBO)
- Children of the Damned, 1964
- Czech It Out!, Max Original Premiere
- Dances With Wolves, 1990 (HBO) (Extended Version)
- Erased, 2013 (HBO)
- Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History, 2022
- Five Easy Pieces, 1970
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, 2009
- Girl Most Likely, 2013 (HBO)
- Graffiti Bridge, 1990
- Hugo, 2011 (HBO)
- Insidious, 2010
- Iron Eagle, 1986
- Iron Eagle II, 1988
- Kin, 2018 (HBO)
- Krull, 1983 (HBO)
- Larry Crowne, 2011
- Les Miserables, 1998
- Limitless, 2011 (HBO)
- Moon, 2009 (HBO)
- Moscow on the Hudson, 1984
- Nobody’s Fool, 1994 (HBO)
- Odd Man Out, 1947
- On the Waterfront, 1954
- One True Singer, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Only Lovers Left Alive, 2014 (HBO)
- Original Sin, 2001 (HBO) (Extended Version)
- Peggy Sue Got Married, 1986
- Point Break, 2015 (HBO)
- Rain Man, 1988 (HBO)
- Red, 2010 (HBO)
- Rendez-Vous, 2020 (HBO)
- Revolver, 2007 (HBO)
- Salt, 2010
- Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, 1954
- Sex Drive, 2008 (HBO) (Extended Version)
- She Wore a Yellow Ribbon, 1949
- Show Boat, 1936
- Six Degrees Of Separation, 1993 (HBO)
- Slc Punk!, 1999 (HBO)
- Spartan, 2004 (HBO)
- Special Agent, 1935
- Summer of ’42, 1971
- Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania, 2017
- Sweet Bird of Youth, 1962
- The Asphalt Jungle, 1950
- The Big Chill, 1983
- The Big House, 1930
- The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day, 2009 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)
- The Break-Up, 2006 (HBO)
- The Brothers Solomon, 2007 (HBO)
- The Chosen, 1982 (HBO)
- The Freshman, 1990 (HBO)
- The Heartbreak Kid, 2007 (HBO)
- The Incredible Hulk, 2008 (HBO)
- The Informant (aka A Besugo), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- The Ladies Man, 2000 (HBO)
- The Last Airbender, 2010 (HBO)
- The Last Detail, 1973
- The Last Dragon, 1985
- The Raid: Redemption, 2012 (HBO) (Extended Version)
- The Relic, 1997 (HBO)
- The Secret In Their Eyes, 2010 (HBO)
- The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty, 2013 (HBO)
- The Thaw (aka Odwilz), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- The Thirteenth Floor, 1999
- The Toy, 1982
- The Wackness, 2008 (HBO)
- Tootsie, 1982 (HBO)
- Under the Cherry Moon, 1986
- Universal Soldier: The Return, 1999
- Vice Versa, 1988
- Welcome To Collinwood, 2002 (HBO)
- Who’s Harry CRUMB?, 1989 (HBO)
- William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet, 1996 (HBO)
- Winter Meeting, 1948
- Wrath Of The Titans, 2012
April 2:
- Batwoman, Season 3
- Chad
April 4:
- The Invisible Pilot, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
April 5:
- Man of Steel, 2013 (HBO)
- Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
- We’re The Millers, 2013 (HBO)
April 7:
- Close Enough, Max Original Season 3
- Queen Stars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Tokyo Vice, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Trinity of Shadows, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
April 8:
- A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
- Crabs In A Barrel, 2022 (HBO)
- Mi Casa, 2022 (HBO)
- The Night House, 2021 (HBO)
- When You Clean A Stranger’s Home, 2022 (HBO)
April 12:
- Black Mass, 2015
April 14:
- The Garcias, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Gensan Punch, Max Original Premiere
- The Great Pottery Throw Down, Max Original Season 5 Premiere
- Not So Pretty, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
April 17:
- The House, 2017
April 21:
- Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners, Max Original Special Premiere
- The Flight Attendant, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
April 22:
- A Tiny Audience, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
- Toy Aficiao, 2021 (HBO)
April 24:
- Barry, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
- The Baby Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
April 25:
- We Own This City, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
April 27:
- The Survivor, 2022 (HBO)
April 28:
- Ana Emilia Show (aka Desafío Influencer con Ana Emilia), Max Original Premiere
- DoDo, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Lamput, Season 1-3
- Made for Love, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- Up Close with Ana Emilia, Max Original Special Premiere
- The Way Down: God, Greed, And The Cult Of Gwen Shamblin, Max Original Season 1 Part B Premiere
April 29:
- Snowpiercer, Season 3
April 30:
- The Blair Witch Project, 1999
- House of 1,000 Corpses, 2003
- The Devil’s Rejects, 2005