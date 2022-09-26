Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in October 2022. More Entertainment news here!

October 3

Dancing with the Stars – Episode 3 (Live)

October 5

Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 1 episode)

The Simpsons (S33)

World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason (S1)

Zombies: Addison’s Monster Mystery (Shorts) (S1)

Shipwreck Hunters Australia – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Available

Andor – Episode 5

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 202 “Out of Bounds”

October 6

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 8

October 7

Calling All Monsters Music Video (Short)

Drumline

Werewolf by Night – Premiere

October 10

Dancing with the Stars – Episode 4 (Live) October 12 Big City Greens (S3, 4 episodes)

Sofia the First (S1, S2, S3, S4)

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (S1, 6 episodes)

Big Shot – Season 2 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Andor – Episode 6

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 203 “Coach Classic”

October 13 She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 9 October 14 Into the Woods (Sing-Along Version)

The New Mutants October 17 Dancing with the Stars – Episode 5 (Live) October 18 Dancing with the Stars – Episode 6 (Live) October 19 Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 4 episodes)

Bear in the Big Blue House (S1, S2, S3, S4)

PB&J Otter (S1, S2, S3)

Raven’s Home: (S5, 8 episodes)

Spider-Man: The New Animated Series (S1)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S21)

The Spectacular Spider-Man (S1)

Wicked Tuna (S11)

Andor – Episode 7

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 204 “Draft Day” October 21 Hall of Villains October 24 Dancing with the Stars – Episode 7 (Live) October 26 Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi – Premiere – All Shorts Streaming

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t – 2-Episode Premiere – Episodes 1-2

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season 2 Premiere – 2-Episode Premiere: Episode 201 “A Perilous Journey” & Episode 202 “A Bit of Light Chop”

– 2-Episode Premiere: Episode 201 “A Perilous Journey” & Episode 202 “A Bit of Light Chop” Andor – Episode 8

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 205 “Icing on the Cake”