Everything Coming to Disney Plus

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in March 2021.

March 5

  • Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney+ Premier Access)
  • WandaVision: Season Finale
  • Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time Warped
  • Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
  • Heartland Docs, DVM, Season 2

March 12

  • Own the Room
  • Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Long Time Gone
  • Disney Junior Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is In
  • Disney My Music Story: Perfume
  • Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER, Season 1-8
  • Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet, Season 7
  • Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
  • Marvel Studios: Legends
  • Assembled: The Making of WandaVision

March 19

  • The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Episode 1
  • Disney Big Hero 6 The Series, Season 3Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: If I Could Turn Back TimeMexico Untamed, Season 1

March 26

  • The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 1
  • Disney Secrets of Sulpher Springs: As Time Goes By
  • Disney Pickle and Peanut, Season 1
  • Disney Pickle and Peanut, Season 2
  • Gnomeo & Juliet
  • The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Episode 2
  • Inside Pixar: Foundations: Batch 3


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here