Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in February 2021.

February 5

Disney My Music Story: Yoshiki

Disney Upside-Down Magic

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (s7)

WandaVision – New Episode

“WandaVision” is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer.

February 12

Life Below Zero: The Next Generation (s1)

Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones (s1)

Marvel’s Behind the Mask

WandaVision – New Episode

Inside Pixar: Portraits – Second Batch

A documentary series of personal and cinematic stories that provide an inside look into the people, artistry, and culture of Pixar Animation Studios.

Episodes:

Portraits: Patty Bonfilio, Director of Facility Operations

Synopsis: No two days are the same for Patty Bonfilio. From hosting major events to outfitting offices to simply keeping the studio running, Patty is at the center of it all. As Pixar’s Director of Facility Operations, she knows the inner workings of Pixar’s campus and culture like no one else. Join her on a VIP tour of the grounds and all of its hidden gems.

Portraits: Rachelle Federico, Production Assistant

Synopsis: Rachelle Federico always dreamt of working at Pixar, even if it meant a complete career overhaul. As Production Assistant on Pixar’s Soul, her hard work might not always be that glamorous, but she considers it an important and essential need in the creation of an animated film. Plus, she’s loving every minute of it.

Portraits: Barney Jones, Music Editor

Synopsis: Barney Jones is a master of many musical instruments and styles. As a Music Editor, he uses these talents to help shape the storytelling and emotion of a Pixar film. During his free time, he uses these same talents to make Pixar just a little more magical and fun.

Portraits: Cynthia Lusk, Director of International Production

Synopsis: Director of International Production Cynthia Lusk takes us into the fascinating world of localization. From translations to graphics to even changes in animation, Cynthia and her team work to make sure that Pixar’s films can connect and resonate to fans and families throughout the world.

Portraits: Marylou Jaso, Pastry Chef

Synopsis: Marylou Jaso has the sweetest job at Pixar – literally. As Pixar’s Pastry Chef, she spends each day creating the confections and sweet treats that delight, inspire, and help feed the studio’s creativity.

February 19

The Book of Life

Cheaper by the Dozen

Cheaper by the Dozen 2

The Muppet Show (s1)

The Muppet Show (s2)

The Muppet Show (s3)

The Muppet Show (s4)

The Muppet Show (s5)

Flora & Ulysses Premiere

Disney’s “Flora & Ulysses” is a delightful comedy-adventure based on the Newbery Award-winning book about 10-year old Flora, an avid comic book fan and a self-avowed cynic, whose parents have recently separated. After rescuing a squirrel she names Ulysses, Flora is amazed to discover he possesses unique superhero powers which take them on an adventure of humorous complications that ultimately change Flora’s life–and her outlook–forever.

WandaVision – New Episode

February 26

Car Sos (s8)

Disney Channel Games 2008 (s1)

Disney Illuminations Firework Show Disneyland Paris

Disney Pair of Kings (s1)

Disney Pair of Kings (s2)

Disney Pair of Kings (s3)

Disney Roll it Back (s1)

Disney’s American Dragon: Jake Long (s1)

Disney’s American Dragon: Jake Long (s2)

Mickey Go Local (s1)

Okavango: River of Dreams

Shanghai Disney Resort Grand Opening Gala

Myth: A Frozen Tale Premiere

In an enchanted forest outside of Arendelle, a family sits down for a bedtime story and is transported to a vibrant and mystical world where the elemental spirits (inspired by Disney’s global phenomenon, Frozen 2) come to life and the myth of their past and future is revealed.

WandaVision – New Episode

