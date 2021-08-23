September brings new Amazon Originals including Cinderella (2021), LuLaRich, The Voyeurs (2021), Do, Re & Mi, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (2021), The Mad Women’s Ball, and the final season of Goliath, the legal drama series starring Billy Bob Thornton.

Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in September 2021.

September 1

(500) Days Of Summer (2009)

21 Grams (2003)

A Feeling Home (2019) (Hallmark Movies Now)

American Me (1992)

Ancient Civilizations of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

Apollo 13 (1995)

Arachnophobia (1990)

Armageddon (1998)

As Good As It Gets (1997)

August Creek (2017) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Can’t Hardly Wait (2017)

Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant (2009)

Closer (2004)

Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Creepshow: Season 1 (Shudder)

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Daredevil (2003)

Daredevil (Director’s Cut) (2003)

Death At A Funeral (2010)

Do The Right Thing (1989)

Forensic Factor: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Grown Ups (2010)

Heist (2001)

I Am Bolt (2016)

I Am Duran (2019)]

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Land Girls: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Latino Americans: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Mail Call: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Native Peoples of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

Open Range (2003)

Planet Of The Apes (2001)

Predators (2010)

Republic of Doyle: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Rudy (1993)

Sicko (2007)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Soul Food (1997)

Stuart Little (1999)

Stuart Little 2 (2002)

The A-Team (2010)

The A-Team (Extended Cut) (2010)

The Alamo (2004)

The Bastards of Pizzofalcone: Season 1 (MHz Choice)

The Best Man (1999)

The Blood Pact: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Boy (2016)

The Descent (2006)

The Flintstones: Season 1 (Boomerang)

The Host (English Subtitled) (2006)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Kids Are All Right (2010)

The Killing: Season 1 (Topic)

The Last Of The Mohicans (1992)

The Omen (2006)

The Social Network (2010)

The Unborn (2009)

The Unborn (Unrated) (2009)

Traffic (2000)

We’ll Meet Again: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Year One (2009)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

September 3

*Cinderella – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

September 10

*LuLaRich – Amazon Original Series: Limited Series

*The Voyeurs – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

September 12

Desperado (1995)

September 17

*Do, Re & Mi – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

*Everybody’s Talking About Jamie – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

*The Mad Women’s Ball – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally (2021)

September 24