May brings new Amazon Original Movies and Series including The Boy From Medellín, The Underground Railroad, P!nk: All I Know So Far, Solos, and Panic. Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in May 2021.
May 1
- Alien: Resurrection (1997)
- Alien 3 (1992)
- Aliens (1986)
- Almost Famous (2000)
- Angels & Demons (2009)
- Betrayed (1988)
- Bound (1996)
- Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)
- Dinosaur 13 (2014)
- Fascination (2004)
- Flight (2012)
- Flightplan (2005)
- Georgia Rule (2018)
- Green Zone (2010)
- Gunsight Ridge (1957)
- Hidalgo (2004)
- How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)
- Jumping The Broom (2011)
- Knowing (2009)
- Leatherheads (2008)
- Nanny Mcphee (2006)
- Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)
- One Fine Day (1996)
- Priest (2011)
- Reign Of Fire (2002)
- Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)
- Resident Evil (2002)
- Rio (2011)
- Sahara (1983)
- Scent Of A Woman (1992)
- See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)
- Shattered (1991)
- The Age of Adaline (2015)
- The Dalton Girls (1957)
- The Da Vinci Code (2006)
- The French Connection (1971)
- The Green Hornet (2011)
- The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)
- The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)
- The Ladykillers (2004)
- The Men Who Stare At Goats (2009)
- The Outsider (1980)
- The Secret Life Of Bees (2008)
- The Sixth Sense (1999)
- The Sweetest Thing (2002)
- The Towering Inferno (1974)
- Two For The Money (2005)
- Unbreakable (2000)
- Vantage Point (2008)
May 5
- Skyfall (2012)
May 7
- *The Boy From Medellín – Amazon Original Movie (2020)
- Breach (2020)
May 9
- Robot & Frank (2012)
May 13
- Saint Maud (2020)
May 14
- *The Underground Railroad – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
May 19
- Red Dawn (2012)
- Trumbo (2015)
May 21
- *P!nk: All I Know So Far – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
- *Solos – Amazon Original Series: Limited Series
May 28
- *Panic – Amazon Original Series: Season 1