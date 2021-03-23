Coming to Amazon Prime Video in April 2021 rs

April brings new Amazon Original Movies and Series including Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, an action thriller starring Michael B. Jordan; THEM, a limited anthology series that explores terror in America produced by Lena Waithe. Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in April 2021.

April 2021

  • *Frank Of Ireland – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
  • Loudermilk: Season 1-2 (Currently Streaming)

April 1

  • A Hologram For The King (2016)
  • A Simple Plan (1998)
  • Aber Bergen: Season 1 (MHz Choice)
  • After the First 48: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
  • Anna Karenina (2012)
  • Anne+: Season 1 (Topic)
  • Art of Falling in Love (2019) (UP Faith & Family)
  • Because I Said So (2007)
  • Bob Roberts (1992)
  • Brüno (2009)
  • Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)
  • Chato’s Land (1972)
  • Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)
  • Cohen And Tate (1989)
  • Couples Therapy: Season 1 (Showtime)
  • Creepshow: Season 1 (Shudder)
  • Devil In A Blue Dress (1995)
  • Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)
  • Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)
  • Engine Masters: Season 1 (MotorTrend)
  • Evan Almighty (2007)
  • Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
  • Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)
  • Frankie & Alice (2014)
  • Garfield & Friends: Season 1 (Boomerang)
  • Girl With A Pearl Earring (2003)
  • Gunfighters Of Abilene (1959)
  • Hancock (2008)
  • Head Of State (2003)
  • How To Train Your Dragon (2010)
  • Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (History Vault)
  • Inception (2010)
  • Jacqueline and Jilly: Season 1 (ALLBLK)
  • Johnny English (2003)
  • Keeping Faith: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
  • Lady In A Cage (1964)
  • Larry Crowne (2011)
  • League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)
  • Lords Of Dogtown (2005)
  • Love in Harmony Valley (2020) (UP Faith & Family)
  • Mad Max (1980)
  • Madea Goes To Jail (2009)
  • Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)
  • Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World (2003)
  • Men Of Honor (2000)
  • Milk (2009)
  • Minority Report (2002)
  • Monster’s Ball (2001)
  • Moonrise Kingdom (2012)
  • Motel Hell (1980)
  • My Cousin Vinny (1992)
  • New In Town (1992)
  • Open Range (2003)
  • Platoon (1986)
  • Rectify: Season 1 (AMC+)
  • Shaft (2000)
  • Shooter (2007)
  • Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)
  • Smiley Face Killers (2020)
  • So I Married An Axe Murderer (1993)
  • Survivor’s Remorse: Seasons 1-4
  • That Thing You Do! (1996)
  • The Abyss (1989)
  • The Adventures of Napkin Man: Season 1 (Kidstream)
  • The Dead Zone (1983)
  • The Devil’s Double (2011)
  • The Gift (2000)
  • The Happening (2008)
  • The Hunting Party (1971)
  • The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)
  • The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)
  • The Pawnbroker (1964)
  • The Program (1993)
  • The Replacement Killers (1998)
  • The Restaurant: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
  • The Skull (1965)
  • The Sum Of All Fears (2002)
  • Untraceable (2008)
  • Valerie (1957)
  • Waiting To Exhale (1995)
  • What About Bob? (1991)

April 2

  • Unhinged (2020)

April 3

  • Blair Witch (2016)

April 7

  • Girl From Monaco (2009)
  • High-Rise (2016)
  • Pulse (2005)
  • Ragnarok (2009)
  • The Answer Man (2009)
  • The Priest (2009)
  • Trollhunter (2011)

April 9

  • *THEM – Amazon Original Series: Limited Series

April 12

  • Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)
  • Spontaneous (2020)

April 14

  • Burden (2020)
  • Cézanne Et Moi (2017)
  • Terror’s Advocate (2007)

April 16

  • Somewhere (2010)
  • Wander (2020)

April 21

  • Merantau (2010)
  • Muay Thai Giant (2011)
  • The Hero Of Color City (2014)
  • Venus And Serena (2013)

April 26

  • The Artist (2012)

April 28

  • Arrival (2016)
  • Barry Munday (2010)
  • Harlem Aria (2010)
  • Kiltro (2008)
  • The Commune (2017)
  • The Warlords (2010)

April 30

  • *Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

