Comedian Ronny Chieng to Perform at The Ryman

Ronny Chieng, one of the most popular touring comedians announced leg two of his extremely popular “The Love To Hate It Tour.”

The tour will stop at The Ryman on January 19th. Tickets available at RonnyChieng.com.

Ronny Chieng is a stand-up comedian, actor and Correspondent on “The Daily Show”. In addition to two Netflix stand-up comedy specials, Ronny has starred in “Crazy Rich Asians”, Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, “M3GAN”, “American Born Chinese”, “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.”, “Vacation Friends 2”, “Joy Ride” and will star in the upcoming Hulu series “Interior Chinatown”.

