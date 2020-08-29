This game was originally scheduled for Thursday August 27th. They managed to get halfway through the first quarter before the weather caused them to postpone the game to today. Neither team had scored before the delay, so they picked the game back up halfway through the first quarter.

Page struck first as they intercepted a pass and took it back all the way for a touchdown.

Siegel would respond with a long touchdown run of their own to tie the game in the second quarter. Right before halftime Page would knock home a field goal to take a 10-7 lead into halftime.

In the second half Page would add to their lead and make it 16-7 by the end of the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Siegel would score a touchdown to make it a close 16-14 game. Siegel would go on to take the lead later in the fourth quarter with a field goal, making it 17-16.

It looked like Siegel would complete the fourth quarter comeback, until Page scored late in the fourth quarter to go up 22-17.

Siegel made an incredible comeback in the fourth quarter, but just couldn’t quite finish it off. They drop to 0-2 on the season.

