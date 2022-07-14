Columbia State To Host Virtual Reconnect Information Sessions

(COLUMBIA, Tenn. – July 12, 2022) – – – Columbia State Community College will host virtual Tennessee Reconnect information sessions during the months of July and August.

Tennessee Reconnect is a last-dollar scholarship that provides free tuition for adults to attend a community college. The initiative is designed to help adults enter college to gain new skills, advance in the workplace and fulfill lifelong dreams of completing a degree or credential.

“We are thankful to be able to provide the local community with easy access to information about Tennessee Reconnect by hosting virtual information sessions,” said Joni Allison, Columbia State coordinator of Adult Student Services. “Tennessee Reconnect provides a wonderful opportunity for eligible adults to retool their skills and attend Columbia State tuition-free.”

To be eligible for Tennessee Reconnect, students must meet the following requirements:

Haven’t earned an associate or bachelor’s degree.

Have been a Tennessee resident for at least one year.

Complete the Free Application For Federal Student Aid and be determined as an independent student.

Be admitted to Columbia State and enroll in a degree or certificate program.

Must attend at least part-time (6 credit hours).

To view the full list of steps to apply, or to sign up for an information session, please visit www.ColumbiaState.edu/ Reconnect.

July 14 2 – 3 p.m. July 16 10 – 11 a.m. July 18 6 – 7 p.m. July 21 2 – 3 p.m. July 25 6 – 7 p.m. July 28 2 – 3 p.m. July 30 10 – 11 a.m. August 1 6 – 7 p.m. August 4 2 – 3 p.m.

For more information, contact Allison at 931.540.2655 or by email at [email protected] .