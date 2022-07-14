Thursday, July 14, 2022
x
HomeColumbiaColumbia State To Host Virtual Reconnect Information Sessions
ColumbiaLocal College NewsNews

Columbia State To Host Virtual Reconnect Information Sessions

Source Staff
By Source Staff
0
26
Photo by Michael Carpenter
Photo by Michael Carpenter

(COLUMBIA, Tenn. – July 12, 2022) – – – Columbia State Community College will host virtual Tennessee Reconnect information sessions during the months of July and August.

Tennessee Reconnect is a last-dollar scholarship that provides free tuition for adults to attend a community college. The initiative is designed to help adults enter college to gain new skills, advance in the workplace and fulfill lifelong dreams of completing a degree or credential.

“We are thankful to be able to provide the local community with easy access to information about Tennessee Reconnect by hosting virtual information sessions,” said Joni Allison, Columbia State coordinator of Adult Student Services. “Tennessee Reconnect provides a wonderful opportunity for eligible adults to retool their skills and attend Columbia State tuition-free.”

To be eligible for Tennessee Reconnect, students must meet the following requirements:

  • Haven’t earned an associate or bachelor’s degree.
  • Have been a Tennessee resident for at least one year.
  • Complete the Free Application For Federal Student Aid and be determined as an independent student.
  • Be admitted to Columbia State and enroll in a degree or certificate program.
  • Must attend at least part-time (6 credit hours).

To view the full list of steps to apply, or to sign up for an information session, please visit www.ColumbiaState.edu/Reconnect.

 

July 14 2 – 3 p.m.
July 16 10 – 11 a.m.
July 18 6 – 7 p.m.
July 21 2 – 3 p.m.
July 25 6 – 7 p.m.
July 28 2 – 3 p.m.
July 30 10 – 11 a.m.
August 1 6 – 7 p.m.
August 4

 

 2 – 3 p.m.

For more information, contact Allison at 931.540.2655 or by email at [email protected].

Previous article5 Upcoming Shows at TPAC
Next articleOBITUARY: Karina Cotter
Source Staff
Source Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×