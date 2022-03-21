Columbia State Community College will host a virtual Tennessee Reconnect Ambassador Training on March 29 from 1 – 2:30 p.m.

A Tennessee Reconnect Ambassador is an individual who is linked to business and community members who can provide encouragement and support to adults who may be interested in completing a college credential. The training session will give the tools needed in order to connect potential students to services that can assist them in reaching their educational goals.

“We are excited to offer this training again in conjunction with the Tennessee Higher Education Commission, Navigate Reconnect, Motlow State and Volunteer State,” said Joni Allison, Columbia State coordinator of Adult Student Services. “It gives us an opportunity to share with our communities and businesses about TN Reconnect and how to support adults who may be interested in completing a college degree. We will provide the tools to connect students to services that will assist them in reaching their academic goals.”

The training will be a virtual session to share about TN Reconnect for business, community organizations and others on how to support adult students in their workplace or organization. After the session, ambassadors will be able to provide assistance on how to connect potential adult learners to higher education opportunities and Navigate Reconnect.

For more information and to register for the training, please visit www.ColumbiaState.edu/events/2022/03/reconnect-ambassador-training.html.