Columbia State Names Desi Ammons As Head Baseball Coach

(COLUMBIA, Tenn. – May 12, 2023) – – -Columbia State Community College announced Desi Ammons as the new head baseball coach for the Chargers.

“We are excited to announce the hiring of Coach Ammons as the new baseball head coach at Columbia State,” said Katie Willingham, Columbia State director of athletics. “Desi has been a big component to the Charger program over the years and we are thrilled to see what further steps the program will take under his leadership.”

Ammons, a Hohenwald native and Columbia State alum, will be the fifth head coach in the history of the program. He spent the last six years as an assistant under former Head Coach Mike Corn and was named interim co-associate head coach for the 2022-2023 season.

“I am extremely excited and humbled by the opportunity to be the next head baseball coach at Columbia State,” stated Ammons. “I look forward to taking on the responsibility of shaping young men’s lives, not only on the field, but within the classroom setting. In doing so, this institution and its standards can continue to form prominent members of society.”

Ammons played for the Chargers from 2012-2014 and was one of the captains of the 2014 Junior College World Series team. He continued his baseball career at Belmont University where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science.

“Columbia State is excited to name Desi Ammons, one of its own, to take the helm of the Charger baseball team,” said Dr. Janet F. Smith, Columbia State president. “Coach Ammons is known locally for his time as a successful Charger baseball player and more recently for his return to Columbia State as an assistant/student success coach. Last fall, on very quick notice, he stepped into a co-head coach position and provided the support and coaching that led to the continued success of our Chargers.”

“Desi has a love for baseball, but more importantly, he has a love for the success of his guys both on and off the field,” Smith continued. “He is as committed to their education and personal development as he is to their performance on the field. A combination that leads to success.”

For more information about Columbia State baseball, visit www.ColumbiaState.edu/Baseball .