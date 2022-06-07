Columbia State Community College recognized 16 respiratory care graduates during its annual pinning ceremony.

Students who are trained to work as respiratory therapists provide assessment, diagnostic evaluation, treatment and care for patients with breathing disorders. Upon completion of the program, graduates have become experts in artificial ventilation, resuscitation and airway management.

Graduates are prepared to work in a variety of settings including long-term care facilities, home care agencies and area hospitals, such as Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Maury Regional Medical Center, Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrenceburg, Saint Thomas West Hospital, Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital and Monroe Carrel Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

“Respiratory therapists are, and will continue to be, highly valued members of the health care team,” said Cindy Smith, program director and assistant professor of the respiratory care program. “Columbia State has wonderful support from administration as well as our clinical affiliate partners. We have a strong program because of the collaborative effort of our communities of interest.”

Columbia State’s respiratory care program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care. All students participate in supervised, hands-on care in a variety of area healthcare settings and receive adult, pediatric and neonatal training.

“The Respiratory Care Associate of Applied Science degree provides immediate gainful employment and unlimited options for career advancement,” said Dr. Kae Fleming, dean of the Health Sciences Division and professor of radiologic technology. “These graduates chose Columbia State as the best college for preparing to influence futures for patients.”

For more information about applying to the respiratory care program, visit www.ColumbiaState.edu/Respiratory-Care.