Columbia Police Looking for Missing Juvenile Andry Jisselle Chavez-Rodriguez

The Columbia Police Department is trying to locate 16-year-old missing juvenile Andry Jisselle Chavez-Rodriguez.

She was last seen in 800 Block area of Rutherford Lane in Columbia on 12/17/2022.

Chavez-Rodriguez is 5’0”tall weighing 158 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Any person with additional information that may assist in this or any other investigation is encouraged to contact Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crime stoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.Com