Columbia Police Looking for 32-year-old Missing Person Emily Goodwin

The Columbia Police Department is trying to locate 32-year-old missing person Emily Goodwin. Goodwin’s vehicle was found abandoned in the 900 Block area of Bear Creek Pike in Columbia on 12/16/2022.

Goodwin made several concerning statements to family prior to being reported missing. Goodwin is 5’6”tall weighing 140 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Any person with additional information that may assist in this or any other investigation is encouraged to contact Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crime stoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.Com