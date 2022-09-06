Tuesday, September 6, 2022
College Football: How to Watch Upcoming MTSU vs Colorado State Game

By Source Staff
Middle Tennessee’s football game at Colorado State on Sept. 10 will be produced and aired on Evoca in the Fort Collins, Denver and Colorado Springs area. Locally, the game will be picked up by Circle TV which is channel 4.5 in Nashville, a Diginet of WSMV TV 4. It will also be available on Xfinity cable channel 230.

The game will also be streamed on GoBlueRaiders.com at GoBlueRaiders.com/Watch.

Circle is available across the United States on many cable providers channel line-ups or you can use your TV’s digital antenna.  Enter your zip code at this LINK to find out where you can view the game.

Circle is also available on Dish Channel 370, Roku channel 317, Samsung TV Plus 1082, Peacock, Tubi, XUMO channel 817, frndly TV, Stirr channel 80, RedBox, DistroTV and LG Smart TV channel 278.

