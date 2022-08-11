Cole Swindell Sells Out First Headlining Show at the Ryman, Adds Second Show

Cole Swindell just garnered his fastest-rising single to date with “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” landing in the Top 10 on the country airplay chart in just eight weeks. The single sits at No. 10 on Mediabase/Country Aircheck and hit No. 1 this week on Sirius XM’s The Highway Hot 30 Weekend Countdown.

The 11-time chart-topper, currently on the road throughout the summer, launches his headlining Back Down To The Bar Tour, featuring Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe, on September 23. The Georgia native’s first headlining show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN on November 3 has sold out and he is adding a second show on November 2. Tickets for the second show (Nov. 2) of the Back Down To The Bar will go on sale this Friday, August 12 at 10 am local.

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” is the followup to his two back-to-back recent multi-week No. 1 hits, “Never Say Never,” a duet with friend and BBR Music Group’s fast-rising new artist Lainey Wilson, and “Single Saturday Night,” the debut single from his new album Stereotype. “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” is available now across all digital platforms. Swindell co-wrote “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” with Ashley Gorley, Jesse Frasure, Thomas Rhett, Mark D. Sanders and Tim Nichols.

For tour dates and to purchase tickets go to www.ColeSwindell.com.