Cole Hauser from Yellowstone Visited CoolSprings Galleria

On a Tuesday night, shoppers at Dillard’s at CoolSprings Galleria met Yellowstone cast member Cole Hauser, who plays the role of Rip.

In conjunction with Lucky Brand, Hauser announced a collaboration for a western-inspired apparel launch. The 20-piece collection features Lucky Brand’s signature interpretations of classic Americana and will appear during key moments throughout the last season of Yellowstone.

“I’ve been a fan of Lucky Brand since 1990,” said Hauser in a release. “I firmly believe that what you wear should tell a story about who you are. That’s the spirit behind every piece in this collection. I wanted to reflect the grit and authenticity of the American West but also offer modern versatility for everyday use.”

As part of the new launch, Hauser is visiting retail stores that carry the new collection. Look at the video Lucky Brand shared, in which Hauser visited Dillard’s at CoolSprings Galleria.

