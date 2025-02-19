Cold Weather Advisory 2-19-20-2025

By
Clark Shelton
-
0
321

Cold Weather Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Nashville TN
441 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2025

TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-192100-
/O.CON.KOHX.CW.Y.0003.250220T0600Z-250220T1600Z/
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-
Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-
Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-
Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
Including the cities of Tennessee Ridge, Waynesboro, Tullahoma,
Erin, Centerville, Franklin, Pulaski, Hohenwald, Cookeville,
Brentwood, Lobelville, Coalmont, Spencer, Gallatin, Gordonsville,
Woodbury, Crossville, New Johnsonville, Lawrenceburg, Dover,
Jamestown, Murfreesboro, Lafayette, Columbia, Lebanon, Linden,
Celina, Smithville, Smyrna, La Vergne, Shelbyville, Dickson,
Goodlettsville, Hartsville, Altamont, Springfield, Byrdstown,
Gainesboro, Clifton, Kingston Springs, McEwen, Lewisburg,
Clarksville, South Carthage, Carthage, Livingston, Manchester,
Waverly, Mount Juliet, Hendersonville, Sparta, McMinnville,
Ashland City, Nashville, and Allardt
441 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2025

...COLD WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills from 5 degrees above to 4 degrees
  below zero are expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin
  is exposed to these temperatures.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Keep pets indoors as much as possible.

&&

$$

Rose
Today
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy, with a low around 13. North northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 23. North northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 10. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Winter Storm Warning

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Nashville TN
557 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2025

TNZ005>011-023>031-033-034-191800-
/O.CON.KOHX.WS.W.0002.000000T0000Z-250219T1800Z/
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-
Jackson-Overton-Fentress-
Including the cities of Tennessee Ridge, Erin, Gallatin,
Gordonsville, New Johnsonville, Dover, Jamestown, Lafayette,
Lebanon, Celina, Dickson, Goodlettsville, Hartsville,
Springfield, Byrdstown, Gainesboro, Kingston Springs, McEwen,
Clarksville, South Carthage, Carthage, Livingston, Waverly, Mount
Juliet, Hendersonville, Ashland City, Nashville, and Allardt
557 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2025

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Light additional accumulations are expected Wednesday
  morning.

* WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
  likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road
  conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday
  morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR