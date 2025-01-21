Cold Weather Advisory 1-21-22-2025

One more night of bitter cold air and then we will see a gradual warmup to more moderate temperatures for this time of year.

Today Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 26. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 7. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 35. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 20. South southwest wind around 5 mph.

Cold Weather Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 1242 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2025 TNZ023>027-056>061-093>095-212100- /O.EXA.KOHX.CW.Y.0002.250122T0000Z-250122T1500Z/ Houston-Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Perry-Hickman-Lewis- Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Waynesboro, Columbia, Waverly, Lawrenceburg, Ashland City, Erin, Dickson, McEwen, Hohenwald, Pulaski, Brentwood, Tennessee Ridge, Lewisburg, Centerville, Franklin, Clifton, Kingston Springs, Lobelville, Nashville, New Johnsonville, and Linden 1242 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2025 ...COLD WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Very cold temperatures as low as 2 above expected. * WHERE...All of Middle TN. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Very cold temperatures can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

