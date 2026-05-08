Cold Case Homicide Solved; Two Murfreesboro Men Arrested

Police have solved a nearly four-year-old homicide cold case with the arrest of two Murfreesboro men this week.

Violent Crimes Unit detectives, along with members of the Special Operations Unit, took Jaylen Walston and Jayden Surine into custody early Thursday morning.

A Rutherford County grand jury indicted Walston and Surine in May, charging them with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

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Investigators allege the two men fatally shot Micah Robinson as he walked home from work Oct. 29, 2022.Walston and Surine are being held on $500,000 bond each at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. A hearing is scheduled for June 17 in Circuit Court.

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