Coheed and Cambria to Make a Tour Stop in Nashville

Coheed and Cambria announce a North American co-headline summer tour with Taking Back Sunday with support from Foxing on all dates. The 25-date tour produced by Live Nation, kicks off on August 16th in St Louis, and heads to Ascend Amphitheater on September 3rd.

Coheed and Cambria just released a new single “Someone Who Can” from their forthcoming album The Father of Make Believe, which is set for release March 14th via Virgin Music Group, take a listen here.

For the last 20 years, Coheed and Cambria have continuously broken the mold of what a rock band can be, forging their own path. Comprised of Claudio Sanchez (Vocals / Guitar), Travis Stever (Guitar), Josh Eppard (Drums) and Zach Cooper (Bass) the band has gripped listeners.

Tickets are on sale now; find them here.

