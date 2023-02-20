CMT Crossroads with Jimmie Allen and For King & Country to Air This Month

CMT revealed the debut of the newest installment of the iconic “CMT Crossroads” franchise with multi-Grammy® Award-winning duo FOR KING + COUNTRY and Grammy® Award-nominated, CMA & ACM winning country star Jimmie Allen. “CMT Crossroads: FOR KING + COUNTRY & Jimmie Allen” premieres with a special one-hour presentation on Tuesday, February 28th at 10p/9c, with an immediate encore at 11p/10c and additional airings Sunday, March 5 at 11a/10c (CMT), Friday, March 10 at 8p/7c (CMT Music) and Saturday, March 11 at 10a/9c and 6p/5c (CMT Music).

Filmed in front of an intimate studio audience in Franklin, this special episode pairs Christian pop duo FOR KING + COUNTRY with critically-acclaimed chart-topper Jimmie Allen, swapping stories and collaborating on each other’s most-loved songs, including can’t-miss performances of Allen’s “Best Shot,” “Down Home” and “Freedom Was A Highway”; and FOR KING + COUNTRY’S “God Only Knows,” “Joy,” “Relate,” plus a special debut performance of a brand-new song. The soulful night of never-before-seen collaborations comes on the heels of the duo’s captivating “CMT Christmas Crossroads” holiday special featuring BRELAND, Chrissy Metz, Natalie Grant and Rebecca St. James.

“CMT Crossroads: FOR KING + COUNTRY & Jimmie Allen” is executive produced by CMT’s Margaret Comeaux and John Hamlin of Switched On Entertainment. The Executives in Charge of Production are Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino. Leslie Fram is Executive in Charge of Talent; Shanna Strassberg is Talent Producer.

For more information, visit CMT.com.