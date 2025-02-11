CMT Awards 2025 Canceled

The 2025 CMT Awards are canceled, reports Hollywood Reporter. The announcement comes ahead of a merger between Paramount Global, the program’s parent company, and Skydance Media.

The Hollywood Reporter obtained a memo from the office of Bruce Gillmer, Paramount’s president, music, music talent, programming and events, media networks and chief content officer, music, Paramount, which stated, “We are pausing a few events for 2025, as we look to reimagine and optimize our events slate going forward.”

In addition to the CMT Awards, MTV, EMAs, MTV MIAWs, and Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in Mexico are also affected.

CMT Awards began in 1967 as the Music City News Awards and in 2001 it became the TNN & CMT Country Weekly Music Awards before becoming CMT Awards in 2005. The award show has been traditionally held in Nashville but moved to Austin in 2023 and 2024.

