CMA Theater to Host An Evening With Valerie June and Others

An Evening of Music with Valerie June, Rachael Davis, Thao, Yasmin Williams is a powerhouse collective of multi-instrumentalists influenced by a kaleidoscope of musical traditions for one night only. Taking place on Wednesday, November 8th at the CMA Theater beginning at 7:30 pm.

These artists represent different ages, views and backgrounds, yet are united by music. First performing together at the Ann Arbor Folk Festival at the invitation of promoter Anya Siglin, their inaugural evening of songs and stories transfixed the audience, so they are taking the show on the road. An Evening of Music with Valerie June, Rachael Davis, Thao, Yasmin Williams weaves interactive conversation segments with songs in a Nashville-style round.

Valerie June Hockett is a Grammy-nominated artist from Tennessee who has recorded three critically acclaimed solo albums and has also written songs for legendary artists, including Mavis Staples and the Blind Boys of Alabama. Multi-instrumentalist Rachael Davis, who has lent her voice to countless recordings for friends, film soundtracks and video games, is as renowned for her expressive—and explosive—voice as she is for uniting the often-disparate worlds of folk, blues, country and pop. These days, she describes her music as “Motown-banjo.” Thao is a veteran artist, songwriter, touring musician and producer originally from Northern Virginia who has released music via the legendary independent record labels Kill Rock Stars and Domino Record Company’s Ribbon Music imprint. Yasmin Williams is an acoustic fingerstyle guitarist with an unorthodox, modern style of playing. Her 2021 album, Urban Driftwood, has received high praise from numerous major publications.

Find tickets here. The CMA Theater is located at 224 Rep John Lewis Way S, Nashville.